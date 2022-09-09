Read full article on original website
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom Handy
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
alxnow.com
Morning Notes
Pride of Baltimore docking in Alexandria next month — “The Pride of Baltimore II will dock in Alexandria this fall.” [Alexandria Living Magazine]. It’s Tuesday — Partly cloudy throughout the day. High of 78 and low of 67. Sunrise at 6:50 am and sunset at 7:22 pm. [Weather.gov]
alxnow.com
King Street pedestrian zone in Old Town extended into November
A pilot project to convert the unit block of King Street — the part closest to the waterfront — into a pedestrian-only zone has been extended for another two months. The pilot started over Memorial Day weekend and was scheduled to shut down after Labor Day, but Alexandria Transportation and Environmental Services announced on Twitter that the pilot was being extended to Nov. 20.
alxnow.com
Alexandria reviewing options for new Duke Street transitway
The City of Alexandria is eyeing three basic concepts for a Duke Street transitway to help boost bus service along the arterial road. The three options presented at a meeting of the Duke Street Transitway Advisory Group last month ranged from the buses in the center of the street to mixed in with traffic. The options are:
Virginia teenager earns perfect score on SAT
Out of two million people, only 500 students earn a perfect score on the SAT. A high school senior in Fairfax County became one of those 500 students when he took the exam.
alxnow.com
Alexandria schools still face gaps in reading proficiency, suspensions and more
Beyond just low test scores, a city report on issues of suspension, reading rates and more shows that the city schools still face issues of severe racial disparity. The City of Alexandria’s Children & Youth Community Plan 2025 (CYCP) was earlier this year, highlighted that while there has been some progress in areas like drop-out rates, suspensions have gone up at Alexandria City Public Schools (ACPS) and the city has failed to meet reading proficiency standards for non-white students since 2016.
Washington City Paper
Five Metro Stations Now Have New Names
Metro’s been trying to get “Back2Good” since 2016, but if this weekend’s challenges are any indication, the region’s transit system still has far to go. From electrical failures to studied drops in ridership, Metro’s getting close to running on empty. Power Plays. The weekend...
loudounnow.com
Two CRT Rallies Planned at Tomorrow’s School Board Meeting
Two rallies on the same topic—critical race theory—but from different points of view will be held when the Loudoun County School Board meets Tuesday afternoon. “Eraced,” a rally against CRT, will be held at the division’s administration building from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13. At...
mymcmedia.org
Moore, Leggett Rally Democratic Party Faithful in Silver Spring
Democratic faithful — including several County leaders — from throughout Montgomery County gathered in Silver Spring Monday morning to hear what their gubernatorial candidate has in store for the November election campaign and the future of Maryland. Wes Moore, a Takoma Park native, praised Montgomery County and Maryland...
Beltway Battle boxing showcase Oct. 1st
Round three of the Beltway Battles is back in Washington, D.C. on October 1st, at the Entertainment & Sports Arena.
WTOP
Back-to-school update in Montgomery Co.: Teacher hiring, student progress, school bus contract
Montgomery County, Maryland, Public Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight on Monday reiterated that the school system’s teaching jobs are 99% filled. The numbers change from day to day, McKnight said, but as of Monday morning, there were 161 vacancies remaining, with 98 of those being for special education teachers. McKnight...
WTOP
DC Bike Ride returns to the streets
The sixth annual D.C. Bike Ride took over 20 miles of streets in the District and Northern Virginia Saturday morning. Locals and tourists alike enjoyed the car-free roads stretching from the Tidal Basin, crossing the Arlington Memorial to Georgetown and ending up near the U.S. Capitol. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser...
alxnow.com
Alexandria’s community level goes from ‘Medium’ to ‘Low’
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has returned Alexandria’s community level from “Medium” to “Low.”. The city had a Medium community level since April, and the city now joins its regional counterparts in Fairfax, Loudoun and Arlington Counties with the Low designation. Cases are still...
alxnow.com
The Alexandria Fire Department is ‘on fire,’ says union
It’s been nearly two months since the International Association of Firefighters Local 2141 tweeted about staff holdovers or equipment failure. For years the union has alerted the public of major outstanding issues, but their silence isn’t because things are getting better. Things are just really busy, says union...
theburn.com
Loudoun’s first DashMart on track for Sterling shopping center
Nearly a year ago, The Burn reported about DoorDash looking at bringing its DashMart mini-market concept to Loudoun County. Now, it looks like it indeed is happening. DashMart is now listed as a tenant at the Potomac Run Plaza in Sterling. It is taking the space that was previously home to the Road Runner Sports store, which has moved to the Sugarland Crossing plaza off Route 7.
Washington Commanders considered second DC site for new stadium complex
WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders open its 2023 season on Sept. 11 with a home game at aging FedEx Field and WUSA9 has new information about the team’s search for its next home. Sources say the Commanders front office considered a second D.C. site in its search for...
WTOP
Traffic pattern changes along Alexandria’s Duke Street
Drivers in Alexandria, Virginia, who use West Taylor Run Parkway to get to Telegraph Road and the Telegraph Road ramp to Interstate 495 can no longer drive directly onto the ramp from West Taylor Run. A pilot program aimed at improving the traffic flow along Duke Street started Monday. Listen...
WUSA
Fans injured during FedEx Field railing collapse file lawsuit against Washington Commanders
WASHINGTON — Four football fans that were injured after a railing collapsed at FedEx Field are suing the Washington Commanders. The lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court of Maryland on Sept. 9, 2022. The court documents, obtained by WUSA9, state the Plaintiffs are demanding a reward of an "excess of $75,000 per Plaintiff" for "loss of income, medical expenses, pain and suffering.
Wbaltv.com
End of snow days? Anne Arundel County schools wants to implement virtual learning instead
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County is joining the growing list of schools implementing virtual learning days when schools close for snow. After blowing through its snow days last year and ending school on June 24, Anne Arundel County is looking for ways to cut down on snow days and actually end the year earlier, and the answer may be virtual learning.
theburn.com
Fatburger opens in Northern Virginia with Manassas location
Here’s some interesting news for burger fans — and Buffalo wing fans too. The national chain Fatburger and its sister brand, Buffalo Express, have quietly opened a location in Northern Virginia. The restaurant is about 30 minutes south of Loudoun (give or take) in Manassas. The Fatburger/Buffalo Express...
WTOP
Archery program to control deer population begins in Fairfax Co.
Hunters who qualify and undergo training can now take part in the deer archery program in Fairfax County, Virginia, through February 18. The program began in 2010 as a part of the county’s deer management program to reduce and stabilize the white-tailed deer population. The county says the program...
