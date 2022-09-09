Read full article on original website
Related
Bristol Press
Barnes Museum in Southington announces latest exhibit
SOUTHINGTON – “Thread Through Time – A Timeline of Fashion in Southington,” a new exhibition at The Barnes Museum, will begin on Sept. 26. The exhibit will present outfits worn by Southington residents from 1840-1970, offering visitors a chance to learn about over a century of the town’s fashion evolution.
Bristol Press
Polish food, tag sale highlight Dozynki at St. Stan's
BRISTOL – A celebration of the start of autumn took place at the top of West Street over the weekend. St. Stanislaus Church’s Annual Dozynki Fall Harvest Festival enticed visitors with homemade Polish food and fun both Saturday and Sunday. “Everything is made from scratch, here in the...
Bristol Press
'Hollowed Harvest' attraction returning to Plymouth
PLYMOUTH – BOLD Media is bringing back their popular “Hollowed Harvest” attraction, which features thousands of intricately carved Jack-O’-Lanterns arranged in creative displays, to Camp Mattatuck starting Sept. 23. This is the third year that BOLD Media will be offering its "Hollowed Harvest" chain of Jack-O'-Lantern...
Bristol Press
Plymouth's block party is coming back
PLYMOUTH – Following the success and popularity of last year’s 225th Anniversary Celebration, the block party will return to downtown this Oct. 1 and continue on as an annual event. “It was so popular, we decided to do it again”, said Chalaine Kilduff of the event’s organizing committee....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol Press
Bakery on Maple provided hot meals, check donation for Brian's Angels
BRISTOL – Bakery on Maple provided hot meals and a check donation for Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach on Saturday at a time when demand is extremely high. Erika Stirk, owner of Bakery on Maple at 105 Maple St., said that she saw Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach posting on Facebook that their need had doubled in the past month.
Bristol Press
Good Vibes Gifts & Flowers organizing book swap
PLAINVILLE – Good Vibes Gifts & Flowers is organizing a book swap Sept. 17 to help spread positivity, which will feature a local author and children's crafts. The Book Drop & Swap event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the gift shop at 21 Whiting St., with lots of door prizes for kids.
Bristol Press
'Able Made' store that gives back locally opens in Westfarms Mall
WEST HARTFORD – Able Made, a new store that opened in Westfarms Mall last Thursday, offers sustainable soccer apparel that gives back to the community. Able Made’s owner, Suzanne McKenzie, began her journey after her husband was doing what he loved most: playing soccer. In honor of her...
Eyewitness News
North Pole Express tickets go on sale starting Tuesday
ESSEX, CT (WFSB) - Ticket sales for the Essex Steam Train & Riverboat’s North Pole Express go on sale on Tuesday. Tickets for full and partial cars go on sale at 9 a.m. on Sept. 13 online only at essexsteamtrain.com. Individual tickets will go on sale Thursday, Sept. 15...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Carol Denehy tells a story
Carol Denehy sent me an email on the former Iron Horse restaurant, a topic here lately. Quite the storyteller Carol is, she has more than most about Bristol, and they are quite interesting. Some years ago, Carol, likely the vice-president of the Bristol Historical Society at the time, was covering...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Resorts World Hudson Valley casino slated to open later this fall
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Construction continues on the 90,000 square foot Resorts World Hudson Valley casino in the Newburgh Mall on Route 300 in the Town of Newburgh. The facility will be geared toward a local and regional clientele, Meghan Taylor, the company’s vice president for government affairs, told Mid-Hudson News.
Bristol Press
United Way of Southington's kickoff campaign features Discovery Channel's Deadliest Catch cast member
SOUTHINGTON – Discovery Channel’s “Deadliest Catch” cast member Nick Tokman will speak at United Way of Southington’s Annual Dinner and Kickoff Campaign on Sept. 16 at Aqua Turf Club. “Nick has an amazing story to share. He brings the energy and motivation that aligns with...
Where's the best classic restaurant in Connecticut?
CONNECTICUT, USA — Three Connecticut restaurants have been named in Food & Wine Magazine's top classic restaurants list. The list features restaurants from every state, but if you live in Connecticut, you'd know how hard the choices must have been, given how many delicious eateries are around. Food &...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Connecticut families prepare for the Mid-Autumn Festival
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Many Asian-Americans are prepping for the Mid-Autumn Festival that will be celebrated on Saturday. It is also known as the Moon or Mooncake Festival. It is a time for families to gather similar to a Thanksgiving feast. There is a special dinner, a time to worship...
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Park Damages
#Milford CT– On September 2, 2022, officers were dispatched to Eisenhower Park where a vehicle was located inside the park, stuck on a rock. There was evidence that the vehicle had been off-roading in the park. The vehicle was unoccupied at the time of the arrival of the officers. Public Works assessed the damage to the park as approximately $15,000 in damages. After an investigation, the owner of the vehicle, Gregory Ulrich was located in Bridgeport at his residence. He was taken into custody and charged accordingly. He was released on a promise to appear in court.
Bristol Press
Construction work finally began this weekend for the long-sought accessibility improvements at Gosinski Park
PLYMOUTH – Construction work finally began this weekend for the long-sought accessibility improvements at Gosinski Park. Construction crews were hard at work Monday, cutting down trees and clearing bushes with chainsaws and wood chippers to prepare to double the size of the community room. At the same time, crews were working on an approximately 15 foot addition to Units 1 to 5. These "bump-outs" will make it easier for seniors with wheelchairs to turn around in the hallways. Improvements will also include walk-in showers and larger kitchen spaces.
Bristol Press
Edward Michael Toscano
Edward Michael Toscano, was born Jan. 7, 1925, and was raised in Bristol. Edward passed away on Sept. 12, 2022, in Farmington, where he was a resident of Farmington Station for the past several years. He was 97 years old and was the 9th (and only remaining relative) of 11 children born to Alphonso and Mary (Coughlin) Toscano.
Register Citizen
Developer eyes early 2023 groundbreaking for Bridgeport hotel
BRIDGEPORT — Dan Onofrio, president of the Bridgeport Regional Business Council, recalled receiving a request from a city-based business looking for overnight accommodations for several executives. With the downtown Holiday Inn closed and being converted into apartments, and hotels in neighboring municipalities booked up, Onofrio had to send them...
theorangetimes.com
Take Advantage Of The Fall Planting Season
Most of us get very excited about the spring planting season and tend to ignore fall and the opportunity it provides to improve our landscape. Mid to late fall is a great time to plant trees, shrubs, bulbs and perennials. Many will be on sale, as nurseries reduce their stock prior to shutting down for the winter.
The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend Getaway
New York is filled with so many charming towns and cities. With so many great places to choose from, making a decision on where to go can be hard. However, if you're searching for an old-fashioned small town vibe complete with friendly people and plenty to see and do, look no further than the town of Beacon.
Bear crashes 2-year-old's birthday party in West Hartford
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The Disney magic at a birthday party in West Hartford got a little too real last weekend after an unexpected visitor crashed the occasion. Friends and family were celebrating Cyrus's 2nd birthday in the backyard with an inflatable slide, Mickey Mouse goodie bags, and, of course, food.
Comments / 0