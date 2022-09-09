Read full article on original website
Behind the scenes of the Masked Rider
With a new football season and a new horse, Centennial Champion, Texas Tech gets to embrace its unique tradition of the Masked Rider. Caroline Hobbs, Tech’s 61st Masked Rider, says she gets to the barn twelve hours before kickoff. “I feed him breakfast, clean his stall, tack him up...
Smith named Big 12 Player of the Week after career performance against UH
Sophomore quarterback Donovan Smith has been named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week after Texas Tech’s football program beat No. 25 Houston in a 33-30 double-overtime thriller in his fifth start of the season. Against the Cougars, Smith set career highs for passing yards (351), completions (36) and...
Tech should renovate its campus completely
When looking at colleges to attend, it is no doubt that Texas Tech’s grandeur campus catches the eyes of many. According to the Texas Tech University website, Stewart Mandel of Sports Illustrated described Tech as “easily one of the ten most beautiful campuses”. Established in 1923, Tech’s Spanish renaissance-style encapsulates the beauty of its architecture.
