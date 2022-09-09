(Dayton, OH)--Phillip Lee is no longer in the hospital. He is, instead, in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting an extradition hearing. The man accused of shooting Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton in the head a month ago was transferred to jail on Saturday. The extradition hearing that will allow him to be returned to an Indiana prison is still pending. Lee will go to prison instead of the Wayne County Jail because the charges related to the shooting are a violation of his most recent parole. Meanwhile, RPD indicated Sunday night that there had been no significant change in Officer Burton’s condition over the weekend.

