Luke Hawx Appears In Season 5 Of Netflix's Cobra Kai

Luke Hawx reflects on appearing in one of the top Netflix series. Season 5 of Cobra Kai is now streaming on Netflix and one of the episodes features veteran wrestler Luke Hawx. Hawx appears in the 6th episode end of the season, “Ouroboros.” Hawx reflected on his appearance on his Facebook page:
9/9 AEW Rampage Records Decrease In Viewership, Demo Rating

Viewership numbers are in for the 9/9 edition of AEW Rampage . Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage, which was headlined by ROH World Championship Match between Claudio Castagnoli and Dax Harwood, drew 429,000 viewers on September 9. This number is down from the 485,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. This is the lowest number the show has recorded since July 22.
Molly Belle's Something to Smile About: Glass Half Full

I think Sting said it best. “The only thing for sure, is nothing is for sure.”. When he said it, he was referencing himself during a very uncertain and aggressively evolving landscape in World Championship Wrestling long ago. The thing about wrestling though is that it’s almost always uncertain and aggressively evolving. 2022 might just be the year that truly is best defined above all others by this very same ominous statement. Do I even need to give examples?
New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 9/12 WWE Raw

Just weeks after losing the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY have redeemed themselves. On the September 12 episode of WWE Raw, the Damage CTRL duo defeated the team of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. This is the first time that either woman has held the belt, although both women have held the NXT version of the belts.
Sasha Banks On Modeling Debut: It Felt Like My First Wrestling Match All Over Again

Sasha Banks had a familiar feeling when making her debut on the runway. Wrestling fans everywhere were taken by surprise last week when Sasha Banks, also known as Mercedes Varnado, popped up at New York Fashion Week alongside Naomi, who is also known as Trinity Fatu. The former multi-time women's champions made appearances in Mister Triple X and Jessica Jade shows.
WWE Producers And Backstage News For Raw On August 29

Fightful has learned WWE Raw producers and backstage news from August 29. - AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler vs. Judgment Day: Jamie Noble. - Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka tune up match: Molly Holly. - Kurt Angle promo, Street Profits vs. American Alpha: Abyss. - Lashley vs. Miz: Adam...
More Details On AEW Fight Forever: Roster, Community Creations, More

Fightful Select has learned some details behind the upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game. In relation to the mini-games, we're told that was an All Elite Wrestling idea, and something that they'd insisted on. We're told that there were people involved who had pushed the idea of community creations on the game early on, but that All Elite Wrestling wasn't as interested, and Yuke's was happy to pass on it as it was AEW's budget they were working with. We're told that eventually, AEW had decided they wanted a community creations-style aspect, but by then, Yuke's felt they would need to remove other features to make that a reality. We aren't sure where things stand on that now.
VIDEO GAMES
Nyla Rose Looks Back On Her Experience Writing For Marvel Comics

Nyla Rose looks back on her experience with Marvel and how it came together. The former AEW Women’s World Champion Nyla Rose teamed up with Steve Orlando to write "Giant Size X-Men: Thunderbird #1", which came out on May 4, 2022;. In doing so, she helped lend her authentic voice to the character.
COMICS
Bray Wyatt Got Offer From Startup Wrestling Company

Many have been waiting for a Bray Wyatt return, and it didn't happen at WWE Clash at the Castle. However, we've learned some interesting notes. As reported, those in WWE that Fightful spoke to believe that a return to WWE is more likely under Triple H than it was under Vince McMahon. Triple H spoke very highly of Bray Wyatt in his recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport. However, if so, they wouldn't be the only suitor for Bray Wyatt.
WWE
Cody Rhodes: I Had A Lovely Time In ROH, It Shaped Me As A Competitor

Cody Rhodes reflects on his "lovely time" with Ring of Honor. Rhodes debuted at Ring of Honor Final Battle 2016, just a few months after he left WWE. He quickly became one of the promotion's top stars, and he won the ROH World Championship at Best in the World 2017. That same year, he won ROH's award for Wrestler of the Year. Rhodes later left the company after Final Battle 2018 and founded All Elite Wrestling.
WWE
