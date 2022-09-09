Read full article on original website
Remnants of Hurricane Kay move into Colorado on Tuesday
COLORADO, USA — Showers and storms from Hurricane Kay's remnants will move into Colorado on Tuesday, bringing a limited threat for some flash flooding. Once-powerful Hurricane Kay is now just a remnant low slowly meandering over the southwestern U.S., but it'll move north and east, bringing with it a threat for widespread showers and storms this week.
Nebraska troopers find 387 pounds of marijuana in traffic stop
GRAND ISLAND, Neb — More than 380 pounds of marijuana were found during a traffic stop in Nebraska near Waco, according to Nebraska State Patrol (NSP). NSP said a trooper observed multiple traffic violations from a Chrysler van on eastbound Interstate 80 near mile marker 361. During a traffic...
3 killed in Jeep rollover in Ouray County
OURAY COUNTY, Colo. — Three people were killed when the Jeep they were in rolled over on a county road near Ouray in southwestern Colorado Monday afternoon, the Colorado State Patrol said. Troopers said the rollover happened around 12:30 p.m. on Ouray County Road 361, near mile marker 3....
Colorado housing market becoming more buyer-friendly
LOVELAND, Colo. — Lacey Vesper is under contract to buy a house in Loveland, Colorado. She closes on the sale of her current home this week, and expects to close on the new home about a week later. “I needed something that was move-in ready and I got it,”...
Black defendants are more likely to be jailed before their trial, DA dashboards show
COLORADO, USA — Data released by eight district attorneys last week and analyzed by 9Wants to Know found disparities in pre-trial treatment, who is more likely to get a break in their sentence and who spends time in prison. Inequities in pre-trial treatment?. Minority defendants in Colorado are more...
Punch Bowl Social founder launching national pickleball 'eatertainment' concept
DENVER — Believing that the timing is prescient, Punch Bowl Social founder Robert Thompson is getting back into the “eatertainment” sector and launching a chain of food-and-drink-based pickleball facilities, with one of the first two spots set to open in Colorado in the summer of 2024. Camp...
10 large-scale vaccination sites for omicron booster shots opening in Colorado
DENVER — Colorado is opening 10 large-scale community vaccination sites distributing booster shots that protect against the newest subvariants of omicron. Two sites opened Thursday, and eight more will open across the state over the next week to distribute the newly approved Pfizer and Moderna omicron vaccines, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said.
8 judicial districts launch data dashboards to increase fairness, transparency in the justice system
COLORADO, USA — Colorado district attorneys said they're making an effort to combat public distrust in the criminal justice system with data. On Thursday, eight judicial districts launched data dashboards on their websites. Officials said this is new data that can show trends like racial and ethnic disparities in prosecution.
Online tool gives us up-close look at climate hazards in our area
COLORADO, USA — Scientists agree, climate change will lead to more extreme weather. We will be experiencing more wildfires, droughts, floods and all sorts of hazards. But now, an online tool will help us better understand the real-time climate-related hazards happening around us. It's called the Climate Mapping for...
Human rights leader makes it to new home in Colorado after a year of fearing for her life
AURORA, Colo. — As Aziza Akbari scrolls through Facebook, she looks for pictures of her friends and family that show the good. She especially likes to see photos of her friends traveling. That means they are safe, and away from the Taliban. “I hope to see good news," she...
Colorado firefighter remembers responding to Ground Zero on 9/11
DENVER — This Sunday marks 21 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center, a day that changed the country forever. Less than two weeks after the attacks, a group of local firefighters boarded a plane at Buckley Air Force Base headed to Ground Zero. At...
Hanson's tour bus hit by truck in Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Pop-rock trio Hanson spent some time on the side of the road in Colorado this weekend following a concert in Denver. The band said its tour bus was sideswiped by a truck on the interstate following a concert at Denver's Paramount Theatre late Friday. "We are...
Rainbow fentanyl alarm comes Colorado, but this is what you need to know
DENVER — The Drug Enforcement Administration shared an alarming message about what's been dubbed "rainbow fentanyl." It's brightly colored fentanyl that's been seized in 18 states and looks like candy and sidewalk chalk. The DEA Administrator Anne Milgram wrote, "Rainbow fentanyl — fentanyl pills and powder that come in...
How cold is it going to get in Colorado this weekend?
DENVER — Buckle up, Colorado, a temperature roller coaster is underway. After three days of record-setting temperatures, a September cold front arrived in Colorado on Thursday night. The high temperature in the Mile High City has been in the 90s every day so far in September. Relief finally arrives...
Recall effort gets go-ahead for state senator who quit GOP
DENVER — Backers of a campaign targeting a Colorado lawmaker who left the GOP and joined the Democratic Party, citing the Republican Party's embrace of discredited 2020 election conspiracies, received the go-ahead Friday to collect voter signatures in their bid to trigger a recall election. Colorado's Secretary of State's...
Fall weather can elevate wildfire danger
DENVER — The thin blanket of wildfire smoke over the Colorado mountains the past few days has been great for sunset pictures, but its also spawned a few air quality alerts along the Front Range. The presence of that smoke is also a sign of how the wind pattern...
GOP Senate candidate Joe O’Dea calls for “balance” on women’s rights
DENVER — Republican Senate candidate Joe O’Dea now says his widely-covered pledge to codify the abortion protections of Roe versus Wade comes with strings attached. In O’Dea’s first interview with 9NEWS since launching his campaign 11 months ago, O’Dea acknowledged that he wants parental notification, religious exemptions, and a continued ban on federal funding for abortion included in a deal to protect abortion rights.
Social media post leads Olympian's family to a matching kidney donor
DENVER — It was a simple social media share that started to spread through the Colorado swimming community that ended up delivering hope to a family that considered the post a "Hail Mary." The Franklin family – yes, that Franklin family – whose members include five-time Olympic gold medalist...
Chief Justice John Roberts to speak at Colorado conference
DENVER — Chief Justice John Roberts is set to make his first public appearance since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, speaking Friday night at a judicial conference in Colorado. Roberts is scheduled to be interviewed by two judges from the Denver-based 10th U.S. Circuit Court of...
Sunday morning Prep Rally (9/11/22)
DENVER — Miss the Sunday morning Prep Rally? Watch it here!. > Be sure to check back for more of our Colorado high school sports coverage next weekend on the 9NEWS Prep Rally!. If you have a story idea you can email Scotty Gange at scotty.gange@9news.com or via Twitter...
