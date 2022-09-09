Read full article on original website
Warning For Pet Owners From Massachusetts Rabies Task Force
The Cape Cod & Southeast Massachusetts Rabies Task Force are gearing up for their fall vaccine drop and want pet owners to be aware of the baits they may find in their yards. From Thursday September 13 through Saturday September 17, some 80,000 oral rabies vaccine (ORV) baits will be distributed throughout Bourne, Sandwich, Falmouth, Barnstable, Plymouth, Wareham, Carver, Kingston, Middleboro, Rochester, Marion, and Lakeville.
Lemonade Stands Are Illegal In 36 States, What About Massachusetts?
My son desperately wants a gas powered 4-wheeler. I mean, what nearly 7 year-old doesn't? 😁 I was explaining to him over the weekend that, for the most part, you have to WORK hard for anything you want in life. For any parent out there, I'm sure you can relate to the whole "value of a dollar" conversation.
The 10 Most Badly Mispronounced Cities and Towns in Massachusetts
Pronunciation is important! You never want to mispronounce anything, ever. It can totally bring a conversation to a halt. Typically, before you even attempt to pronounce something that you're not exactly sure about, the best thing to do is ask someone else. Or maybe just Google it. However, there are times when people may be too prideful to do such a thing, so they will attempt to say it, and fail miserably because they way they pronounced it is simply wrong. It just so happens that Massachusetts has a few cities and towns that are mispronounced quite often.
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're not even technically in the fall season yet but we're already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. I figure, why not? If the stores can start promoting and selling Christmas items early, we can certainly talk about snow. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season.
spectrumnews1.com
Local doctor recommends people get new Bivalent COVID-19 booster shot if they're eligible
WORCESTER, Mass. - Doses of the new Bivalent COVID-19 booster shots are available across central Massachusetts. The new boosters are specifically formulated to protect against omicron variants. Pfizer's vaccine is authorized for people 12 and older, while Moderna's updated booster has been authorized for people 18 and older. UMass Memorial...
When Is It Officially “Fall” In The Berkshires?
We usually can't just say it's Fall just by looking at the calendar right? It's that time of year where wind down summer and prepare for cooler weather. Leaves being to change color and fall from trees. Personally, I do get disappointed when summer comes to an end because I feel as though there wasn't of time for all hot weather related activates that I had planned.
How one neo-Nazi group is spreading its propaganda around New England
BOSTON - Before July, Miriam Kovacs was focused on prepping ramen noodles and slicing pork belly, not protecting the reputation of her Franklin, New Hampshire restaurant. That changed when the owner of the Broken Spoon decided to repost a message condemning white supremacy on her business Instagram. A few days later, Kovacs said she woke up to dozens of anti-Semitic, 1-star posts to Google about her business."The first couple came in and I saw someone named Rudolph Hess and I was like, this isn't just someone harassing. This is hate," Kovacs said. One of the posts even showed a railroad to...
Bear Sightings in Massachusetts Becoming More Common
Here in eastern Massachusetts, we have our fair share of wild animal sightings including deer, wild turkey -- and now bears. Yes, we've had bear sightings in the area lately. Recently a neighborhood in Easton was put on alert when someone spotted a bear behind a school. They took to a neighborhood app to let others know.
Could This be the Strangest Death in Massachusetts in Recent Years?
Lately, we have been examining some weird Massachusetts laws. (you can check out 31 of them by going here) As I was checking out the laws, I was also looking at some weird Massachusetts stories in general. One of the stories I came across was pretty eyebrow-rising. I'm not sure how I missed it when it was initially published a couple of years ago but in case you missed it, I'm here to share it with you.
People now come to Massachusetts for abortions; In 1971, this woman remembers having to leave the state to get hers
This story is part of a series inviting those who have gotten abortions in Massachusetts to share their experiences in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Others who wish to participate can email HMorrison@masslive.com. When Lillian Breen realized she was pregnant again, she wasn’t...
Massachusetts Residents Need To Know This Before Camping
Labor Weekend Holiday, the unofficial end to summer. I decided to go on a camping trip up in the mountains in a small town we call Washington, MA. My girlfriend and I packed all the essentials for camping you know the typical toiletries, pillows, blankets, air mattress, food, drinks, cooking utensils, and of course the flat top propane grill. Along with some extra propane tanks to be safe.
PHOTOS: Harvest moon seen across western Massachusetts
A blood orange moon appeared in the night sky above many resident homes.
Here are the Top 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in Massachusetts for 2022
Do you remember your first car? Who doesn't? For me, it was a 1988 Buick Regal (silver). My brother who was living in Berkshire County during the '90s informed me that his then-girlfriend was getting rid of her Buick. If memory serves me correctly, I believe my parents were either given the vehicle or paid only $1.00. Either way, I ended up with the vehicle at age 16. The vehicle ran pretty well. It did have some metal patches covering up some rust spots and the gas gauge was broken. If you were wondering, yes, I did run out of gas. It happened once in the northern Berkshires. That was the first and only time that would occur the entire time I owned the car. I couldn't complain though. At 16, I was happy just to own a car and have some freedom.
Two 18-year-old UNH students from Massachusetts suffer serious injuries after getting struck by SUV
A pair of 18-year-old University of New Hampshire students from Massachusetts were hospitalized with serious injuries after an SUV struck the two on a Durham, New Hampshire, street on Saturday afternoon, according to the Durham Police Department. Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, and Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield were identified...
Lottery ticket worth $16.35 million sold in Massachusetts
WARE - A record-setting lottery ticket was sold in Massachusetts, the Lottery announced this weekend.The Megabucks Doubler jackpot was $16.35 million for Saturday's drawing - "the games largest jackpot since it launched in 2009."A Cumberland Farms in Ware sold the winning ticket. The cash option on the prize is just over $12 million.The winning numbers were 10-17-15-38-26-3
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Massachusetts
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Massachusetts is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
National Ranking Says Massachusetts is (Almost) The Worst State to Drink In
Massachusetts has a reputation for a lot of things and while booze might not be the first thing that comes to mind, it does have a long history in the Bay State. Historians agree that bars in Massachusetts are about as old as the state itself. Early settlers wasted no time setting up local taverns before schoolhouses in some cases.
Can You Legally Live in An RV In Massachusetts?
Now that summer is coming to an end, which means camping season wraps up for 2022. This is usually the time of year where people starting "Winterizing" their Camper/RV. What is "Winterizing" you may ask? For example, draining out any water tanks so they don't freeze up in the winter and destroy plumbing. Another example is keeping any pests out of the vehicle through the winter months.
Do You Find This Beloved Term for Massachusetts Residents Offensive?
Massachusetts is known for many things, including the Boston Tea Party, Plymouth Rock, rabid sports fans, and of course that terrible Boston accent. But there is a lot more to our proud Massachusetts heritage than just those things. Like our terrible driving, or that fact that some people think we're "loud" or "obnoxious" or "hard-headed" (or is that just me?)
Here’s When You Can Legally Turn Left on Red in Massachusetts
I've been working the morning shift in Berkshire County for over 10 years now. Driving from Pittsfield to Great Barrington at 3:30/4:00 am in the morning, I can say there are barely any other vehicles on the road. Many times there isn't a single vehicle on the road for quite a stretch. It is very tempting for me to just drive through a red light but I obviously respect the laws of the road. Let's be honest, if I were to do that, it would just be my luck and I would be nailed with a ticket, blemishes on my driving record, and plenty of headaches. Who needs that? I don't need to pay a fine on top of the expensive gas prices here in Massachusetts.
