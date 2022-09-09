ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 9/12 WWE Raw

Just weeks after losing the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY have redeemed themselves. On the September 12 episode of WWE Raw, the Damage CTRL duo defeated the team of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. This is the first time that either woman has held the belt, although both women have held the NXT version of the belts.
WWE
Fightful

Several At USA Network Happy About WWE Changes

The immediate WWE changes left USA Network happy, according to sources. WWE Raw's viewership numbers exploded the first week with a Triple H-led show, after Vince McMahon retired from the company. WWE Raw landed at over 2.2 million viewers, which was the most in over two years. Fightful reached out...
WWE
Fightful

More Details On AEW Fight Forever: Roster, Community Creations, More

Fightful Select has learned some details behind the upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game. In relation to the mini-games, we're told that was an All Elite Wrestling idea, and something that they'd insisted on. We're told that there were people involved who had pushed the idea of community creations on the game early on, but that All Elite Wrestling wasn't as interested, and Yuke's was happy to pass on it as it was AEW's budget they were working with. We're told that eventually, AEW had decided they wanted a community creations-style aspect, but by then, Yuke's felt they would need to remove other features to make that a reality. We aren't sure where things stand on that now.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mini Abismo Negro
Fightful

Westin (Wesley) Blake Guest Coached At WWE Performance Center

A former WWE star was helping out at the WWE Performance Center. Former NXT Tag Team Champion Wesley Blake was at the WWE Performance Center recently guest coaching. We'd long been told that the now-Westin Blake was highly regarded in the WWE PC, as he and his teammate Steve Maclin were some of the longest tenured names there. Blake's work outside of the company is also highly regarded from those we've spoken to.
WWE
Fightful

WWE Producers And Backstage News For Raw On August 29

Fightful has learned WWE Raw producers and backstage news from August 29. - AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler vs. Judgment Day: Jamie Noble. - Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka tune up match: Molly Holly. - Kurt Angle promo, Street Profits vs. American Alpha: Abyss. - Lashley vs. Miz: Adam...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mlw#Combat#Battle Riot Iv#Battle Slam
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Trademarks
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

AEW Files To Trademark 'House Of Black'

AEW has filed a new trademark. All Elite Wrestling filed to trademark "House of Black" on September 8 for merchandise purposes. House of Black was formed by Malakai Black and consists of Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart. Black reportedly obtained his conditional release from the company following AEW...
WWE
Fightful

Elias Theodorou Passes Away At 34 Years Old

We are saddened to report that Elias Theodorou has passed away. At only 34 years old, Elias Theodorou passed away due to cancer, which was not publicly known prior to his death. The wonderful Theodorou was showcasing his sense of humor on social media as recently as September 7, with no public indication of anything being wrong. He was suffering from stage 4 liver cancer.
COMBAT SPORTS
Fightful

Cody Rhodes: I Had A Lovely Time In ROH, It Shaped Me As A Competitor

Cody Rhodes reflects on his "lovely time" with Ring of Honor. Rhodes debuted at Ring of Honor Final Battle 2016, just a few months after he left WWE. He quickly became one of the promotion's top stars, and he won the ROH World Championship at Best in the World 2017. That same year, he won ROH's award for Wrestler of the Year. Rhodes later left the company after Final Battle 2018 and founded All Elite Wrestling.
WWE
Fightful

Everything BUT CM Punk vs The Elite | Newsworthy

Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) discuss five news stories you may have missed:. - Bobby Fish Says CM Punk Was A 'C***' After Their Match, Thinks Punk's MMA Offense Is Insulting (https://www.fightful.com/wrestling/bo...) - Ronda Rousey Feels Her Input With Her Character Matters More Than Ever In WWE (https://www.fightful.com/wrestling/ro...)
WWE
Fightful

The Judgment Day Take Out Edge, Kevin Owens Seeming Breaks Austin Theory's Nose | RAW Fight Size

Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for September 12, 2022:. - The Judgment Day took out Edge at the end of the show on Monday. The WWE Hall of Famer faced Dominik Mysterio in the main event, despite Rey Mysterio's attempts to get the legend to spare his son. Rey wound up interfering and inadvertently setting the stage for The Judgment Day to attack Edge. Dominik smashed his leg with a chair multiple times, and Finn Balor hit a diving stomp directly on the leg to leave Edge down and out.
WWE
Fightful

Dana White Addresses Khamzat Chimaev's Weight Miss Following UFC 279: "It's A Problem"

UFC President Dana White is unsure if undefeated star, Khamzat Chimaev's future will see him continue to compete at 170 pounds. White spoke with the media during the UFC 279 post-fight press conference on Saturday and while he praised Chimaev's dominant first-round submission victory over Kevin Holland, the UFC's head honcho explained why the Chechen's egregious 7.5-pound weight miss could lead to the promotion having him move up to middleweight for his next bout.
UFC
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
31K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy