ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Chelsea and Hillary Clinton’s ‘Gutsy’ Is a Toothless Girlboss Vanity Project

By Laura Bradley
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27wscw_0hoyqqGm00
Heidi Gutman/Apple TV+

It feels passé , in fall 2020, to make a girlboss joke—and yet, with their new Apple TV+ project Gutsy, Chelsea and Hillary Clinton have basically done just that. Premiering Friday, the series claims to celebrate “the world’s boldest and bravest women—from household names to unsung heroes.” At times, it succeeds. Too often, however, it feels like those “household names” are engaged in a little brand management.

Gutsy derives its title from The Book of Gutsy Women , a tome the Clintons released in 2019 celebrating the women who inspire them most. The series, which centers each episode around a distinct theme, is similarly interested in promoting powerful women’s legacies. Some of the show’s subjects, like the Yurok Wellness Court founder, Yurok Judge Abby Abinanti, offer fascinating insights into social justice and community organizing work. Megan Thee Stallion stops by in Episode 2 for a casual painting session during which she and the Clintons discuss the episode’s theme—“Gutsy Women Refuse Hate.” (Yes, all of the titles are phrased as admonitions.)

The show is mostly breezy, if anodyne. You’ve likely heard about most of the women and stories featured before, but here they’re translated through easygoing group discussions and activities. (Sometimes it’s a brunch; sometimes it’s Chelsea Clinton overcoming her understandable historic skepticism toward comedians by attending a show; and sometimes it’s Hillary and Chelsea Clinton flying to France to study clowning.)

Every now and again, however, someone will say something tone deaf or hypocritical enough to snap everything into perspective. Few moments ring more hollow than Hillary Clinton nodding along as one of her subjects, attorney Brittany K. Barnett, discusses her mother’s crack-cocaine addiction and the need for prison reform. The series makes sure to put Ronald Reagan’s face on the screen but makes no mention of the Clintons’ own militant war on drugs.

The Clintons would be the first to tell you that a large segment of any TV-watching audience would likely hate any series they made, no matter what it contained. The show’s first episode observes just how broadly and deeply the public’s hatred for the family impacted Chelsea—who became a national punchline on stages as big as SNL. On some level, it feels excessive to harp on a harmless show that’s all smiles and bright lighting and good intentions. But by steadfastly refusing to grapple with what it really means to be a powerful woman, Gutsy limits itself to a two-dimensional, utterly toothless understanding of its subjects.

What does it really mean to be a “gutsy” woman? In this series’ understanding, gutsiness implies not only doing good work but building a reputation around it—a platform. Rarely, however, does the show bother interrogating from where that power really derives.

For instance: What does it mean that Kim Kardashian—a business titan who’s built both her platform and fortune by elevating harmful, exclusionary beauty standards that demand women invest small fortunes in their appearance—is a “Gutsy” woman featured in Episode 3, the show’s “Justice” episode? (The episode later finds Kardashian going toe-to-toe with Hillary Clinton in a game of law school trivia.)

It’s not that Kardashian shouldn’t appear on the show; she attended law school specifically to get a degree to further her clemency work, which becomes the central focus of her discussion with Clinton. (As the reality star points out, her biracial children can statistically expect a very different kind of “justice” than she would when confronted by police.) But what do we do with the oppressive standards she promotes, her alleged crypto scam , that lawsuit from her allegedly underpaid workers , and all of the other behavior that seems to defy a black-and-white portrait of the original influencer as a bastion of female empowerment?

At this point, politicians have become a fixture of our TV entertainment landscape—in Clinton’s case, from SNL to Broad City . As fun as it might be to watch the former presidential candidate and Chelsea tell knock-knock jokes in France, it’s hard not to wish they’d given their audience—and themselves—more challenging material.

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 6

Related
The List

Hillary Clinton Opens Up About Staying With Bill After He Cheated

In 1998, Google became a thing, the first Apple iMac debuted, and Titanic cleaned up at the Oscars, per Insider. It was also a big year for political scandal at the highest level. In January 1998, as rumors were swirling about an affair President Bill Clinton had with a White House intern Monica Lewinsky, the president went on TV and said, "I did not have sexual relations with that woman, Miss Lewinsky" (via U.S. News). Bill's wife, Hillary Clinton, claimed the allegations were nonsense. However, by August, Bill acknowledged the affair had happened — and that it was wrong — and DNA on Lewinsky's dress was tested against Bill's. By December 1998, Bill was impeached by the House for lying under oath and for obstruction of justice, via Time. Over the years, Bill has also been accused of sexual harassment and assault by four women, which he has denied, per Business Insider.
POTUS
HollywoodLife

Hillary Clinton Shocked After Andy Cohen Reveals He Had Affair With Her Secret Service Agent

Hillary Clinton kept it short and sweet when she told Andy Cohen that he was dishing out “too much information”. The former First Lady stopped by Watch What Happens Live on Thursday (September 8) and during her discussion of all things pop culture — including her new Apple TV series Gutsy — she hilariously called out the loose-lipped Bravo boss as he spilled the tea on a romance of his that allegedly occurred during her time in the White House.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Chelsea Clinton Commands Attention in Accordion Skirt & Pumps with Hillary Clinton on ‘Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Chelsea Clinton and her mother Hillary sat down with Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” to discuss everything from the war in Ukraine to parenting styles on Tuesday.  The duo did a deep-dive into their new Apple TV+ documentary “Gutsy,” which is based off of the book they wrote called “The Book of Gutsy Women.” After showing clips from their eight-part series, both parties played a game to round out the show while clad in dark colors and closet staple shoes. Chelsea wore comfortable neutrals, the writer donning a black tee that she neatly tucked into a more adventurous accordion-style olive...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Chelsea Clinton
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Megan Thee Stallion
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Vanity#The Yurok Wellness Court
Deadline

‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Reflects On The ‘Great Responsibility’ She Has Representing Women Of Color

Sunny Hostin is returning to The View when the show returns on September 6 for Season 26. The former prosecutor is heading into her sixth and reflecting on what “a great responsibility” it is to be on the ABC daytime program. Ana Navarro Shares Why ‘The View’ Pushes Her Outside Of Her Comfort Zone “This platform can’t be underestimated or over-emphasized, because there isn’t a day that goes by that someone doesn’t reach out to me and say, Thank you for being my voice,'” the talk show host said in a video shared by The View’s official Twitter account. “It’s a great responsibility and...
TV & VIDEOS
wonderwall.com

Andy Cohen reveals Hillary Clinton-related affair, plus more news

Andy Cohen tells Hillary Clinton he had an affair with one of her Secret Service agents in the '90s. Leave it to Andy Cohen to work a juicy angle into a chat with the former Secretary of State. Hillary Clinton and her daughter, Chelsea Clinton, sat down with the Bravo honcho on "Watch What Happens Live" this week to promote their new show, "Gutsy." But Andy soon proved to be the gutsiest one in the room. "I do have to say, every time I see you, Secretary Clinton," he told Hillary (via Decider), "I think [of how] I had a wonderful liaison with one of your Secret Service agents in the '90s … when you were first lady." The former FLOTUS and Secretary of State didn't even try to pick her jaw up off the floor. "You did?!" Chelsea asked. Alas, Chelsea's mom wasn't into hearing the gory details. "TMI! TMI!" she pleaded. "He had wonderful things to say about your entire family," Andy recalled, "… And I have wonderful things to say about him!"
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
Country
France
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
AdWeek

Chris Cuomo’s NewsNation Show to Debut Monday, Oct. 3

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. NewsNation announced that Chris Cuomo’s new weeknight show, Cuomo, will debut on Monday, October 3 at 8 p.m. ET. The show,...
TV & VIDEOS
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Gutsy’ On Apple TV+, Where Hillary And Chelsea Clinton Interview Women Who Take Big Risks And Affect Change

It’s not often when we want to see the hosts of an interview docuseries reveal more about themselves than they can get out of their guests. But the hosts of Gutsy are Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, both famously tight-lipped about their inner lives. Chelsea is an especially closed book, which is understandable given how she’s been under national scrutiny since she was 12. Will their new Apple docuseries give us any more insight into the mother-daughter duo?
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

The View returns with new chairs for season 26 after Joy Behar fall

The View panelist Joy Behar has emerged victorious over the chair that tried to take her down in March. The long-running ABC talk show returned for season 26 on Tuesday, with the ladies — including new permanent co-hosts Ana Navarro and Alyssa Farah Griffin — taking their seats on a new set of chairs noticeably different from the model Behar tumbled from earlier this year.
TV & VIDEOS
TheDailyBeast

Donald Trump Is Like the Kid at Disney World Who Refuses to Go Home

Just when you thought Donald Trump couldn’t get any worse, new revelations prove Trump was even worse than we thought, according to hosts Molly Jong-Fast and Andy Levy on the latest episode of The New Abnormal podcast.It’s been a big week in Trump news, from the disclosure that a special master is just not an expense he wants to cover, to the report from a forthcoming book by New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman that Trump repeatedly told aides in the days following his 2020 election loss that he would remain in the White House.“If you look back on it,...
POTUS
The Hill

Biden continues to stiff-arm the press

“Journalists uncover the truth, check the abuse of power, and demand transparency from those in power. They are indispensable. And, at a time when the truth is increasingly under attack, our need for accurate, fact-based reporting, open public conversation, and accountability has never been greater.”. That was President Biden in...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

Serena Williams Leads the Runway at Anna Wintour’s ‘Vogue World’ Party

Vogue WorldOn Monday night, Vogue staged its inaugural live editorial fashion show Vogue World: New York, an eclectic mashup of expected supermodel strutting, pop performance and bursts of dance routines and street drumming—led by a stunning Serena Williams in shimmering, custom Balenciaga. Set live at bustling Fulton Street in downtown Manhattan and available to be watched by at-home viewers via livestream, the show, in trying to harness as many different experiential opportunities as possible (another feature let viewers “try on” featured outfits via AR lenses), ended up feeling a bit scattered.Editors from the magazine curated their favorite looks from Fall...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TheDailyBeast

Trump Perfected It, but GOP Has Long Courted the Crazy Vote

Donald Trump often gets credit for his Rumpelstiltskin-like ability to spin the most demented parts of the American psyche into political gold. But in his new book, American Psychosis: A Historical Investigation of How The Republican Party Went Crazy, David Corn traces the lineage of the GOP’s love of lunatics all the way back to the 1950s and says Trump is just the latest in a long line of morally bankrupt politicians willing to use the chaotic crazy generated by the darkest parts of society to fuel their ambitions.“Far right extremism, including paranoia, racism, tribalism, conspiracy theories, … what we’ve...
POTUS
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
59K+
Followers
31K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy