Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 7

brazilflight brazilflight
3d ago

The knife and razor blade attacks need to end . New Yorks governor needs to sign a bill for reform.

NBC New York

Armed Subway Robber Dies in Track Leap, 3 Teenagers in Custody: NYPD

One of four people involved in an armed robbery on a Bronx subway early Tuesday after jumping between train cars onto the roadbed and coming into contact with the third rail, two NYPD officials said. The group committed a robbery at gunpoint on a northbound 2 train at 174th Street...
BRONX, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
PIX11

2 men shot in the Bronx, police say

JEROME PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) – Two men were injured in a shooting in the Bronx Monday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was at East 201st Street and Decatur Avenue around 3 p.m., NYPD officials said. One man was shot in the arm and groin, and the other man was shot in the right […]
BRONX, NY
News 12

Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach

NEW YORK (AP) — Three children were found dead in the surf off Brooklyn's famed Coney Island boardwalk early Monday and police believe they may have been drowned by their mother. The bodies of the 7-year-old boy, 4-year-old girl and 3-month-old girl were found after a nearly three-hour search...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News 12

Police: 1 dead in Brooklyn stabbing incident; 1 in custody

Police say a man is dead and another person is in custody Monday morning after a stabbing in Brooklyn. According to the NYPD, the incident took place in a building on Vernon Avenue near the intersection at Nostrand Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday. Officers found 35-year-old Desmond Holmes with a...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Connecticut

Wig Saves Orthodox Jewish Woman Shot in the Head in NYC

A Brooklyn woman is lucky to be alive after being shot in the head - thanks to a wig that seems to have absorbed the blow of the projectiles. Police say the incident happened about 7:20 p.m. Saturday in Williamsburg. A woman, 21, was standing at the corner of Ross Street and Bedford Avenue when a dark-colored car approached. A back-seat passenger lowered their window, displayed what appeared to be a weapon of some kind and opened fire.
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

Police: Excavator part falls on man, kills him in Brooklyn

A man was killed in an industrial accident on Java Street in Brooklyn Monday. The 46-year-old male worker was attempting to attach a piece of equipment to an excavator near 1 Java St. around 9 a.m. when the equipment failed, and the attachment fell and crushed the worker. The equipment weighed an estimated 2,000 pounds.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Suspect gropes girl, 8, at a Brooklyn discount store, police say

SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man groped an 8-year-old girl inside a discount store in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon, police said. The suspect and the child were looking at toys at the Five Below on Fifth Avenue in Sunset Park at 3:45 p.m. and when they bent down to get the items, the man allegedly […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man, 35, found fatally stabbed in Brooklyn building, cops say

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the chest in a Brooklyn building Sunday night, authorities said. Police found the victim, Desmond Holmes, with a stab wound to the chest inside an apartment building on Vernon Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 10 p.m., according to the NYPD. Holmes was taken to […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Woman, 77, Knocked Out Cold During NYC Toy Thief's Dash to Bookstore Exit

A toy thief making a mad dash out of a Manhattan Barnes & Noble slammed into a 77-year-old woman at the exit, knocking her out cold, authorities said. Cameras at the store across from Union Square captured the man lift two Funko Pop! toys from a shelf and head for the front doors of the bookstore where he was stopped by security, police said.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYPD: Man, 33, dies after attempting to rob pair at gunpoint in Staten Island’s Eltingville section

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man in his early 30s who attempted to rob a pair of men in Eltingville early Sunday morning later died after a physical confrontation, police said. Police responded to a 911 call of a gunpoint robbery in progress at Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place just before 2 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Man forcibly reached under woman’s skirt in Astoria: NYPD

ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — A woman was walking down the 46th Street subway station stairs in Astoria when a man reached under her skirt and grabbed her, police said. The 22-year-old woman was walking down the stairs in the Broadway and 46th Street station when an unknown man walked behind her, forcibly reached under her […]
QUEENS, NY

