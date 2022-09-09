ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

Police: Fight led to shooting at Talladega plant

By Drew Taylor
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 3 days ago

TALLADEGA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — One person is being treated at UAB Hospital after being shot at an air filter plant in Talladega Thursday morning.

According to the Talladega Police Department, officers were called to FilterBuy on Pope Street in Talladega regarding a report of a shooting. Police found a 21-year-old victim with several gunshot wounds.

A suspect, who has not been named, was later caught by the Talladega County Drug Task Force.

The TPD reports that based on their investigation, a fight between the suspect and the victim led up to the shooting.

The shooting is under investigation.

