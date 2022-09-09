ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

9NEWS

Remnants of Hurricane Kay move into Colorado on Tuesday

COLORADO, USA — Showers and storms from Hurricane Kay's remnants will move into Colorado on Tuesday, bringing a limited threat for some flash flooding. Once-powerful Hurricane Kay is now just a remnant low slowly meandering over the southwestern U.S., but it'll move north and east, bringing with it a threat for widespread showers and storms this week.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

3 killed in Jeep rollover in Ouray County

OURAY COUNTY, Colo. — Three people were killed when the Jeep they were in rolled over on a county road near Ouray in southwestern Colorado Monday afternoon, the Colorado State Patrol said. Troopers said the rollover happened around 12:30 p.m. on Ouray County Road 361, near mile marker 3....
OURAY COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Colorado housing market becoming more buyer-friendly

LOVELAND, Colo. — Lacey Vesper is under contract to buy a house in Loveland, Colorado. She closes on the sale of her current home this week, and expects to close on the new home about a week later. “I needed something that was move-in ready and I got it,”...
LOVELAND, CO
9NEWS

10 large-scale vaccination sites for omicron booster shots opening in Colorado

DENVER — Colorado is opening 10 large-scale community vaccination sites distributing booster shots that protect against the newest subvariants of omicron. Two sites opened Thursday, and eight more will open across the state over the next week to distribute the newly approved Pfizer and Moderna omicron vaccines, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Online tool gives us up-close look at climate hazards in our area

COLORADO, USA — Scientists agree, climate change will lead to more extreme weather. We will be experiencing more wildfires, droughts, floods and all sorts of hazards. But now, an online tool will help us better understand the real-time climate-related hazards happening around us. It's called the Climate Mapping for...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Hanson's tour bus hit by truck in Colorado

COLORADO, USA — Pop-rock trio Hanson spent some time on the side of the road in Colorado this weekend following a concert in Denver. The band said its tour bus was sideswiped by a truck on the interstate following a concert at Denver's Paramount Theatre late Friday. "We are...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?

DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is underway. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrived in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Recall effort gets go-ahead for state senator who quit GOP

DENVER — Backers of a campaign targeting a Colorado lawmaker who left the GOP and joined the Democratic Party, citing the Republican Party's embrace of discredited 2020 election conspiracies, received the go-ahead Friday to collect voter signatures in their bid to trigger a recall election. Colorado's Secretary of State's...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Fall weather can elevate wildfire danger

DENVER — The thin blanket of wildfire smoke over the Colorado mountains the past few days has been great for sunset pictures, but its also spawned a few air quality alerts along the Front Range. The presence of that smoke is also a sign of how the wind pattern...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

GOP Senate candidate Joe O’Dea calls for “balance” on women’s rights

DENVER — Republican Senate candidate Joe O’Dea now says his widely-covered pledge to codify the abortion protections of Roe versus Wade comes with strings attached. In O’Dea’s first interview with 9NEWS since launching his campaign 11 months ago, O’Dea acknowledged that he wants parental notification, religious exemptions, and a continued ban on federal funding for abortion included in a deal to protect abortion rights.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Chief Justice John Roberts to speak at Colorado conference

DENVER — Chief Justice John Roberts is set to make his first public appearance since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, speaking Friday night at a judicial conference in Colorado. Roberts is scheduled to be interviewed by two judges from the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Sunday morning Prep Rally (9/11/22)

DENVER — Miss the Sunday morning Prep Rally? Watch it here!. > Be sure to check back for more of our Colorado high school sports coverage next weekend on the 9NEWS Prep Rally!. If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter...
COLORADO STATE
