Read full article on original website
Related
Luke Hawx Appears In Season 5 Of Netflix's Cobra Kai
Luke Hawx reflects on appearing in one of the top Netflix series. Season 5 of Cobra Kai is now streaming on Netflix and one of the episodes features veteran wrestler Luke Hawx. Hawx appears in the 6th episode end of the season, “Ouroboros.” Hawx reflected on his appearance on his Facebook page:
Sammy Guevara Cuts Passionate Promo After AEW Rampage, Says He Was Scheduled To Have A Week Off
Plans changes for many wrestlers coming out of AEW All Out. Due to the altercation between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) at AEW All Out and Punk suffering an injury in his AEW World Title victory over Jon Moxley, the AEW World Title was vacated on AEW Dynamite.
2Point0 Give RJ City A Taste, MJF Puts Josh Allen On The Map, Ethan Page's New Toy Vlog | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Sunday, September 11, 2022. - On the latest episode of Hey! (EW) RJ City gets a taste of Daddy Magic and Cool Hand Ang. See the full video above. - Did MJF put Josh Allen on the map? You decide. - ShopAEW.com has a...
NFL・
9/9 AEW Rampage Records Decrease In Viewership, Demo Rating
Viewership numbers are in for the 9/9 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by ROH World Championship Match between Claudio Castagnoli and Dax Harwood, drew 429,000 viewers on September 9. This number is down from the 485,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This is the lowest number the show has recorded since July 22.
RELATED PEOPLE
Molly Belle's Something to Smile About: Glass Half Full
I think Sting said it best. “The only thing for sure, is nothing is for sure.”. When he said it, he was referencing himself during a very uncertain and aggressively evolving landscape in World Championship Wrestling long ago. The thing about wrestling though is that it’s almost always uncertain and aggressively evolving. 2022 might just be the year that truly is best defined above all others by this very same ominous statement. Do I even need to give examples?
New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 9/12 WWE Raw
Just weeks after losing the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY have redeemed themselves. On the September 12 episode of WWE Raw, the Damage CTRL duo defeated the team of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. This is the first time that either woman has held the belt, although both women have held the NXT version of the belts.
Sasha Banks On Modeling Debut: It Felt Like My First Wrestling Match All Over Again
Sasha Banks had a familiar feeling when making her debut on the runway. Wrestling fans everywhere were taken by surprise last week when Sasha Banks, also known as Mercedes Varnado, popped up at New York Fashion Week alongside Naomi, who is also known as Trinity Fatu. The former multi-time women's champions made appearances in Mister Triple X and Jessica Jade shows.
Nick Wayne: I Want To Do All There Is To Do In AEW, Including Wrestling Bryan Danielson And CM Punk
Nick Wayne outlines some of his goals when he eventually joins AEW. In February 2022, during a DEFY Wrestling card, Nick Wayne was surprised by Darby Allin, who offered him a contract with All Elite Wrestling. Currently, Nick Wayne is 17 years old and when he turns 18, his contract...
IN THIS ARTICLE
JCW Uncensored (9/10) Stream And Results: Masha Slamovich, Joey Janela, And More Compete
Jersey Championship Wrestling presented its Uncensored event from The Showboat in Atlantic City, New Jersey on September 10, 2022. The event aired live on YouTube and you can see it in full embedded above. The full results are below. JCW Uncensored. Barbed Wire Match: Mance Warner vs SLADE ends in...
WWE Producers And Backstage News For Raw On August 29
Fightful has learned WWE Raw producers and backstage news from August 29. - AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler vs. Judgment Day: Jamie Noble. - Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka tune up match: Molly Holly. - Kurt Angle promo, Street Profits vs. American Alpha: Abyss. - Lashley vs. Miz: Adam...
Daniel Garcia: Westside Gunn Performing Me To The Ring Felt Like The Most Buffalo Thing Ever
Last week's episode of AEW Dynamite was an unforgettable night for Danial Garcia, as he won the ROH Pure Championship. The same night, he had another dream come true when Westside Gunn did a live performance for him ahead of the bout. Gunn, the popular rapper and co-founder of independent...
More Details On AEW Fight Forever: Roster, Community Creations, More
Fightful Select has learned some details behind the upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game. In relation to the mini-games, we're told that was an All Elite Wrestling idea, and something that they'd insisted on. We're told that there were people involved who had pushed the idea of community creations on the game early on, but that All Elite Wrestling wasn't as interested, and Yuke's was happy to pass on it as it was AEW's budget they were working with. We're told that eventually, AEW had decided they wanted a community creations-style aspect, but by then, Yuke's felt they would need to remove other features to make that a reality. We aren't sure where things stand on that now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Young Bucks To WWE? WWE Raw 9/12/2022 Full Show Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Denise
Sean Ross Sapp (@SeanRossSapp) and Denise Salcedo (@_DeniseSalcedo) review WWE Raw for September 12. - Roman Reigns not on Raw. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the best night's sleep of your life and 100 nights...
Nyla Rose Looks Back On Her Experience Writing For Marvel Comics
Nyla Rose looks back on her experience with Marvel and how it came together. The former AEW Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose teamed up with Steve Orlando to write "Giant Size X-Men: Thunderbird #1", which came out on May 4, 2022;. In doing so, she helped lend her authentic voice to the character.
Bray Wyatt Got Offer From Startup Wrestling Company
Many have been waiting for a Bray Wyatt return, and it didn't happen at WWE Clash at the Castle. However, we've learned some interesting notes. As reported, those in WWE that Fightful spoke to believe that a return to WWE is more likely under Triple H than it was under Vince McMahon. Triple H spoke very highly of Bray Wyatt in his recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport. However, if so, they wouldn't be the only suitor for Bray Wyatt.
Tony Khan Discusses Challenges Of Sending AEW Talent To NJPW For Wrestle Kingdom 17
AEW and NJPW have been partners dating back to the inception of AEW with the company providing NJPW with top stars such as Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley for major events in Japan. As the partnership has strengthened over the years, including the two companies holding its joint Forbidden Door...
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (9/12): Athena, John Silver, House Of Black, More In Action
The September 12 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel. You can watch the episode in the video above & check out the results below. AEW Dark: Elevation (9/12) Athena defeated Emi Sakura. Hikaru Shida defeated Christina Marie. Brody King & Buddy Matthews...
Cody Rhodes: I Had A Lovely Time In ROH, It Shaped Me As A Competitor
Cody Rhodes reflects on his "lovely time" with Ring of Honor. Rhodes debuted at Ring of Honor Final Battle 2016, just a few months after he left WWE. He quickly became one of the promotion's top stars, and he won the ROH World Championship at Best in the World 2017. That same year, he won ROH's award for Wrestler of the Year. Rhodes later left the company after Final Battle 2018 and founded All Elite Wrestling.
Omos Says Things Have Been More Laid Back With Triple H In Charge
Omos has been in a featured position in WWE since moving away from Raw Underground and becoming more of an on-screen presence. Omos is a former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion along with AJ Styles and is currently aligned with MVP on WWE Raw. He has been less involved on...
Fightful
13K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0