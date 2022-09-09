Read full article on original website
WHSV
VOTE NOW: Harrisonburg in the Running for $90,000 Outdoor Music Concert Series Grant
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance (HDR) announced that downtown Harrisonburg is in the running to receive a $90,000 grant to host a free, three-year outdoor music series, but it needs your help. HDR is encouraging the community to vote for Harrisonburg now through Sept. 21 to help the...
3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
visitshenandoah.org
Good Fall Family Fun: Apples, Corn Mazes, and Pumpkin Patches
Straw bales, flannel, apple cider, and giggles make up the perfect Saturday in the Shenandoah Valley each fall. Families flock to farms hosting pick-your-own harvests, hayrides, livestock petting areas, and seasonal flavors. Others often take the short cut of shopping our farm markets for pre-picked goods and other seasonal delights. If you’re looking to create such memories for your scrapbook, we have a few destinations that will more than meet your expectations.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Insider opens office on the Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s first private-public visitor center is up and running on the Downtown Mall. Tourism is a major economic driver for the Charlottesville area. Now, Charlottesville Insider hopes to showcase all that the city has to offer. “We realized very quickly how important it was for...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville photographer reflects on moment captured with the queen
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II, a Charlottesville man is reflecting on the moments he shared with her, and how it impacted his hometown. Photographer Jim Carpenter had a front row seat when the queen made her first visit to Charlottesville in...
Augusta Free Press
Popeye’s finally opens its Waynesboro location: And you can bet I was there
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. I hate to admit that I’ve been looking forward for more than a year for the new Popeye’s in Waynesboro to finally open its doors. That’s goofy me, on the left, waiting for my tenders,...
NBC 29 News
Free disposal of electronic waste event set for Sept. 17
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is offering you the opportunity to freely toss out old electronics this coming weekend. Thing like televisions, computers, and stereo equipment can be dropped off at the Ivy Material Utilization Center between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 17. “First, you...
Augusta Free Press
Traffic alert: Richmond Avenue in Staunton closed
Staunton Police Department closed Richmond Avenue from Statler Boulevard to Frontier Drive earlier this afternoon. A car crash caused a power pole and power lines to come down onto the roadway. The police department requests that drivers avoid the area. Rebecca Barnabi. Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of...
NBC 29 News
Virginia’s First Annual Cannabis Freedom Festival held in Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, Sept. 10, the Virginia Hemp Coalition and the Commonwealth Collective hosted its first ever Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival. At the Shops at Stonefield, people gathered to celebrate hemp and cannabis rights in Virginia. They say there will be no shame or fear during this...
Augusta Free Press
White Oak Lavender Farm inspires Orange County farmer to diversify
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Cornerstone Farm is one of many Virginia farms that have diversified their operations by growing beautiful, fragrant lavender. Cornerstone has evolved from a horse training operation. Jennifer Harris began growing lavender on the Orange County farm where...
WSET
Nelson County deputies participate in 'I love Nelson Kids' event
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office went to the "I love Nelson Kids" event on Saturday. The event was held at the Nelson Center, the department said. "Our staff enjoyed fellowship with our community while also providing Identakid services for our youth," the department said.
visitshenandoah.org
10 Places To Find The Prettiest Fall Foliage in the Shenandoah Valley
Truth be told, the entirety of the Shenandoah Valley is spectacular for fall foliage. However, there are specific places that shine a bit brighter, perhaps, than the rest. Prepare your fall road trip to include these pretty drives and sites for fall foliage in the Shenandoah Valley. Your social followers will be so jealous when they see your reels and pics!
WSLS
Hundreds of pharmacy jobs open at Virginia Kroger stores
ROANOKE, Va. – Managers of Kroger stores in Virginia are looking to hire. On Monday, Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced that they have more than 200 pharmacy jobs open at Krogers locations in Virginia, including the Martinsville, Roanoke, and NRV Krogers, as well as those in Charlottesville. The release said that...
WHSV
Petition circulating asking Waynesboro City Council to consider rental inspection program
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - In Waynesboro, Virginia Organizing is calling for solidarity among renters. A petition is circulating, asking city council to consider a rental inspection program. The goal is to prevent property deterioration, unsafe living conditions and neighborhood decline. “We’re seeing a lot property neglect on the landlord’s side,...
WHSV
Grottoes woman says custom prosthetic helps get her life back
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia Prosthetics and Orthotics has helped thousands of patients by restoring their mobility and functionality. One woman from Grottoes said the office in Harrisonburg did much more than that. They gave Gloria Munson her life back and helped her get back to doing the things she loves.
wsvaonline.com
Bridge over I-81 scheduled to close Monday
The Route 720 bridge over Interstate 81 in Rockingham County near Harrisonburg is scheduled to close this Monday. The Virginia Department of Transportation will demolish the 62-year-old bridge and construct a replacement. The project is expected to continue through the fall of next year. In the meantime, V-DOT officials say...
townandtourist.com
18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
wsvaonline.com
Coronvirus cases steady in Virginia
New Cases of coronavirus continues to be steady in Virginia and in the valley. The Virginia Department of Health reported nearly 62-hundred cases of the virus from Tuesday to today. Locally, Rockingham County led the way with 70 new cases while the city of Waynesboro added 66 since Tuesday and...
fox5dc.com
Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia
CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
Kroger looking to fill 200+ pharmacy jobs across Virginia
(WFXR) — Kroger stores across the Commonwealth are in need of people filling pharmacy jobs. Throughout Virginia, there are more than 200 openings. Roanoke, New River Valley, Martinsville, and Charlottesville is the high-priority markets for Kroger. “Kroger is eager to welcome new pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to our pharmacy team as we continue to provide […]
