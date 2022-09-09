Westrom receives life sentence for Childs murder

Isanti native Jerry Westrom was sentenced to life in prison on Friday, Sept. 9 after he was convicted of the murder of Jeanne Ann Childs by a Hennepin County jury on Aug. 25

Hennepin County District Judge Juan Hoyos sentenced the 56-year-old Westrom to a life sentence, which was aligned with the statute for first-degree murder at the time of Childs’ death in 1993. Westrom will be required to spend 30 years in prison before he receives the possibility of parole.

“I’m well aware that this case has not just affected your life, but [your family’s] too,” Hoyos said in passing down the sentence. “However, you took Jeanne Childs’ opportunity of a life.

“She was not able to continue to be with her family to provide love for her family. And she was deprived of receiving that love.”

Childs’ mother, Betty Eakman, spoke about her last conversations with her daughter before she was murdered on June 13, 1993.

“I never thought for one second that would the last time I would talk to her and say goodbye,” Eakman said. “I’ve waited so many years to have this end. This has put my life through so much hell.

“I’ll never forget and love her the way I always did.”

Childs’ niece, Melissa Ann Beaulieu, spoke on the hole in the lives caused by her aunt’s death.

“I remember the knot in my stomach [when I heard the news],” Beaulieu said. “I was crying so hard, I couldn’t breathe. And I remember her laying in her casket, and we were begging her, ‘Please wake up.’

“The effect something like this creates can be vicious. … Her loss has left a gaping hole in our lives that can’t be filled.”

Jeanie’s sister, Cindy Kosnitch, had a statement read into the court record.

“My children have grown up never knowing their Aunt Jeanne,” Kosnitch said. “I am so sorry we never got to say goodbye. Your death has forever changed our lives …

“And I want to talk about the sadness I have been carrying around for the Westrom family. I cannot help but feel so, so bad for his wife and children. They were all innocent in this tragic mess. Think about how his wife must be feeling, as well as the devastation his children are going through.

“I want them to know that this, too, really breaks my heart. … No one wins [in this case].”

Westrom’s attorney, Steve Meshbesher, has argued that Childs’ boyfriend, Arthur Gray, killed her. He has told several media outlets that he plans to seek a new trial through an appeal directly to the Minnesota Supreme Court, which is allowed for first-degree murder convictions.

Here are some links to the County News Review's coverage of this story.

Click here to read the story about Westrom's arrest in 2019 for the murder.

Click here to read the story about Westrom's indictment for the murder in June of 2020.

Click here to read the story when Westrom's original trial date was sent in June of last year.

Click here to read the story about the jury conviction of Westrom for the murder.