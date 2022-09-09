ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Post From Community: Justice for All: The Legacy of Chief Justice Shirley S. Abrahamson

By Lucas Johnson
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service

NNS Spotlight: ‘I get to ask questions’: Elmer Moore Jr. plunges into new role at Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority

Elmer Moore Jr. says he has the best of everything in his new role as the CEO of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, or WHEDA. WHEDA is a state agency that works to provide affordable housing and improve the quality of life of Wisconsinites. Moore, 44, was appointed...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Milwaukee, WI
Government
City
Milwaukee, WI
milwaukeerecord.com

Mandatory Milwaukee: Sharing something about Wisconsin having a bunch of the “drunkest cities/counties in America”

Some places come and go, while some places become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: those posts and maps that show how Wisconsin has a bunch of the “drunkest cities in America.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kohler elects new president, CEO following death of Herbert Kohler

KOHLER, Wis. - The Kohler Co. Board of Directors announced on Monday, Sept. 12 that it has elected President and Chief Executive Officer David Kohler to the additional role of Chair of the Board, following the passing of Executive Chairman Herbert Kohler, Jr. on Sept. 3. Herbert Kohler was 83.
KOHLER, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee City Hall#Chief Justice#Community#Wells St
washingtoncountyinsider.com

West Bend Public Works employee resigns amid theft allegations

September 9, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – A city of West Bend Public Works employee has resigned as police investigate allegations of theft. According to reports financial discrepancies were discovered on September 6, 2022 at the Department of Public Works. The discrepancies involved funds tied to permit stickers sold for the drop-off yard.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Spaulding Clinical looking for healthy postmenopausal female volunteers 40-65

West Bend, WI – Spaulding Clinical in West Bend has a new study available for women; successful applicants could earn up to $10,555. Spaulding Clinical is currently looking for healthy female postmenopausal volunteers between the ages of 40 and 65, who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) below 32 to participate in a research study consisting of 1 in-house stay, lasting 17 days/16 nights and 1 follow up phone call. Those who qualify and complete the study may be eligible to receive payment of up to $10,555 for study-related time and travel.
WEST BEND, WI
wuwm.com

Milwaukee County task force says no to allocating ARPA dollars to rehab The Domes

Hopes among advocates that federal dollars could help lay a financial path to restore the Mitchell Park Domes were not answered Thursday. Four county supervisors asked the Milwaukee County American Rescue Plan Act Task Force for $19 million toward rehabilitating The Domes, including newly elected Supervisor Juan Miguel Martinez. He represents the 12th District in which the Domes reside.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Big question in the governor’s race: Should Wisconsin dismantle public schools?

A group of heavy hitters in Wisconsin politics announced Thursday that they are forming a coalition to push for universal school choice and “parents’ rights.”. The group, which calls itself the Wisconsin Coalition for Education Freedom, includes Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, Americans for Prosperity, the American Federation for Children, School Choice Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty.
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Those Old Milwaukee Bronzeville Streets Were Second to None

Whenever I return to Milwaukee for a visit, I am struck by changes in the character of the town where I was born, raised and educated. And most of my memories are pleasant, because good memories have a way of sticking together like the pages of a dog-eared old book.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Queen Elizabeth II’s legacy lives on in Fort Atkinson through one of the smallest and unexpected ways

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — As the world remembers Queen Elizabeth II, her legacy lives on in the smallest ways possible: all the way down to her socks. According to the Hoard Historical Museum, there’s a good chance that on her wedding day, Queen Elizabeth wore stockings made in Fort Atkinson. “Well, it’s definitely a claim to fame,” said Merrilee Lee,...
FORT ATKINSON, WI
milwaukeecourieronline.com

When Your Backyard is Their Backyard Too

Over the last week, I have met with business and community stakeholders regarding the potential placement of a Juvenile Correctional Facility on the far northwest side of Milwaukee. By now many of you know the basics of the story, but I will quickly recap for those who are out of the loop.
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy