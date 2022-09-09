Read full article on original website
brazilflight brazilflight
3d ago
The knife and razor blade attacks need to end . New Yorks governor needs to sign a bill for reform.
Three Young Kids Dead. Mother Allegedly Accused of Drowning Her Babiesjustpene50New York City, NY
Six Paterson Police Officers Sentenced to Prison for Violating Civil Rights, Filing False ReportsMorristown MinutePaterson, NJ
New construction Brooklyn apartments available starting at $465 a monthBeth TorresBrooklyn, NY
Important Facts About The Polio Outbreak That's Spreading In New YorkOssiana TepfenhartNew York City, NY
NBC New York
Armed Subway Robber Dies in Track Leap, 3 Teenagers in Custody: NYPD
One of four people involved in an armed robbery on a Bronx subway early Tuesday after jumping between train cars onto the roadbed and coming into contact with the third rail, two NYPD officials said. The group committed a robbery at gunpoint on a northbound 2 train at 174th Street...
Shoplifter pushes 77-year-old to the ground while leaving Barnes & Noble in NYC
A search is underway for a shoplifter who pushed a 77-year-old to the ground at a Barnes and Noble in NYC Friday.
Man jumps to death in front of Port Authority train in Manhattan
A man jumped to his death in front of a train at the 42nd Street-Port Authority Bus Terminal station early Monday, police said.
Woman shot in head during Brooklyn drive-by saved by wig: NYPD
A woman’s wig helped her escape serious injury in a drive-by shooting in Brooklyn over the weekend, authorities said.
2 men shot in the Bronx, police say
JEROME PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) – Two men were injured in a shooting in the Bronx Monday afternoon, according to police. The shooting was at East 201st Street and Decatur Avenue around 3 p.m., NYPD officials said. One man was shot in the arm and groin, and the other man was shot in the right […]
News 12
Police believe 3 children drowned by mother at NYC beach
NEW YORK (AP) — Three children were found dead in the surf off Brooklyn's famed Coney Island boardwalk early Monday and police believe they may have been drowned by their mother. The bodies of the 7-year-old boy, 4-year-old girl and 3-month-old girl were found after a nearly three-hour search...
3 children dead after found unconscious on Coney Island beach; mother being questioned by police
Three children have died after they were found unconscious on a Coney Island beach Monday morning
News 12
Police: 1 dead in Brooklyn stabbing incident; 1 in custody
Police say a man is dead and another person is in custody Monday morning after a stabbing in Brooklyn. According to the NYPD, the incident took place in a building on Vernon Avenue near the intersection at Nostrand Avenue around 10 p.m. Sunday. Officers found 35-year-old Desmond Holmes with a...
Man, 29, fatally shot in head in afternoon shooting on Brooklyn street
The victim, who has not been identified, was gunned down in front of a home on E. 29th Street, at Avenue D, in East Flatbush on Sunday afternoon.
NBC Connecticut
Wig Saves Orthodox Jewish Woman Shot in the Head in NYC
A Brooklyn woman is lucky to be alive after being shot in the head - thanks to a wig that seems to have absorbed the blow of the projectiles. Police say the incident happened about 7:20 p.m. Saturday in Williamsburg. A woman, 21, was standing at the corner of Ross Street and Bedford Avenue when a dark-colored car approached. A back-seat passenger lowered their window, displayed what appeared to be a weapon of some kind and opened fire.
Thief robs Bronx Rite Aid, pepper sprays security guard
A thief robbed a Bronx Rite Aid store and pepper sprayed a security guard in the process, authorities said.
News 12
Police: Excavator part falls on man, kills him in Brooklyn
A man was killed in an industrial accident on Java Street in Brooklyn Monday. The 46-year-old male worker was attempting to attach a piece of equipment to an excavator near 1 Java St. around 9 a.m. when the equipment failed, and the attachment fell and crushed the worker. The equipment weighed an estimated 2,000 pounds.
Suspect gropes girl, 8, at a Brooklyn discount store, police say
SUNSET PARK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man groped an 8-year-old girl inside a discount store in Brooklyn Sunday afternoon, police said. The suspect and the child were looking at toys at the Five Below on Fifth Avenue in Sunset Park at 3:45 p.m. and when they bent down to get the items, the man allegedly […]
Man crushed to death by 2,000-pound machine at Brooklyn job site: officials
BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 46-year-old construction worker was crushed to death when a 2,000-pound machine fell on him at a Brooklyn job site Monday morning, officials said. Authorities responded to an emergency call for a person trapped under a heavy machine at 1 Java Street in Greenpoint at 9:15 a.m., according to the FDNY. The […]
Man, 35, found fatally stabbed in Brooklyn building, cops say
BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 35-year-old man was fatally stabbed in the chest in a Brooklyn building Sunday night, authorities said. Police found the victim, Desmond Holmes, with a stab wound to the chest inside an apartment building on Vernon Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 10 p.m., according to the NYPD. Holmes was taken to […]
NBC New York
Woman, 77, Knocked Out Cold During NYC Toy Thief's Dash to Bookstore Exit
A toy thief making a mad dash out of a Manhattan Barnes & Noble slammed into a 77-year-old woman at the exit, knocking her out cold, authorities said. Cameras at the store across from Union Square captured the man lift two Funko Pop! toys from a shelf and head for the front doors of the bookstore where he was stopped by security, police said.
Four shot outside New York City housing complex
New York, NY- Four people were shot while standing outside a housing complex in the...
NYPD: Man, 33, dies after attempting to rob pair at gunpoint in Staten Island’s Eltingville section
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A man in his early 30s who attempted to rob a pair of men in Eltingville early Sunday morning later died after a physical confrontation, police said. Police responded to a 911 call of a gunpoint robbery in progress at Pacific Avenue and St. Albans Place just before 2 a.m. and found a 33-year-old man unconscious and unresponsive, according to a written statement from the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information.
Man forcibly reached under woman’s skirt in Astoria: NYPD
ASTORIA, Queens (PIX11) — A woman was walking down the 46th Street subway station stairs in Astoria when a man reached under her skirt and grabbed her, police said. The 22-year-old woman was walking down the stairs in the Broadway and 46th Street station when an unknown man walked behind her, forcibly reached under her […]
Belgian tourist slashed in the face at Manhattan subway station
New York, NY- the New York City Police Department today set a 30-year-old Belgian tourist...
