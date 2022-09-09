Read full article on original website
Related
Sidney Daily News
Flipping for pancakes
Lena Hamilton, second from left, 10, catches a pancake as her family, left to right, Miles Hamilton, 13, Lennon Hamilton, 7, and father, Dan Hamilton, all of Sidney, watch during the Sidney Rotary Club’s annual pancake breakfast fundraiser. Flipping the pancakes was Hal Epler, of Hilliard. The pancake breakfast was held on the courtsquare on Saturday, Sept. 10. The kids are also the children of Gyllian Hamilton.
Sidney Daily News
Spaghetti fundraiser set
SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County will host its annual Spaghetti Dinner fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 16. The event is open to the public. The dinner will be held from 5–7 p.m. and includes spaghetti with meat sauce, garlic bread and salaad. The cost for adults is $10, and for children under 8 years of age is $5.
Sidney Daily News
Senior Center Singers to perform at Lake Loramie
FORT LORAMIE — The Lake Loramie Fall Harvest Festival and Campout will include a performance by the Senior Center Singers Choir on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. They will be singing a wide selection of music from traditional to pop. There will also be several patriotic selections. The Choir is directed by Fred Maxson and accompanied by pianist Sharon Geissler.
Sidney Daily News
Festival celebrates 40th anniversary
FORT LORAMIE — The 40th anniversary celebration of the Lake Loramie Fall Harvest Festival kicks off Friday, Sept. 16, and continues through Sunday, Sept. 18. The theme for this year’s festival is “From Horse Power to Tractor Power.” New to this year’s festival is a team of Belgian Horses, sponsored by the Theodore J. Barhorst family. The horses will be on display in a tent near the camp office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sidney Daily News
Celebrating 25 years
SIDNEY — The Senior Center of Sidney-Shelby County celebrated their 25th anniversary with a Gala on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. The Theme was “A walk down memory lane” and included newspaper clippings, pictures and memorabilia from the last 25 years. Rachel Hale, executive director, welcomed everyone and...
Sidney Daily News
Airstream fans gather
MJ, left, and Mike Stallings, both of Crestview Hills, Ky., camp out in their solar powered Airstream trailer at the 2022 Alumapalooza held at Airstream in Jackson Center. Airstream owners come from all over the U.S. to camp with other Airstream owners and attend Airstream oriented activities at Alumapalooza.
Sidney Daily News
Count Your Blessings Farm welcomes visitors to Alpaca Farm
SIDNEY — Count Your Blessings Alpacas will invite the public to come to their farm to meet their alpacas and learn more about these inquisitive, unique animals, the luxury fiber they produce on Sept. 24. This is the 14th year for Count Your Blessings Alpacas is welcoming guests to join them for the free event.
Sidney Daily News
Civil War Weekend committee announces schedule of activities
SIDNEY — Scheduled for Sidney’s Tawawa Park Saturday, Sept. 17, and Sunday, Sept. 18, Sidney, Ohio’s Civil War Living History Weekend promises such a unique variety of activities that it will offer something for individuals of every age and level of interest. Parking for the event will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sidney Daily News
Project begins Wednesday
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Highway Department will begin a large concrete culvert replcement project on Ailes Road beginning Wednesday, Sept. 14. According to County Engineer Bob Geuy, Ailes Road will be closed to all traffic between Meranda Road and state Route 119 beginning Wednesday. The project will take approximately one week to complete.
Sidney Daily News
Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter hosts virtual expert series, Overview of Dementia
DAYTON —The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter is offering a virtual Expert Series program covering common questions about dementia. The program, Overview of Dementia, will feature Timothy Sigward, Ph.D., of the NeuroPsych Center of Greater Cincinnati. It is being offered free to the community and will be held from 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19, on Zoom.
Sidney Daily News
Lehman celebrates homecoming 2022
SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic Cavaliers will celebrate homecoming with a week of school and community events, Sept.r 12 – 17. Daily themes for students, faculty, and staff will set the tone for a week filled with fun and tradition. Spirit Week Daily Themes:. • Monday, Sept. 12...
Sidney Daily News
Out of the past
————— Botkins will have a bank in the course of a few days. It will be known as the Shelby County Bank and Phil Sheets, Sr. will be the proprietor. The safe inspector has been in Botkins and the necessary arrangements have been made. 100 Years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sidney Daily News
Thanking first responders
First responders from the Sidney Fire Department, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office and Sidney Police Department attend a luncheon honoring first responders. The luncheon was organized by Sidney City Schools and held at the Sidney Board of Education Office on Monday, Sept. 12.
Sidney Daily News
Farm Science Review set for 2022
LONDON — Even after 60 years, there’s always something new at Farm Science Review and, for this year’s show set for Sept. 20-22, it starts with how visitors can purchase tickets. A new mobile ticketing option will allow visitors to print tickets at home or save to...
Sidney Daily News
Gen. Shelby statue unveiled
SIDNEY — Precisely at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Sidney High School Band Director Chris Adams raised his baton to direct the band as the members began playing “America the Beautiful.” As the final notes faded, the Sidney Veterans Honor Guard marched smartly across the Courthouse lawn with the American flag waving in the slight breeze that made the bright, sunny day tolerable.
Sidney Daily News
Road projects receive approval
NEW BREMEN — Road improvement projects continued following approval votes by the New Bremen Council at their Monday night meeting. Also, the Cider Time and Trick or Treat date was set. Council president Jacob Larger presided over the meeting in the absence of Mayor Bob Parker. Council heard that...
Sidney Daily News
City record
-8 a.m.: trespassing. Police responded to trespassing in the 100 block of Hill Avenue. -6:40 a.m.: breaking and entering. Police responded to a past breaking and entering in the 200 block of South Ohio Avenue. -4:20 a.m.: suspicious subject or vehicle. Police responded to a suspicious subject or vehicle in...
Sidney Daily News
Life in the Police Academy
SIDNEY — The Sidney Police Department has welcomed four 2022 academy graduates into their ranks this year. Officers Kiarra Ibarra, Virginia Helton, Aarron Swiger and Jordan Fox all graduated from the academy and joined the SPD. Sidney Police Department requires its officers to be certified either through the Ohio...
Sidney Daily News
Shelby County BOE prepares for November General Election
SIDNEY — The Shelby County Board of Elections discussed advanced order of ballots, allocations of voting equipment, polling election officials training grant application, elections administration plans and public records requests guidelines during its meeting Monday. The board approved the number of ballots to be ordered for the November General...
Comments / 0