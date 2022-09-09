Read full article on original website
What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
fox5dc.com
Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia
CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
Augusta Free Press
White Oak Lavender Farm inspires Orange County farmer to diversify
Cornerstone Farm is one of many Virginia farms that have diversified their operations by growing beautiful, fragrant lavender. Cornerstone has evolved from a horse training operation. Jennifer Harris began growing lavender on the Orange County farm where...
visitshenandoah.org
Good Fall Family Fun: Apples, Corn Mazes, and Pumpkin Patches
Straw bales, flannel, apple cider, and giggles make up the perfect Saturday in the Shenandoah Valley each fall. Families flock to farms hosting pick-your-own harvests, hayrides, livestock petting areas, and seasonal flavors. Others often take the short cut of shopping our farm markets for pre-picked goods and other seasonal delights. If you’re looking to create such memories for your scrapbook, we have a few destinations that will more than meet your expectations.
Augusta Free Press
Traffic alert: Richmond Avenue in Staunton closed
Staunton Police Department closed Richmond Avenue from Statler Boulevard to Frontier Drive earlier this afternoon. A car crash caused a power pole and power lines to come down onto the roadway. The police department requests that drivers avoid the area.
WSET
Nelson County deputies participate in 'I love Nelson Kids' event
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office went to the "I love Nelson Kids" event on Saturday. The event was held at the Nelson Center, the department said. "Our staff enjoyed fellowship with our community while also providing Identakid services for our youth," the department said.
NBC 29 News
Free disposal of electronic waste event set for Sept. 17
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is offering you the opportunity to freely toss out old electronics this coming weekend. Thing like televisions, computers, and stereo equipment can be dropped off at the Ivy Material Utilization Center between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 17. “First, you...
cbs19news
Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival coming to Charlottesville
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Charlottesville is hosting a Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival, presented by the Virginia Hemp Coalition and Commonwealth Collective. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 from 2 P.M. to 10 P.M. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. There will be...
WSLS
Hundreds of pharmacy jobs open at Virginia Kroger stores
ROANOKE, Va. – Managers of Kroger stores in Virginia are looking to hire. On Monday, Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced that they have more than 200 pharmacy jobs open at Krogers locations in Virginia, including the Martinsville, Roanoke, and NRV Krogers, as well as those in Charlottesville. The release said that...
Augusta Free Press
Women’s Soccer: #5 Virginia draws with VCU
The No. 5 Virginia women's soccer team closed out the non-conference portion of its schedule at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday, playing VCU to a 0-0 draw. It was the first draw for the Cavaliers (7-0-1)...
townandtourist.com
18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
Augusta Free Press
UVA lacrosse welcomes 2019 starter Logan Greco as volunteer assistant coach
Former UVA defenseman Logan Greco is returning to Grounds to serve as a volunteer assistant with the men's lacrosse program. Greco was a member of the Cavaliers' 2019 NCAA Championship team and served as the volunteer...
Augusta Free Press
Page County: Information sought on missing Luray man
The Page County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing 35-year-old male. Joshua Dee Bradford was last seen in the Luray area on Sep. 3 getting into a car and...
Augusta Free Press
Harrisonburg seeks public comments on Smith Creek TMDL action plan
Harrisonburg Public Works is currently accepting comments on an effort to protect the Chesapeake Bay here at home. The city is updating its Smith Creek Total Maximum Daily Load action plan. A TMDL quantifies the maximum amount...
Augusta Free Press
Note to Virginia coach Tony Elliott: It’s ‘us,’ not ‘them’
"That was a rough day at the office right there," Virginia football coach Tony Elliott said after his team's loss to Illinois on Saturday, and he wasn't just talking about the football part of things.
Augusta Free Press
Virginia outclassed by Illinois in 24-3 setback that wasn’t even that close
Virginia couldn't block, and had trouble tackling. Brennan Armstrong had happy feet. His receivers had trouble getting open, and when they were open, had the dropsies. Coach Tony Elliott was caught on the TV cameras yelling...
Augusta Free Press
JMU cruises to 2-0 start, crushing Norfolk State, 63-7
You couldn't ask for a better start to life in the FBS if you're a JMU football fan. The Dukes moved to 2-0 on Saturday, pounding FCS-school Norfolk State 63-7 at Bridgeforth Stadium. JMU has...
WHSV
Augusta County Public Schools break ground on new middle schools
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -Monday evening, leaders in Augusta County met at Riverheads High School to break ground on the site’s new middle school wing. The school is one of two new middle schools in the county to address the needs of hundreds of students. Buffalo Gap will have a groundbreaking for its middle school Tuesday evening at 5 p.m.
Augusta Free Press
Popeye’s finally opens its Waynesboro location: And you can bet I was there
I hate to admit that I've been looking forward for more than a year for the new Popeye's in Waynesboro to finally open its doors. That's goofy me, on the left, waiting for my tenders,...
wsvaonline.com
Car and tractor found in Shenandoah River
You don’t see this every day. Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says he was recently made aware of an abandoned vehicle and a tractor sitting in the middle of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. He says he has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to attempt to remedy this situation quickly.
