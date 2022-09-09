Read full article on original website
peakofohio.com
Drake wins Blackford Memorial; Bellefontaine's Parker picks up victory – Shady Bowl results
The 2022 racing season is rapidly coming to a close with only two more Saturday night races left. The final event for the Dave Nagel Excavating Late Models was held on Saturday as they closed out their season with the 55-lap Buster and Bussie Blackford Memorial. Logan McPherson led the...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— Botkins will have a bank in the course of a few days. It will be known as the Shelby County Bank and Phil Sheets, Sr. will be the proprietor. The safe inspector has been in Botkins and the necessary arrangements have been made. 100 Years.
Daily Standard
1 killed in St. Henry accident
ST. HENRY - A 33-year-old Coldwater man was killed in a two-vehicle collision involving a semitrailer at the intersection of U.S. 127 and State Route 119 at 4:29 p.m. Sunday. [More]
Sidney Daily News
Civil War Weekend committee announces schedule of activities
SIDNEY — Scheduled for Sidney’s Tawawa Park Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend promises such a unique variety of activities that it will offer something for individuals of every age and level of interest. Parking for the event will...
Lima News
New sign honors New Bremen hometown baseball legends
NEW BREMEN — Pride and inspiration. Those two things were the main driving force in the newest sign outside New Bremen honoring two hometown legends, Theodore “Whitey” Guese and Albert “Mac” Huenke that was unveiled at the outskirts of the village Saturday. Family and friends...
Sidney Daily News
Lehman celebrates homecoming 2022
SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic Cavaliers will celebrate homecoming with a week of school and community events, Sept.r 12 – 17. Daily themes for students, faculty, and staff will set the tone for a week filled with fun and tradition. Spirit Week Daily Themes:. • Monday, Sept. 12...
Sidney Daily News
Gen. Shelby statue unveiled
SIDNEY — Precisely at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Sidney High School Band Director Chris Adams raised his baton to direct the band as the members began playing “America the Beautiful.” As the final notes faded, the Sidney Veterans Honor Guard marched smartly across the Courthouse lawn with the American flag waving in the slight breeze that made the bright, sunny day tolerable.
hometownstations.com
St. Marys woman fatally struck in Auglaize County Sunday
AUGLAIZE COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A St. Marys woman is dead after being struck by a vehicle early Sunday morning. The Wapakoneta post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol reports 38-year-old Sandra Wills of St. Marys was pronounced dead at the scene. The pedestrian crash in Auglaize County happened just after midnight. The patrol reports Wills was laying partially in the north lane of Lambert Road just North of US 33 when she was struck by an SUV driven by 17-year-old Landon Plattner.
Sidney Daily News
Senior Center Singers to perform at Lake Loramie
FORT LORAMIE — The Lake Loramie Fall Harvest Festival and Campout will include a performance by the Senior Center Singers Choir on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. They will be singing a wide selection of music from traditional to pop. There will also be several patriotic selections. The Choir is directed by Fred Maxson and accompanied by pianist Sharon Geissler.
World 100 Results: September 10, 2022 (Eldora Speedway – $55k)
Tonight, the national dirt late model drivers invade Rossburg, Ohio. It’s the finale of the World 100 at the famed half-mile dirt track of Eldora Speedway. View World 100 results from Eldora Speedway below. Eldora Menu: World 100. Sept 8 | Sept 9 | Sept 10. Jonathan Davenport and...
Sidney Daily News
Shelby County BOE prepares for November General Election
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections discussed advanced order of ballots, allocations of voting equipment, polling election officials training grant application, elections administration plans and public records requests guidelines during its meeting Monday. The board approved the number of ballots to be ordered for the November General...
Dave Matthews Band coming to the Miami Valley
The Dave Matthews Band will be heading to the Wright State University Nutter Center on Wednesday, Nov. 16. The famous jam-band will be stopping in Fairborn as a part of their fall 2022 tour.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Jeanneret captured in Georgia; awaits extradition
A Huntsville area man accused of selling fentanyl-laced cocaine that killed one man and nearly killed three others is currently awaiting extradition in a Georgia jail. Monty S. Jeanneret, 29, was charged by a July grand jury indictment with involuntary manslaughter, a felony of the first degree; three counts of corrupting another with drugs, felonies of the second degree; complicity in the commission of an offense, a felony of the second degree; and trafficking in a fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree.
Sidney Daily News
Sidney Daily News
• The Al-Anon Lunch Bunch AFG will be held beginning at 11:30 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Those attending may park behind the church and meet in room 306. • The Writer’s Club meets at 6:30 p.m. in the Piqua Public Library, 116...
Sidney Daily News
Project begins Wednesday
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Highway Department will begin a large concrete culvert replcement project on Ailes Road beginning Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to County Engineer Bob Geuy, Ailes Road will be closed to all traffic between Meranda Road and state Route 119 beginning Wednesday. The project will take approximately one week to complete.
dayton.com
New record shop focusing on heavy metal opens in Kettering
A new record shop dedicated to heavy metal music has opened in Kettering with a listening room. Catacomb Records, owned by Timothy Wright, caters to the metal underground scene by covering genres like death metal, black metal, doom metal and thrash metal. Wright told Dayton.com they even have some of the older, harder to find, used metal records from the ‘80s.
wktn.com
Marion OSP Post to Conduct a Sobriety Checkpoint
The Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol announced today that troopers will operate an OVI checkpoint to deter and intercept impaired drivers sometime this week. The county where the checkpoint will take place will be announced the day prior to the checkpoint, and the location will be announced the morning of the checkpoint.
peakofohio.com
Bellefontaine teen cited following 2-vehicle injury crash
A Bellefontaine teen was cited following a two-vehicle injury crash Friday morning just before 8 o'clock. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Mason Smith, 16, was traveling eastbound in the 4300 block of State Route 540 when he struck Chelsea Brown, 29, of Bellefontaine, from behind. Brown was slowed down for a paving crew on 540.
Sidney Daily News
Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter hosts virtual expert series, Overview of Dementia
DAYTON —The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is offering a virtual Expert Series program covering common questions about dementia. The program, Overview of Dementia, will feature Timothy Sigward, Ph.D., of the NeuroPsych Center of Greater Cincinnati. It is being offered free to the community and will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, on Zoom.
Bellefontaine Examiner
Man charged with menacing by stalking
James R. Depinet, 49, of Sidney, was charged with a felony count of menacing by stalking related to a traffic-related incident reported by his ex-girlfriend early Saturday morning. Deputies of the Logan County Sheriff’s Office received a report about 2:50 a.m. to a report of a reckless driver/menacing complaint in...
