wnewsj.com
WPD: 2 juveniles injured in shooting Monday night
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington Police Department was dispatched to the area of South South Street near Randolph Street on Monday at approximately 10:30 p.m. for a possible shooting. Upon arrival, officers located three male juveniles in a vehicle; two had injures from a shooting that occurred on Reba Drive,...
wnewsj.com
CLINTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S REPORTS
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • At 6:47 a.m. on September 3, deputies responded to a report...
Badly decomposed body found at old Foxton Court Apartments; Police investigating
DAYTON — Police are investigating after a body was found in the debris of an abandoned apartment complex in Dayton Monday. Crews were called around 3:30 p.m. after an officer found a body in the 4000 block of Foxton Court, according to Montgomery County regional dispatch. The officer reported...
WLWT 5
Woman charged in interstate crash in Mason
MASON, Ohio — A woman has been indicted for an interstate chase in Mason that lasted nearly an hour last month. Charlene Wilcoxson, 40, is facing multiple charges, including failure to comply with an officer. Officials say it began on Aug. 13 with a report of a woman asleep...
Bar security guard shot by man who refused pat down in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man working as a security guard is recovering after being shot by another man who refused a security pat down overnight Tuesday in east Columbus, per police. According to Columbus police, the 28-year-old guard was working at a restaurant and bar on the 1300 block of South Hamilton Road around […]
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe – Man Arrested for Aggravated Robbery
Chillicothe – A 24-year-old man is in jail and facing a serious felony after threatening someone with a gun yesterday. According to police around 6:25 on Saturday a witness observed a man breaking into cars on Caldwell street. The witness then attempted to stop the man by confronting him in the middle of his actions. Instead of running away or admitting to his crime, 24-year-old Cayne Smith pulled a firearm and pointed it at the witness. Soon after he fled the scene.
Police reveal suspect photos in Hamilton STEM Academy homicide investigation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for community help in identifying and finding a homicide suspect who allegedly shot and killed a man in late-April with police finding the victim’s body outside a school. On May 1, Columbus police went to Hamilton STEM Academy in South Linden just before 1:30 p.m. […]
WLWT 5
Court docs: Man charged with voyeurism after allegedly taking picture under skirt of juvenile
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — A man is facing a charge of voyeurism after allegedly taking photos of a juvenile at a business. According to court documents, 39-year-old Jeffrey Hayes was seen on a surveillance camera on staff taking a photo of a minor. Documents say Hayes was walking past a...
1 in custody after shooting of 18 year old woman in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY — A man is in custody after a shooting in Xenia Township Monday. According to Greene County Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old woman was shot by an acquaintance during a domestic dispute Monday morning. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries,...
sciotopost.com
Theft from Chillicothe Walmart Leads to More Charges
Chillicothe – A woman was arrested for shoplifting at the local Chilliochte Walmart but after the arrest, she attempted to dump contraband and was caught. According to the Chillicothe police department on September 10, 2022, around 9:39 am they responded to Walmart on River Trace Lane in reference to a shoplifting theft. When they arrived lost prevention met them and gave them adequate information and evidence to arrest 22-year-old Sarah Smith.
Fox 19
Warren County man arrested for rape from 3 years ago
NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Maineville man was arrested on Sept. 7 for raping a minor three years ago, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Shavkat Abshukurov, 40, raped a female minor in a commercial truck on Aug. 12, 2019, OSHP Lt. Nathan Dennis said. The victim walked...
dayton247now.com
Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr. appoints two special investigators
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Monday, September 12, Montgomery County Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. announced the appointment of two Special Prosecutor's Investigators to support the prosecutor's office and local law enforcement organizations that analyze cell phone data. The special investigators were formerly employed by the FBI as Supervisory...
1017thepoint.com
LEE TRANSFERRED FROM HOSPITAL TO JAIL, AWAITING EXTRADITION
(Dayton, OH)--Phillip Lee is no longer in the hospital. He is, instead, in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting an extradition hearing. The man accused of shooting Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton in the head a month ago was transferred to jail on Saturday. The extradition hearing that will allow him to be returned to an Indiana prison is still pending. Lee will go to prison instead of the Wayne County Jail because the charges related to the shooting are a violation of his most recent parole. Meanwhile, RPD indicated Sunday night that there had been no significant change in Officer Burton’s condition over the weekend.
Monroe woman found not guilty by reason of insanity in husband’s shooting
A Monroe woman was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the shooting of her husband following a bench trial last week in Butler County Common Pleas Court.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
School bus involved in motorcycle crash in Ross Co.
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — Firefighters and medics responded to the 7000 block of Blain Highway Monday afternoon for a motorcycle accident. According to initial reports, the call came shortly after 3:30 p.m. Witnesses say the rider was injured in the crash. The name of the person involved and the...
Three sentenced in Brown County Court of Common Pleas
Three individuals were recently sentenced in the Brown County Court of Common Pleas. Frankie Blevins On
Lakota school board investigating accusations against superintendent
The Lakota school board is launching an independent investigation into superintendent Matt Miller after a complaint from a community member.
At least 2 people injured in an accident in Champaign County
MOORFIELD TOWNSHIP — At least two people suffered injuries in an accident in Champaign County Saturday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office. >>2 taken to hospital after car crashes into urgent care in Huber Heights. The crash was reported just around 4:05 p.m. in the area of U.S....
WATCH: Cruiser cam captures moment chase through 3 counties ends in arrest
New video has been released of a nearly 50-mile police chase that went through three counties and ended with the arrest of an 18-year-old early Tuesday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol Trooper Michael Shuler said he clocked a Jeep going 113mph on I-75 near State Route 63 around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to our news partners at WCPO.
sciotopost.com
Southern Ohio Trucker Charged with Rape of Minor After Three Year Investigation
NORTH JACKSON – A Maineville man has been charged with the rape of a minor following the conclusion of an investigation that started in August 2019. The investigation began on August 12, 2019, when troopers were notified that a female minor entered Truck World on Bailey Road off Interstate 76 in Mahoning County and told the clerk she had been raped. The incident occurred on the entrance ramp to I-76 westbound from Bailey Road inside of a commercial truck.
