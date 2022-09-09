Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Dodgers bench Joey Gallo on Saturday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Joey Gallo is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Gallo will sit on the bench after Will Smith was named Saturday's designated hitter and Austin Barnes was positioned behind the plate. Per Baseball Savant on 163 batted balls this season, Gallo has...
Yardbarker
Albert Pujols Retiring After Season Would Be A Mistake
The St. Louis Cardinals legend and one of the greatest right-handed hitters in MLB history, is still driving the ball at a high level in his 22nd season. Pujols homered for the 17th time on Saturday night and that got him one step closer to 700 for his career. The...
thecomeback.com
Announcers and fans blast Ángel Hernández for terrible call
In recent years, Major League Baseball umpire Ángel Hernández has become one of the most controversial and infamous umps in all of baseball for his numerous blown calls that have drawn the ire of fans across the nation, and he was at it again with a controversial call on Sunday afternoon.
numberfire.com
Cody Bellinger starting Sunday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Cody Bellinger is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Bellinger is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project Bellinger for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Cardinals' Alec Burleson batting ninth on Sunday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burleson will start at designated hitter on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pirates. Paul Goldschmidt moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Burleson for 7.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Astros' Chas McCormick starting Monday
The Houston Astros listed Chas McCormick as their starting centerfielder for Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers. McCormick will bat eighth and handle centerfield duties Monday while Mauricio Dubon takes a seat. Our models have McCormick scoring 9.4 fantasy points against the Tigers this evening. He has a $2,200 salary...
numberfire.com
Austin Dean optioned to Triple-A Monday by Giants
San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Dean has been optioned to Triple-A Sacramento. The Giants are shaking things up, calling up left-handed hitter Willie Calhoun to the bigs. As a result, Dean will head to Triple-A. In 9 plate appearances this season, Dean has a .375 batting average with an .819...
numberfire.com
Tyler Heineman catching for Pittsburgh in Tuesday's first game versus Reds
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman is batting ninth in Tuesday's first contest against the Cincinnati Reds. Heineman will start at catcher after Jason Delay was benched on Tuesday afternoon. In an opportunity versus Reds' righty Luis Cessa, our models project Heineman to score 7.6 FanDuel points at the salary of...
numberfire.com
Mariners position Abraham Toro at second base on Saturday
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is batting ninth in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Toro will take over second base after Adam Frazier was held on the bench versus Atlanta's southpaw Max Fried. numberFire's models project Toro to score 7.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
numberfire.com
Alec Burleson not in lineup Saturday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Alec Burleson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Burleson is being replaced at designated hitter by Paul Goldschmidt versus Pirates starter JT Brubaker. In 7 plate appearances this season, Burleson has a .143 OPS with 1 run.
numberfire.com
FanDuel Pitching Primer: Tuesday 9/13/22
In daily fantasy baseball, success starts with nailing the starting pitcher spot in your lineup. When compared to hitters, pitching performance tends to be much more predictable and stable throughout the course of the season. You know what you're getting from a top-level ace when you roster him: probably a dominant effort with only one or two implosions per season. In contrast, even the game's best hitters have days at the plate where they go 0-for-4.
numberfire.com
Jean Segura sitting for Phillies on Sunday
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Jean Segura is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Segura will move to the bench on Sunday with Matt Vierling starting in right field. Vierling will bat ninth versus right-hander Anibal Sanchez and Washington. numberFire's models project Vierling for 9.1 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Garrett Hampson batting eighth on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hampson will start at shortstop on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. Alan Trejo moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hampson for 10.0 FanDuel points on Sunday. His...
numberfire.com
Omar Narvaez starting Saturday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Narvaez is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Reds starter Chase Anderson. Our models project Narvaez for 0.8 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
Dodgers: New Rule Change Will Affect Fan Experience At Dodger Stadium
With a new limit on how long songs are allowed to be played, the rule could change more things than some fans expect.
numberfire.com
Wander Franco batting second in Rays' Tuesday Game 1 contest
Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco is starting in Tuesday's Game One lineup against the Toronto Blue Jays. Franco will operate the shortstop role after Taylor Walls was shifted to second base, Jonathan Aranda was moved to first, and Ji-Man Choi was benched. In an opportunity against Julian Merryweather, Franco's...
numberfire.com
Austin Dean in Giants' lineup on Sunday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Austin Dean is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Dean is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Wade Miley. Our models project Dean for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.7 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
J.T. Realmuto catching for Phillies on Sunday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Washington Nationals. Realmuto will catch for right-hander Aaron Nola on Sunday and bat fourth versus right-hander Anibal Sanchez and Washington. Garrett Stubbs returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Realmuto for 12.9 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Austin Romine starting for Reds Sunday afternoon
Cincinnati Reds catcher Austin Romine is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Romine is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Brewers starter Brandon Woodruff. Our models project Romine for 0.5 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 4.5 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Thairo Estrada starting Sunday for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants infielder Thairo Estrada is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Estrada is getting the nod at shortstop, batting sixth in the order versus Cubs starter Wade Miley. Our models project Estrada for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
