Cordele, GA

13WMAZ

Macon-Bibb County files suit and deems store a public nuisance after nearly 900 emergency calls since 2016

MACON, Ga. — Macon-Bibb county filed a suit in Superior Court on Thursday against M&M Grocery in Macon to have it closed permanently for being a public nuisance. The M&M Grocery is located at 2760 Montpelier Avenue. On Wednesday, a 33-year-old man was shot at the store just before 9 p.m. It was also the site of a 2021 homicide when 28-year-old Nadia Andrews was shot and killed in her car.
MACON, GA
Crisp County, GA
Government
Cordele, GA
Government
County
Crisp County, GA
City
Cordele, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WALB 10

Phoebe loosens mask rules as COVID cases decline

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System is loosening mask rules as COVID-19 cases are declining. As of Friday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:. Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 8 Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 3 Total...
ALBANY, GA
13WMAZ

Georgia National Fair announces new clear bag policy

PERRY, Ga. — The Georgia National Fair is instituting a new clear bag policy for all fair-goers this year ahead of the 2022 fair in October. In a Facebook post, the Georgia National Fair announced that all bags must be clear and 12x6x12 or smaller. The exception to the...
GEORGIA STATE
wgxa.tv

Perry's Economic Development Administrator arrested on DUI following wreck with motorcycle

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The Administrator for Perry's Economic Development is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after a wreck on Sunday. According to the Georgia State Patrol, troopers responded to a wreck Sunday just before 6 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street near Keith Drive. According to investigators, the driver of a Ford C-Max, later identified as Ashley Hardin, of Perry, was driving along Main street. Troopers say Hardin turned left onto Keith Drive, traveling into the path of a motorcycle driven by Kiara Askew, also of Perry. Askew was seriously injured and taken to a hospital for treatment.
PERRY, GA
WALB 10

Albany man concerned over high utility bills

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Utilities are generally higher for everyone during the warmer months because AC units are working overtime. But one Albany man is claiming that he’s being overcharged and unheard by the city. Desmond Searcy said he would like to see Albany provide more electric companies to...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Coronavirus

Dougherty Co. Health Department’s COVID testing kiosk up and running. The “test and go” COVID test kiosk opened to the public in August. This is the only test kit kiosk in Albany that dispenses PCR test kits. New COVID booster offered at all South Health District health...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

1 man arrested in Crisp Co. theft by deception case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - One man is facing a slew of charges stemming from a theft by deception case, according to the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office. Alex Griffin,30, from Crisp County, was arrested on Friday, Sept. 9. Griffin faces seventeen counts of theft by deception, one count of theft...
CRISP COUNTY, GA
News Break
Politics
wgxa.tv

Search warrant leads to gun and drug arrest in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A man is in jail after investigators from Bibb County's drug and gang units served a search warrant on Marigold Avenue. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says that while serving the warrant, investigators found two handguns, approximately three pounds of pot, digital scales, and $2,500 in cash.
MACON, GA
WALB 10

1 injured in Mitchell Co. shooting

BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - One woman is left injured after a domestic dispute that caused public safety concerns Tuesday night, according to Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a domestic dispute at the BZ Bee convenience store around 9:38 p.m. Deputies said it was an isolated incident and...
MITCHELL COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Ga. State school superintendent visits Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Several Dougherty County schools welcomed a special visitor Wednesday. State School Superintendent, Richard Woods visited two elementary schools, including his old school Morningside Elementary. He also visited Radium Springs Elementary school. During the visit, he walked through each school and visited many classrooms to hand out...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Atlanta Marta Police Dept. recruits in the Good Life City

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Atlanta Marta Police Department is looking for people in Albany to join their Atlanta branch and they’re offering incentives and bonuses for those interested in a career with them. They are offering signing bonuses for up to $5,000, and tuition reimbursements for up to...
ATLANTA, GA
WALB 10

Flint Bank discusses rising interest rates and South Ga. banking trends

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - As inflation continues to be a topic, rising interest rates and banking trends have also become a concern for some residents. WALB News 10′s Jim Wallace spoke with Frank Griffin, the President of Flint Community Bank, to speak about those rising interest rates and South Georgia banking trends.
ALBANY, GA
wrbl.com

Americus Police Department asks for the public’s help in identifying suspect

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Americus Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a wanted person. 23-year-old, Jakeem Rashard Carter of Americus, is wanted for Armed Robbery and Aggravated Assault and Battery. The charges he is facing stem from crimes committed in the 400 block of Pinecrest Drive on May 14, 2022.
AMERICUS, GA

