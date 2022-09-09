The Los Angeles Dodgers are a lock to make the 2022 MLB postseason but they still have some issues to sort out. That includes the injury of All-Star right-hander Tony Gonsolin, who has not pitched since Aug. 23 because of a right forearm strain. Gonsolin has already thrown a bullpen session, so that’s a good sign in terms of his progress, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was far from sounding definitive on whether the pitcher will be back soon enough to be active in time for the 2022 MLB postseason in October.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO