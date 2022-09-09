Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Virginia State Police investigating several incidents on I-81
ORIGINAL STORY - Sept. 11, 2022. Virginia State Police are investigating a shooting on Interstate 81 around the 137-mile marker. Police said the shooter is reported to be driving a green Harley Davidson motorcycle. The unidentified victim has life-threatening injuries and has been taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital. The Bureau...
wfirnews.com
Motorcyclist dies after bike rear-ends truck on Interstate 81
NEWS RELEASE: BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash, which resulted in a fatality. The crash occurred Sunday, (Sept 11) at 6:10 p.m. on Interstate 81, at the northbound 169-mile marker in Botetourt County. A 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle was traveling north on Interstate...
wfxrtv.com
2 vehicle crash on I-81 on Sunday, motorcyclist dies, VSP reports
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police (VSP) responded to a deadly two-vehicle crash over the weekend. It happened on Sunday, Sept. 11 at 6:10 p.m. on northbound Interstate 81 near mile marker 169 in Botetourt County. Police say 60-year-old Randall David Lucabaugh of Bunker Hill, West Virginia was driving a 2008 Harley Davidson Motorcycle. That’s when Lucabaugh hit the backend of a Freightliner tractor-trailer.
Augusta Free Press
Botetourt County: Motorcyclist dead from injuries in Interstate 81 crash
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash resulting in a fatality that occurred Sunday at 6:10 p.m. on Interstate 81, at the northbound 169-mile marker in Botetourt County. A 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling north on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wsvaonline.com
Car and tractor found in Shenandoah River
You don’t see this every day. Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says he was recently made aware of an abandoned vehicle and a tractor sitting in the middle of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. He says he has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to attempt to remedy this situation quickly.
Augusta Free Press
Traffic alert: Richmond Avenue in Staunton closed
Staunton Police Department closed Richmond Avenue from Statler Boulevard to Frontier Drive earlier this afternoon. A car crash caused a power pole and power lines to come down onto the roadway. The police department requests that drivers avoid the area. Rebecca Barnabi. Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of...
WSLS
One displaced after housefire near Lynchburg
BOONSBORO, Va. – Firefighters said early Sunday at 2:03 am; they confirmed a structure fire on Chadwick Drive in Boonsboro. Dispatch informed that all residents were out of the residence. When firefighters arrived, they confirmed an active fire through the roof. Units operated to extinguish the fire around 3:30...
breezejmu.org
No injuries, 5 vehicles damaged in on-campus crash
A vehicle hit five cars and damaged the electrical system in JMU’s D3 parking lot outside of the Festival Conference & Student Center on Thursday night, according to JMU PD Chief Anthony Matos. There were no injuries, he said. Matos said he believes the driver, who was arrested at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police looking for Virginia suspects who bought $9k in gift cards after stealing purse at Target
The Harrisonburg Police Department is looking for a man and woman who used stolen credit cards to buy thousands of dollars worth of gift cards in July.
Augusta Free Press
Detour begins at U.S. 250/Route 151 roundabout project at Afton this weekend
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A traffic detour will be put in place at the roundabout construction project at U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) and Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road) beginning at 7 p.m. on Sunday. The detour, which will be in...
Fire at assisted living facility in Albemarle County under investigation
A fire that broke out in an assisted living facility in Albemarle County is currently under investigation by the local Fire Marshal.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Police investigate threat at Western Albemarle High School
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A juvenile faces charges after posting a threat to Western Albemarle High School to social media in the early morning hours of Friday. Albemarle County Police determined the threat not to be credible, according to a release...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
rewind1051.com
Waynesboro man charged with multiple felonies
A Waynesboro man is in custody on multiple felony charges. Waynesboro Police officers executed a search warrant yesterday in the 11-hundred block of Ohio street. During the search of the home, officers discovered an undisclosed amount of cash, a large quantity of marijuana and a firearm. Lucas Smith was subsequently...
WHSV
Bridge over I-81 in Rockingham Co. to be demolished soon
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A bridge over Interstate 81 in Rockingham County is scheduled to close on Monday, Sept. 12 ahead of VDOT’s planned demolition of it. According to VDOT, the Route 720 (Smithland Road/Old Furnace Road) bridge is 62-years-old and will be replaced. It’s part of a project which is expected to continue through autumn of 2023.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville Traffic Alerts: Updates for week of Sept. 12-18
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The existing pedestrian tunnel to/from the Downtown Mall via the Ting Pavilion on Water Street in Charlottesville will be closed until late September. The detour route will be along the southern sidewalk on Water Street to the...
Augusta Free Press
FBI: School divisions ‘lucrative targets’ of cyber attacks due to sensitive student data
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. A Cybersecurity Advisory alert was issued last week after a school system in California was allegedly attacked by a group known as the Vice Society. According to the alert, the education sector, including school districts and colleges,...
Augusta Free Press
White Oak Lavender Farm inspires Orange County farmer to diversify
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Cornerstone Farm is one of many Virginia farms that have diversified their operations by growing beautiful, fragrant lavender. Cornerstone has evolved from a horse training operation. Jennifer Harris began growing lavender on the Orange County farm where...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg seeks public comments on Smith Creek TMDL action plan
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Harrisonburg Public Works is currently accepting comments on an effort to protect the Chesapeake Bay here at home. The city is updating its Smith Creek Total Maximum Daily Load action plan. A TMDL quantifies the maximum amount...
wina.com
Ryan to UVA community: We will “find out who did this and . . . hold them accountable”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WINA) – University of Virginia Police continue their search for the person who draped a noose around the neck of the Homer statue on the Lawn late Wednesday night.The noose was noticed by security early Thursday morning with security video identifying when it happened. President Jim Ryan...
Augusta Free Press
Popeye’s finally opens its Waynesboro location: And you can bet I was there
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. I hate to admit that I’ve been looking forward for more than a year for the new Popeye’s in Waynesboro to finally open its doors. That’s goofy me, on the left, waiting for my tenders,...
Comments / 0