Boston, MA

CBS Boston

Former Red Sox pitcher turned cop dies in crash on way to 9/11 memorial

Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car crash Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. Varvaro, 37, was an officer for the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. He played baseball at St. John's University in New York City before a career in the majors as a relief pitcher with the Seattle Mariners, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox from 2010...
BOSTON, MA
thecomeback.com

Announcers and fans blast Ángel Hernández for terrible call

In recent years, Major League Baseball umpire Ángel Hernández has become one of the most controversial and infamous umps in all of baseball for his numerous blown calls that have drawn the ire of fans across the nation, and he was at it again with a controversial call on Sunday afternoon.
QUEENS, NY
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees outfield preparing for major shakeup in a week

With the New York Yankees suffering a few injuries in the outfield, things are about to receive a major shake-up in about a week when Harrison Bader is expected to return from injury. Bader has been dealing with plantar fasciitis for several weeks, including during his tenure with the St....
BRONX, NY
FOX Sports

Trout HR 6th game in row; Ohtani blister, Angels top Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Mike Trout homered in his sixth straight game to set an Angels franchise record, Shohei Ohtani threw five solid innings before exiting because of a blister and Los Angeles beat the Houston Astros 6-1 on Saturday night. Trout hit his 34th homer, a three-run drive to...
HOUSTON, TX
Christian Arroyo
Rafael Devers
numberfire.com

Astros' Chas McCormick starting Monday

The Houston Astros listed Chas McCormick as their starting centerfielder for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. McCormick will bat eighth and handle centerfield duties Monday while Mauricio Dubon takes a seat. Our models have McCormick scoring 9.4 fantasy points against the Tigers this evening. He has a $2,200 salary...
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Austin Dean optioned to Triple-A Monday by Giants

San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Dean has been optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. The Giants are shaking things up, calling up left-handed hitter Willie Calhoun to the bigs. As a result, Dean will head to Triple-A. In 9 plate appearances this season, Dean has a .375 batting average with an .819...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Tyler Heineman catching for Pittsburgh in Tuesday's first game versus Reds

Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman is batting ninth in Tuesday's first contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Heineman will start at catcher after Jason Delay was benched on Tuesday afternoon. In an opportunity versus Reds' righty Luis Cessa, our models project Heineman to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

Cardinals Rumors: Tigers interested in poaching top St. Louis executive

The Detroit Tigers are interested in poaching top St. Louis Cardinals executive Matt Slater in what would be a huge loss for the front office. Not only do the St. Louis Cardinals have one of the best rosters in baseball, but they also have one of the best front offices in baseball. The jobs that president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and general manager Michael Girsch have done in turning the franchise into an annual postseason contender is impressive.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Mark Vientos sitting Monday for Mets

New York Mets infielder Mark Vientos is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Vientos is being replaced at designated hitter by Franmil Reyes versus Cubs starter Javier Assad. In 5 plate appearances this season, Vientos has yet to reach base.
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Wander Franco batting second in Rays' Tuesday Game 1 contest

Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco is starting in Tuesday's Game One lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Franco will operate the shortstop role after Taylor Walls was shifted to second base, Jonathan Aranda was moved to first, and Ji-Man Choi was benched. In an opportunity against Julian Merryweather, Franco's...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
numberfire.com

Tampa Bay's Jose Siri in center field on Tuesday afternoon

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jose Siri is batting ninth in Tuesday's Game One lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Siri will patrol center field after Manuel Margot was shifted to right field, Randy Arozarena was named Tuesday's designated hitter, and Harold Ramirez was rested. In a matchup against Julian Merryweather,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Boston Red Sox
Baltimore Orioles
MLB
Sports
Baseball
numberfire.com

Mariners position Abraham Toro at second base on Saturday

Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Toro will take over second base after Adam Frazier was held on the bench versus Atlanta's southpaw Max Fried. numberFire's models project Toro to score 7.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
SEATTLE, WA
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Social Media Spotlight: New additions to the Cole and Trevino families

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the 2022 regular season is nearing its conclusion, we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Josh Rojas sitting Monday for Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Josh Rojas is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Rojas is being replaced at second base by Ketel Marte versus Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson. In 447 plate appearances this season, Rojas has a .272 batting average with a .745...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Alec Burleson not in lineup Saturday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burleson is being replaced at designated hitter by Paul Goldschmidt versus Pirates starter JT Brubaker. In 7 plate appearances this season, Burleson has a .143 OPS with 1 run.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

