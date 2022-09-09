Read full article on original website
‘Just let me go’: Freddie Freeman gets real about goal for Dave Roberts, Dodgers
The top of the National League has some ridiculously scary teams. In any other year, the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets would be fighting for the top of the conference. Both teams have been lights out, especially in the second half. However, one team has been consistently great all season long: the Los […] The post ‘Just let me go’: Freddie Freeman gets real about goal for Dave Roberts, Dodgers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mark McGwire’s bold Barry Bonds take on Aaron Judge’s home run record pursuit
Aaron Judge is chasing baseball history. His 55 home runs on the season put him on pace to break New York Yankees legend Roger Maris’ American League single-season home run record of 61 home runs. Judge will likely fall short of Barry Bonds’ all-time record of 73 homers, but Mark McGwire believes that Judge will […] The post Mark McGwire’s bold Barry Bonds take on Aaron Judge’s home run record pursuit appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Rule Changes on the Horizon for 2023
Major League Baseball announced a flurry of rule changes coming to the league next season that should drastically change the way the sport is played. The league proposed three different rule changes to the recently constructed Joint Competition Committee. This committee consists of four active players, six league-appointed members and one umpire.
Mookie Betts drops Cody Bellinger truth bomb ahead of Dodgers MLB playoff run
The Los Angeles Dodgers officially clinched an MLB playoff spot on Monday. Dodgers star outfielder Mookie Betts has been a key piece to the puzzle all season long. He took some time to discuss Cody Bellinger, a former MVP who has struggled throughout the 2022 campaign, per si.com. “Belly (Bellinger)...
Phillies Prospects Receive Multiple Minor League Awards
Some Philadelphia Phillies prospects were honored with both team and league awards this past week.
The ex-Red Sox turncoat posing a serious threat to steal away Xander Bogaerts
Xander Bogaerts’ time with the Boston Red Sox may be coming to an end soon. After talks of a contract extension failed, the star hitter might just walk in free agency. Between that and the team’s disappointing 2022 season, Boston fans are currently not having a good time right now. It might piss them off […] The post The ex-Red Sox turncoat posing a serious threat to steal away Xander Bogaerts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Fox News
Edwin Jackson, only MLB player to play for 14 teams, announces retirement
Fifteen teams would just have been too many for Edwin Jackson. The pitcher announced his retirement Saturday on his 39th birthday and the 19th anniversary of his big league debut. Jackson played for 14 teams in his 17 seasons in Major League Baseball, an all-time record. "Today I am happily...
Dodgers reach ludicrous winning feat not seen in 52 years
The Los Angeles Dodgers are in the midst of a historic run of dominance. They are about to set the franchise record for wins in a season thanks to their remarkable lineup and pitching depth that has survived injuries to key arms. Their dominance is not just historic for the franchise but for all of […] The post Dodgers reach ludicrous winning feat not seen in 52 years appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mets hit with tough Starling Marte update amid tight NL East race
The New York Mets have struggled mightily as of late. They have lost control of the National League East division to the Atlanta Braves, who the Mets currently find ahead of them in the standings by just half a game. Considering how big of a lead the Mets have had at times recently, though, being […] The post Mets hit with tough Starling Marte update amid tight NL East race appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chaos ensues as streaker invades Mariners-Braves game
We have ourselves a streaker, ladies and gentlemen! The Atlanta Braves and the Seattle Mariners were locked in a fierce battle in the eighth inning when a streaker suddenly interrupted the game. The man was chased by two security personnel, before being tackled to the ground. Here are a few angles of the incident. (via […] The post Chaos ensues as streaker invades Mariners-Braves game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB Odds: Yankees vs. Red Sox prediction, odds and pick – 9/13/2022
The biggest rivalry in baseball is back for a short two-game set starting this evening as the first-place New York Yankees take on the Boston Red Sox. It is time to check out our MLB odds series where our Yankees-Red Sox prediction and pick will be revealed. After falling on...
Guardians take course of action after James Karinchak umpire hair fiasco vs. Twins
The Cleveland Guardians have reportedly taken action after home plate umpire Ted Barrett was asked to check pitcher James Karinchak for foreign substances in Friday’s game between the Guardians and Minnesota Twins. Paul Hoynes of Cleveland.com reported that the Guardians contacted MLB in reference to the incident. Barrett checked Karinchak for foreign substances in the […] The post Guardians take course of action after James Karinchak umpire hair fiasco vs. Twins appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA issues 1-year suspension, $10M fine to Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver
The National Basketball Association said Tuesday it has suspended Robert Sarver, the managing partner of the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury, and fined him $10 million over racist and sexist conduct.
Suns owner Robert Sarver slapped with severe punishment over workplace scandal
The NBA came down hard on Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver after an investigation into the environment of the franchise’s workplace under his ownership. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the NBA has handed Sarver a one-year suspension from the Suns and the Phoenix Mercury in addition to a hefty fine and required training […] The post Suns owner Robert Sarver slapped with severe punishment over workplace scandal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Don't the Phillies Throw More Sliders?
The slider is the most talked-about pitch in baseball these days, yet the Philadelphia Phillies aren't throwing it nearly as often as most other teams.
Dave Roberts paints blurry picture of Tony Gonsolin’s real chance to return in time for the MLB postseason
The Los Angeles Dodgers are a lock to make the 2022 MLB postseason but they still have some issues to sort out. That includes the injury of All-Star right-hander Tony Gonsolin, who has not pitched since Aug. 23 because of a right forearm strain. Gonsolin has already thrown a bullpen session, so that’s a good sign in terms of his progress, but Dodgers manager Dave Roberts was far from sounding definitive on whether the pitcher will be back soon enough to be active in time for the 2022 MLB postseason in October.
Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022
Deion “Prime Time” Sanders is a retired professional football and baseball player. He currently serves as the head coach for the Jackson State University football team. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022. Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 (Estimate): $40 million Deion Sanders’ net worth in […] The post Deion Sanders’ net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MLB World Reacts To Former Pitcher's Heartbreaking Death
A former Major League Baseball pitcher turned police officer was tragically killed in a car accident on Sunday. Anthony Varvaro, a former pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a New York City area police officer, was killed in a car accident on his way to a 9/11 memorial. The...
NBC Sports
Ranking the top five MLB free-agent first basemen
The Boston Red Sox had major issues at first base throughout the 2022 MLB season. It was a revolving door at the position with Bobby Dalbec, Franchy Cordero, Eric Hosmer and Christian Arroyo each getting a turn. Even former Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez had to fill in as the first baseman for nine games.
Guardians manager Terry Francona’s hilarious explanation for ejection vs. Angels
The Cleveland Guardians are locked in a tight division race against the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago White Sox, and Guardians manager Terry Francona knows that every plate appearance counts. Tensions can get high when the stakes are at their highest, and Francona surely felt the heat of the moment against the Los Angeles Angels. […] The post Guardians manager Terry Francona’s hilarious explanation for ejection vs. Angels appeared first on ClutchPoints.
