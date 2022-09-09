ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to order when you go out with your friends and family members? If the answer is a nice, juicy steak, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food. They are great options for both a casual meal with friends and family as well as for celebrating a special event, so make sure to add them to your list.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Teacher and wife found dead in Virginia

CUL - Culpeper police are investigating the death of a married couple. Authorities said they found Daniel and Stacey Garrison inside a home on Burgandine Avenue Friday afternoon. Police do not believe there's any threat to the community. The Fauquier County school district put out a statement saying, Daniel Garrison...
CULPEPER, VA
Augusta Free Press

White Oak Lavender Farm inspires Orange County farmer to diversify

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Cornerstone Farm is one of many Virginia farms that have diversified their operations by growing beautiful, fragrant lavender. Cornerstone has evolved from a horse training operation. Jennifer Harris began growing lavender on the Orange County farm where...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
visitshenandoah.org

Good Fall Family Fun: Apples, Corn Mazes, and Pumpkin Patches

Straw bales, flannel, apple cider, and giggles make up the perfect Saturday in the Shenandoah Valley each fall. Families flock to farms hosting pick-your-own harvests, hayrides, livestock petting areas, and seasonal flavors. Others often take the short cut of shopping our farm markets for pre-picked goods and other seasonal delights. If you’re looking to create such memories for your scrapbook, we have a few destinations that will more than meet your expectations.
LURAY, VA
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Harrisonburg, VA
Harrisonburg, VA
Lifestyle
Augusta Free Press

Traffic alert: Richmond Avenue in Staunton closed

Staunton Police Department closed Richmond Avenue from Statler Boulevard to Frontier Drive earlier this afternoon. A car crash caused a power pole and power lines to come down onto the roadway. The police department requests that drivers avoid the area. Rebecca Barnabi. Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of...
STAUNTON, VA
WSET

Nelson County deputies participate in 'I love Nelson Kids' event

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Nelson County Sheriff's Office went to the "I love Nelson Kids" event on Saturday. The event was held at the Nelson Center, the department said. "Our staff enjoyed fellowship with our community while also providing Identakid services for our youth," the department said.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Free disposal of electronic waste event set for Sept. 17

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rivanna Solid Waste Authority is offering you the opportunity to freely toss out old electronics this coming weekend. Thing like televisions, computers, and stereo equipment can be dropped off at the Ivy Material Utilization Center between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 17. “First, you...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival coming to Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – Charlottesville is hosting a Virginia Cannabis Freedom Festival, presented by the Virginia Hemp Coalition and Commonwealth Collective. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 10 from 2 P.M. to 10 P.M. Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the door. There will be...
James Madison
WSLS

Hundreds of pharmacy jobs open at Virginia Kroger stores

ROANOKE, Va. – Managers of Kroger stores in Virginia are looking to hire. On Monday, Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced that they have more than 200 pharmacy jobs open at Krogers locations in Virginia, including the Martinsville, Roanoke, and NRV Krogers, as well as those in Charlottesville. The release said that...
ROANOKE, VA
Augusta Free Press

Women’s Soccer: #5 Virginia draws with VCU

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The No. 5 Virginia women’s soccer team closed out the non-conference portion of its schedule at Klöckner Stadium on Sunday, playing VCU to a 0-0 draw. It was the first draw for the Cavaliers (7-0-1)...
RICHMOND, VA
townandtourist.com

18 BEST Treehouse Rentals in Virginia (Homey & Grandeur!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Virginia is known for its beautiful scenery, colorful autumns, and historic landmarks. With the Appalachian Trail, tons of delicious food, scenic vistas, and so much more, Virginia has something for everyone. What better way to enjoy everything this state has to offer than staying in a treehouse.
VIRGINIA STATE
#Jmu#Ejc#James Madison University
Augusta Free Press

Page County: Information sought on missing Luray man

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The Page County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 35-year-old male. Joshua Dee Bradford was last seen in the Luray area on Sep. 3 getting into a car and...
PAGE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Harrisonburg seeks public comments on Smith Creek TMDL action plan

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Harrisonburg Public Works is currently accepting comments on an effort to protect the Chesapeake Bay here at home. The city is updating its Smith Creek Total Maximum Daily Load action plan. A TMDL quantifies the maximum amount...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Augusta Free Press

JMU cruises to 2-0 start, crushing Norfolk State, 63-7

Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. You couldn’t ask for a better start to life in the FBS if you’re a JMU football fan. The Dukes moved to 2-0 on Saturday, pounding FCS-school Norfolk State 63-7 at Bridgeforth Stadium. JMU has...
NORFOLK, VA
WHSV

Augusta County Public Schools break ground on new middle schools

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) -Monday evening, leaders in Augusta County met at Riverheads High School to break ground on the site’s new middle school wing. The school is one of two new middle schools in the county to address the needs of hundreds of students. Buffalo Gap will have a groundbreaking for its middle school Tuesday evening at 5 p.m.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
wsvaonline.com

Car and tractor found in Shenandoah River

You don’t see this every day. Page County Sheriff Chad Cubbage says he was recently made aware of an abandoned vehicle and a tractor sitting in the middle of the Shenandoah River near the Town of Shenandoah. He says he has been in contact with the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Page County Emergency Management to attempt to remedy this situation quickly.
PAGE COUNTY, VA

