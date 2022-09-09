Read full article on original website
seattle.gov
Mayor Harrell Announces $9 Million to Community Organizations Through the Equitable Development Initiative
Mayor Bruce Harrell today announced nearly $9 million in awards through the Equitable Development Initiative (EDI), part of the City’s effort to support property ownership among Seattle’s diverse cultural communities in high displacement risk neighborhoods. The City awarded funds to community organizations for site acquisition and major capital projects, as well as capacity-building support to organizations that are still developing their plans for permanent homes in Seattle.
seattle.gov
Othello Playground
Othello Playground is a spacious and nicely designed park. The park contains a play area for children, basketball courts that were both renovated in 2019. The park has a large open meadow, a walking path and a fun hillside slide. It provides a wonderful community gathering space for the Othello neighborhood.
seattle.gov
Low Income Housing Water Assistance Program
Low Income Housing Water Assistance Program or LIHWAP provides emergency assistance to low-income households who are disconnected or are in imminent threat of disconnection. LIHWAP provides water assistance to households in Washington through the same network of community action agencies and local partners that provide the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). These local organizations will help you determine if you're eligible and how much assistance you might receive. If you qualify, your local agency will send a payment directly to your water utility on behalf of your household.
