Wilmington, OH

wnewsj.com

WPD: 2 juveniles injured in shooting Monday night

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department was dispatched to the area of South South Street near Randolph Street on Monday at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a possible shooting. Upon arrival, officers located three male juveniles in a vehicle; two had injures from a shooting that occurred on Reba Drive,...
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 6:47 a.m. on September 3, deputies responded to a report...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Woman charged in interstate crash in Mason

MASON, Ohio — A woman has been indicted for an interstate chase in Mason that lasted nearly an hour last month. Charlene Wilcoxson, 40, is facing multiple charges, including failure to comply with an officer. Officials say it began on Aug. 13 with a report of a woman asleep...
MASON, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe – Man Arrested for Aggravated Robbery

Chillicothe – A 24-year-old man is in jail and facing a serious felony after threatening someone with a gun yesterday. According to police around 6:25 on Saturday a witness observed a man breaking into cars on Caldwell street. The witness then attempted to stop the man by confronting him in the middle of his actions. Instead of running away or admitting to his crime, 24-year-old Cayne Smith pulled a firearm and pointed it at the witness. Soon after he fled the scene.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

Theft from Chillicothe Walmart Leads to More Charges

Chillicothe – A woman was arrested for shoplifting at the local Chilliochte Walmart but after the arrest, she attempted to dump contraband and was caught. According to the Chillicothe police department on September 10, 2022, around 9:39 am they responded to Walmart on River Trace Lane in reference to a shoplifting theft. When they arrived lost prevention met them and gave them adequate information and evidence to arrest 22-year-old Sarah Smith.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Fox 19

Warren County man arrested for rape from 3 years ago

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Maineville man was arrested on Sept. 7 for raping a minor three years ago, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Shavkat Abshukurov, 40, raped a female minor in a commercial truck on Aug. 12, 2019, OSHP Lt. Nathan Dennis said. The victim walked...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. appoints two special investigators

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Monday, September 12, Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced the appointment of two Special Prosecutor's Investigators to support the prosecutor's office and local law enforcement organizations that analyze cell phone data. The special investigators were formerly employed by the FBI as Supervisory...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
1017thepoint.com

LEE TRANSFERRED FROM HOSPITAL TO JAIL, AWAITING EXTRADITION

(Dayton, OH)--Phillip Lee is no longer in the hospital. He is, instead, in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting an extradition hearing. The man accused of shooting Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton in the head a month ago was transferred to jail on Saturday. The extradition hearing that will allow him to be returned to an Indiana prison is still pending. Lee will go to prison instead of the Wayne County Jail because the charges related to the shooting are a violation of his most recent parole. Meanwhile, RPD indicated Sunday night that there had been no significant change in Officer Burton’s condition over the weekend.
RICHMOND, IN
sciotovalleyguardian.com

School bus involved in motorcycle crash in Ross Co.

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters and medics responded to the 7000 block of Blain Highway Monday afternoon for a motorcycle accident. According to initial reports, the call came shortly after 3:30 p.m. Witnesses say the rider was injured in the crash. The name of the person involved and the...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Southern Ohio Trucker Charged with Rape of Minor After Three Year Investigation

NORTH JACKSON – A Maineville man has been charged with the rape of a minor following the conclusion of an investigation that started in August 2019. The investigation began on August 12, 2019, when troopers were notified that a female minor entered Truck World on Bailey Road off Interstate 76 in Mahoning County and told the clerk she had been raped. The incident occurred on the entrance ramp to I-76 westbound from Bailey Road inside of a commercial truck.
MAINEVILLE, OH

