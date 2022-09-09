Low Income Housing Water Assistance Program or LIHWAP provides emergency assistance to low-income households who are disconnected or are in imminent threat of disconnection. LIHWAP provides water assistance to households in Washington through the same network of community action agencies and local partners that provide the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP). These local organizations will help you determine if you're eligible and how much assistance you might receive. If you qualify, your local agency will send a payment directly to your water utility on behalf of your household.

