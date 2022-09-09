Read full article on original website
Indiana Jones 5 Will "Kick Your Ass," Harrison Ford Says As First Footage Premieres At D23
As part of D23 this weekend, Lucasfilm shared new details on Indiana Jones 5, which is expected to be Harrison Ford's final go-around as the legendary archaeologist-adventurer. Footage of the film was shown during a showcase at D23, but it wasn't published online--at least not yet. The new film, which...
Ubisoft Reveals New Details On Its Assassin's Creed Netflix Series
Ubisoft and Netflix are working together on an Assassin's Creed live-action TV series, as was confirmed back in 2020. More details on the project emerged at Ubisoft Forward today, with Marc-Alexis Cote of Ubisoft Quebec confirming the show is "still early in development." Ubisoft Film and Television is producing the...
The Rings Of Power And Harley Quinn Are Teaching An Important Lesson About Letting Canon Go
When Batman was drawn for the first time, he had purple gloves. Nothing else on him was purple. In retrospect, it looks really silly, but it was the style at the time. Stories and characters grow and change over time. Superman couldn't fly for 3-5 years after his creation. Huge swaths of Star Wars mythology were created whole cloth from single lines uttered by characters--George Lucas, Dave Filoni, and others have spent the last 45 years backing new stories into neat spaces in the Star Wars universe. Doctor Who has changed numbering methods for the Doctors more than once in its six-decade history.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Will Finally Conclude This Year With Final Expansion
Protagonist Eivor has had a lengthy journey throughout the course of Assassin's Creed Valhalla. In post-launch expansions, the Viking's travels have even gone beyond England, like to Ireland in Wrath of the Druids and France in The Siege of Paris. Now, about two years following Valhalla's launch, Eivor's adventure will finally conclude. Aptly named The Last Chapter, Valhalla's final narrative expansion launches in late 2022.
Chadwick Boseman Inducted As Disney Legend During This Year's D23 Expo
Joining former co-star Robert Downey, Jr, as well as Black Panther co-creators Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Chadwick Boseman is now an official Disney Legend. Presented annually at Disney's D23 Expo, the award is a hall of fame program that is awarded to those who have heavily contributed to the Walt Disney Company.
Brawlhalla-vania: Simon Belmont & Alucard Reveal Trailer
Simon Belmont and Alucard Raise the Stakes in the New Brawlhalla-vania Event on October 19! Today, during the Ubisoft Forward digital conference, Ubisoft in collaboration with Konami Digital Entertainment, announced the latest Epic Crossover with characters Simon Belmont and Alucard, just in time for Halloween.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Here's What Happened In The D23 Footage
At the D23 Expo, those in attendance of the Lucasfilm and Marvel panel were treated to some footage from the upcoming movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. No, we still don't know who is under the mask in the new movie, but we can share what happened in the exclusive footage that won't be released anywhere online.
Mario + Rabbids 2: Sparks Of Hope DLC Expansion Features Rayman And More
Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope--the sequel to Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle--is slated to release exclusively on Nintendo Switch on October 20 and will feature plenty of new characters and a new, intergalactic story. But if that's not enough to pique your interest, Ubisoft has also unveiled a DLC roadmap for the upcoming strategy game featuring plenty of new characters and additional content.
Top Gun: Maverick's Jon Hamm Touts The Rare Success Against Superhero Movies
Top Gun: Maverick was a sequel a decade in the making and worth the wait. Critically acclaimed pretty much across the board and now officially in one of the top five highest-grossing movies of the US box office. The rest of the list consists of James Cameron's Avatar, Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home and Avengers: Endgame, and topped by Disney's Star Wars: The Force Awakens.
Assassin’s Creed: 10 Things You Never Knew
Stu here to break down the secrets and real life histories behind the first Assassin's Creed. Assassin’s Creed defined what the open world genre would look like for Ubisoft during the last 3 console generations. The series itself has gone through award winning highs, lows that have made it a divisive series throughout the gaming industry, and a reinvention that flipped the formula in a fascinating way. It’s been enthralling to go back to 2007 and see where the series has come from, along with the thought and principle that went into its world and story. With the new entry in the series, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, newly announced; an emphasis on a “back to basics” mentality from Ubisoft will be interesting to see how they execute it within the framework of how different Assassin’s Creed looks and feels today from its inception.
Tales Of Symphonia Remastered Coming To Nintendo Switch In 2023
Announced during the Nintendo Direct, Tales of Symphonia Remastered will launch on Nintendo Switch in early 2023. Originally released on the Nintendo GameCube, the game follows Llyod and Colette, as they journey to save the world from darkness. They will meet a number of allies along their journey, like the...
Fall Guys - Space Launch
To celebrate our upcoming new Season ‘Satellite Scramble’, we sent a brave bean to space to debut our new Season Cinematic Trailer amongst the cosmos! Fall Guys Season 2 - Satellite Scramble available Sep 15th.
The Apothecary Diaries #6 - Volume 6
Maomao has proven her worth to the denizens of the palace time and time again, but she's got her work cut out for her on this occasion!. When the ever luminous Jinshi asks for Maomao's help in disguising himself to take care of business outside the palace walls, Maomao must dig deep to mar her employer's heavenly charms! And to make the ploy believable, Maomao herself is roped in to a spot of theater as Jinshi's companion.
Tunic Releasing On Nintendo Switch September 27
The acclaimed adventure game Tunic was obviously heavily inspired by the Zelda series, so it only makes sense that it's coming to Nintendo Switch. During the fall Nintendo Direct, we got a release date: September 27. With it only a few weeks away, preorders are available now. Tunic took liberal...
Today's Wordle Answer (#450) - September 12, 2022
It's Monday and that can only mean one thing: We're back for another week of Wordle guides. After a long weekend, it's time to get back into the groove of things. There's arguably no better way to start the week than by getting the Wordle correct, and we're here to help make sure every player out there does just that. If you haven't started the Wordle just yet, then you can check out our list of recommended starting words. However, if you're already past the starting point, then you're likely in need of some help.
Gessan #202210
個性豊かで面白い！ それがゲッサンクオリティー！大ヒット作『からかい上手の高木さん』、明青学園のその後を描いたあだち充の『MIX』、『ドロヘドロ』の林田球最新作『大ダーク』、さらなる新作＆話題作も続々の最強月刊少年誌!!
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Round-Up: What Critics Are Saying
The Knives Out sequel, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, recently had its world debut at the Toronto International Film Festival--which is a bummer if you didn't get to see it yet--and critics are starting to file their reviews of the film. All anyone's really known until this point is it boasts an incredible and colorful cast, it was filmed in Greece, and it's meant to be seen in a theater, but now after these first we know so much more.
Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion Confirmed For December 13 Launch
After being revealed during the Final Fantasy VII 25th Anniversary livestream earlier this year, Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion has been confirmed for a December 13 release date via a new trailer during today's Nintendo Direct. Crisis Core follows Zack Fair, the Soldier 2nd Class linked to Cloud Strife...
Batman vs. Robin
Spinning out of the occasions of both Batman / Superman: World’s Finest and Shadow War, father and son will do battle in one of many single most earth-shattering tales ever told! Deep in the heart of Lazarus Island, the demonic legacy of the al Ghul family line has at last been freed, and the Devil Nezha is out for blood. To reclaim his total domination over planet Earth, Nezha has supercharged magic—anyone who dares use it is overcome by a demonic evil that supercharges their abilities to dangerous, unpredictable, and in some cases deadly levels! With Damian in Nezha's clutches and Bruce haunted by the return of an old friend, the Dark Knight and the Boy Wonder are pitted against one another in the battle of the century! Legendary writer Mark Waid helms the next epic saga in Batman history, while superstar artist Mahmud Asrar makes his triumphant return to DC!
Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life Remake Coming To Switch As The Next Story Of Seasons Game
If you've been longing to return to the tranquil land of Forgotten Valley, it's time to pack your bags--Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life is getting the remake treatment. Announced during September 13's Nintendo Direct, the classic GameCube game is coming to Switch under a new name: Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life.
