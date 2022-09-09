Read full article on original website
New Women's Tag Team Champions Crowned On 9/12 WWE Raw
Just weeks after losing the finals of the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Tournament, Dakota Kai & IYO SKY have redeemed themselves. On the September 12 episode of WWE Raw, the Damage CTRL duo defeated the team of Aliyah and Raquel Rodriguez to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles. This is the first time that either woman has held the belt, although both women have held the NXT version of the belts.
Several At USA Network Happy About WWE Changes
The immediate WWE changes left USA Network happy, according to sources. WWE Raw's viewership numbers exploded the first week with a Triple H-led show, after Vince McMahon retired from the company. WWE Raw landed at over 2.2 million viewers, which was the most in over two years. Fightful reached out...
Sammy Guevara Cuts Passionate Promo After AEW Rampage, Says He Was Scheduled To Have A Week Off
Plans changes for many wrestlers coming out of AEW All Out. Due to the altercation between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and The Elite (Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks) at AEW All Out and Punk suffering an injury in his AEW World Title victory over Jon Moxley, the AEW World Title was vacated on AEW Dynamite.
More Details On AEW Fight Forever: Roster, Community Creations, More
Fightful Select has learned some details behind the upcoming AEW Fight Forever video game. In relation to the mini-games, we're told that was an All Elite Wrestling idea, and something that they'd insisted on. We're told that there were people involved who had pushed the idea of community creations on the game early on, but that All Elite Wrestling wasn't as interested, and Yuke's was happy to pass on it as it was AEW's budget they were working with. We're told that eventually, AEW had decided they wanted a community creations-style aspect, but by then, Yuke's felt they would need to remove other features to make that a reality. We aren't sure where things stand on that now.
Westin (Wesley) Blake Guest Coached At WWE Performance Center
A former WWE star was helping out at the WWE Performance Center. Former NXT Tag Team Champion Wesley Blake was at the WWE Performance Center recently guest coaching. We'd long been told that the now-Westin Blake was highly regarded in the WWE PC, as he and his teammate Steve Maclin were some of the longest tenured names there. Blake's work outside of the company is also highly regarded from those we've spoken to.
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Colorado Springs, CO (9/10): Bobby Lashley Headlines
WWE held its latest Saturday Night's Main Event live event on September 10 from World Arena in Colorado Springs, CO. Full results (courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Colorado Springs, CO (9/10) - The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) def....
NJPW Viewership, Mick Foley Raising Money For Joe Doering, Sasha And Naomi Praise Bayley | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Saturday, September 10, 2022. - As reported by Wrestlenomics, New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV on September 8 at 10 pm, was watched by 46,000 viewers on average, including about 8,000 aged 18 to 49, for a 0.01 P18-49 rating. This was the lowest viewership since late July.
WWE Producers And Backstage News For Raw On August 29
Fightful has learned WWE Raw producers and backstage news from August 29. - AJ Styles & Dolph Ziggler vs. Judgment Day: Jamie Noble. - Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss & Asuka tune up match: Molly Holly. - Kurt Angle promo, Street Profits vs. American Alpha: Abyss. - Lashley vs. Miz: Adam...
Nick Wayne: I Want To Do All There Is To Do In AEW, Including Wrestling Bryan Danielson And CM Punk
Nick Wayne outlines some of his goals when he eventually joins AEW. In February 2022, during a DEFY Wrestling card, Nick Wayne was surprised by Darby Allin, who offered him a contract with All Elite Wrestling. Currently, Nick Wayne is 17 years old and when he turns 18, his contract...
Tony Khan Discusses Challenges Of Sending AEW Talent To NJPW For Wrestle Kingdom 17
AEW and NJPW have been partners dating back to the inception of AEW with the company providing NJPW with top stars such as Chris Jericho and Jon Moxley for major events in Japan. As the partnership has strengthened over the years, including the two companies holding its joint Forbidden Door...
Triple H Touts Clash At The Castle As WWE's Largest European Gate Ever, Highest Viewed International PLE
Triple H is celebrating the success of Clash At The Castle. On September 3, WWE held the Clash At The Castle premium live event in Cardiff, Wales. The event was historical, as it marked the first time that the company had held a PLE/PPV in the United Kingdom since 2003.
Matt Cardona: Nobody Will Let Bully Ray Through A Forbidden Door, But I'll Slam Him Through One
Matt Cardona says tables are a thing of the past, so he's looking forward to slamming Bully Ray through a door instead. In doing so, he says he'll let Ray pretend it's a "forbidden door" because no one will actually let him step through one. Cardona and Ray have been...
AEW Files To Trademark 'House Of Black'
AEW has filed a new trademark. All Elite Wrestling filed to trademark "House of Black" on September 8 for merchandise purposes. House of Black was formed by Malakai Black and consists of Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Julia Hart. Black reportedly obtained his conditional release from the company following AEW...
Elias Theodorou Passes Away At 34 Years Old
We are saddened to report that Elias Theodorou has passed away. At only 34 years old, Elias Theodorou passed away due to cancer, which was not publicly known prior to his death. The wonderful Theodorou was showcasing his sense of humor on social media as recently as September 7, with no public indication of anything being wrong. He was suffering from stage 4 liver cancer.
Cody Rhodes: I Had A Lovely Time In ROH, It Shaped Me As A Competitor
Cody Rhodes reflects on his "lovely time" with Ring of Honor. Rhodes debuted at Ring of Honor Final Battle 2016, just a few months after he left WWE. He quickly became one of the promotion's top stars, and he won the ROH World Championship at Best in the World 2017. That same year, he won ROH's award for Wrestler of the Year. Rhodes later left the company after Final Battle 2018 and founded All Elite Wrestling.
Everything BUT CM Punk vs The Elite | Newsworthy
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) discuss five news stories you may have missed:. - Bobby Fish Says CM Punk Was A 'C***' After Their Match, Thinks Punk's MMA Offense Is Insulting (https://www.fightful.com/wrestling/bo...) - Ronda Rousey Feels Her Input With Her Character Matters More Than Ever In WWE (https://www.fightful.com/wrestling/ro...)
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (9/12): Athena, John Silver, House Of Black, More In Action
The September 12 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel. You can watch the episode in the video above & check out the results below. AEW Dark: Elevation (9/12) Athena defeated Emi Sakura. Hikaru Shida defeated Christina Marie. Brody King & Buddy Matthews...
The Judgment Day Take Out Edge, Kevin Owens Seeming Breaks Austin Theory's Nose | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for September 12, 2022:. - The Judgment Day took out Edge at the end of the show on Monday. The WWE Hall of Famer faced Dominik Mysterio in the main event, despite Rey Mysterio's attempts to get the legend to spare his son. Rey wound up interfering and inadvertently setting the stage for The Judgment Day to attack Edge. Dominik smashed his leg with a chair multiple times, and Finn Balor hit a diving stomp directly on the leg to leave Edge down and out.
Dana White Addresses Khamzat Chimaev's Weight Miss Following UFC 279: "It's A Problem"
UFC President Dana White is unsure if undefeated star, Khamzat Chimaev's future will see him continue to compete at 170 pounds. White spoke with the media during the UFC 279 post-fight press conference on Saturday and while he praised Chimaev's dominant first-round submission victory over Kevin Holland, the UFC's head honcho explained why the Chechen's egregious 7.5-pound weight miss could lead to the promotion having him move up to middleweight for his next bout.
