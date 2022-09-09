Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night
By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
Hurricane Earl forecast to turn into a Cat 3 and Tropical Storm Fiona could form soon
UPDATE 9/9/2022: The peak of hurricane season arrives Saturday — and the Atlantic is bustling with activity. The National Hurricane Center on Friday is watching Hurricane Earl and two disturbances, one which has a chance of turning into a “short-lived tropical cyclone.”
BBC
Humber Bridge to close completely overnight on Saturday
The Humber Bridge is set to close completely for only the fifth time in its 41-year history. The bridge authority said the closure was needed to allow for "vital maintenance work" to take place. It will be closed to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians between 21:00 BST on Saturday and 09:00...
BBC
Rare ‘triple dip’ La Niña declared
The Australian Bureau of Meteorology (BOM) has announced that the weather phenomenon La Niña has formed for the third consecutive year in the Pacific. This is only the third time since records began that there have been three consecutive La Niña events. "It is exceptional to have three...
