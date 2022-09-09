Disney and Marvel Games Showcase - The biggest announcements here

So that's it folks for the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase - the very first of them! I think we were all hoping for a little bit more there than we got. That's especially true for the incredibly teasey tease for Amy Hennig and Skydance New Media's Marvel game that was meant to be the headliner of sorts.

But, let's take a look at the biggest stories of the night:

You can read up on all the announcements, as they happened, below:

Interestingly, Marvel itself has teased that today's stream will feature "announcements, trailers, and reveals for new and upcoming games from Marvel Games, Disney, Pixar, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios". That makes us think we're in for some surprises, but these are some of the games that could feature today – although some are more likely than others.

AMY HENNIG'S MARVEL GAME

Now, what we do know is that Amy Hennig's Marvel game is getting a "sneak peek" at today's event. Announced last October , the Skydance New Media game is described as a "narrative-drive, blockbuster action-adventure game", but that's basically all we officially know about it. Fans are convinced that the title is a Fantastic Four game , but a new rumor now suggests that it'll star Black Panther and Captain America during World War 2 . The studio has teased that it will be an "ensemble" game too, so we're going to have to see what it's all about later.

MARVEL'S MIDNIGHT SUNS

Marvel's Midnight Suns may have been delayed to an unknown date "before March 2023" but that doesn't mean it's not prime for a spotlight session at today's showcase. We went hands-on with Marvel's Midnight Suns back in June, but aside from the delay announcement, it's been pretty quiet the last few months. Could 2K and developer Firaxis have something new to show? It feels likely.

DISNEY DREAMLIGHT VALLEY

Another strong contender could be Disney Dreamlight Valley . Released into Early Access just this week, the title is a Disney and Pixar-inspired take on the Animal Crossing life sim experience. It's already going down well with critics and fans alike, and with a full release due sometime in 2023, we could get a glimpse at something akin to a road map for the title at D23.

STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR

Originally announced at Star Wars Celebration back in May, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is due to drop sometime next year. All we've had so far is a teaser trailer, which confirms we're rejoining the story of Cal Kestis and BD-1 five years after the events of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order . From the looks of the trailer, it's going to be much darker in tone than the original game, with our hero still on the run from the Empire. According to developer Respawn, Cal will have to do "whatever it takes to stay alive" as one of the last remaining Jedi in the galaxy, including the potential need to make allies with some unsavory characters. We're desperate to see more of this one, and the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase feels like a perfect place for it.

SKYDANCE NEW MEDIA'S STAR WARS GAME

Amy Hennig and the team over at Skydance New Media also happen to be working on a Star Wars game . It's being described as a "narrative-driven, action-adventure game featuring an original story" set in the Star Wars universe. While we know the developer's Marvel title is definitely getting a tease, info on this one is a little more scarce – and was the second of the team's projects to be announced too. However, we'll keep our fingers crossed that there's just a sneaky hint at what's to come with this one later today.

STAR WARS: HUNTERS

Due out next year, Star Wars: Hunters is a multiplayer team-based title in development at Zynga in conjunction with Lucasfilm Games. It's set after the fall of the Galactic Empire with maps said to be inspired by iconic locations from the Star Wars universe. Seems like the roster will be made up with a cast of new characters, each with their own backstories and relationships with other members.

MARVEL'S SPIDER-MAN 2

One of the most anticipated upcoming PS5 games out there, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is set to drop in 2023. However, the first and last we saw of the game was the September 2021 PlayStation Showcase where the game was revealed – yes almost a year ago to the date. Insert *eyes* emoji here. Peter Parker and Miles Morales are teaming up for this one, and will be fighting a number of classic foes, including Venom. However, details aside from that are pretty scarce, so we're desperate to learn more about this one – hopefully today's the day.

STAR WARS ECLIPSE

Revealed at the Game Awards 2021 last December, Star Wars Eclipse has proved rather elusive ever since. It's in development at Quantic Dream in conjunction with Lucasfilm Games. Like previous Quantic Dream titles, it's going to be a branching narrative story, but this one is set during the High Republic Era somewhere in the "uncharted region of the Outer Rim". It was revealed with the caveat that it was in the early stages of development, so perhaps too soon for a bigger look here.

UBISOFT MASSIVE'S OPEN-WORLD STAR WARS GAME

Massive Entertainment, the studio that brought us The Division series, is also working on a Star Wars game. The upcoming Ubisoft Star Wars game is a story-driven, open-world adventure that aims to be a "unique game in the saga with a captivating story and set of characters". Unfortunately, that's basically it though, so it remains another title we're hungry to hear more about. Interestingly there's also a Ubisoft Forward tomorrow, so it could be it holds until then?

RESPAWN'S TWO OTHER STAR WARS GAMES

Along with Jedi: Survivor, Respawn's also working on another Star Wars title. All we know is that it's an FPS, and game director Peter Hirschmann is leading development. He's previously worked on the Battlefront series along with Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, so he's definitely got the right creds. However, it's very unlikely we'll see this one later as when it was announced in January it was revealed work had only "just begun" on the title. Maybe a bit early to expect to see anything, but hey, we can hope, right?

Respawn's also working on a Star Wars strategy game too with newly established studio Bit Reactor. It is another one with very little info about it so again we don't expect to hear anything more on this yet, but worth flagging all the same.

KINGDOM HEARTS 4

Kingdom Hearts 4 was one of those surprises that came so out of the blue we almost didn't believe it. Snuck into the Kingdom Hearts 20th anniversary event back in April , the debut came with a rather lavish reveal trailer and confirmation that this would be the start of the Lost Master Arc. It also revealed a rather different new and more realistic art direction, which caused everyone to lose their minds about Sora's shoes . Nothing of the game has been seen since then, but Nana Gadd, director of Walt Disney Games did say the team couldn't wait to show more when the "time is right". Maybe the time is… right now?

AVATAR: FRONTIERS OF PANDORA

The mention of 20th Century games in Disney's tease for this event makes me think that we could see some more of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora . The game recently got delayed into 2023, which is a particular shame as the new movie, Avatar 2 aka Avatar: The Way of Water, drops on December 16. It's an open-world adventure title, but Ubisoft and developer Massive Entertainment have been pretty coy so far on what you'll actually be doing. We definitely want to see more of this one ASAP.

INDIANA JONES GAME

Another long shot for a reveal today, but this one is so intriguing that we can't help but keep our fingers crossed. It's an Indiana Jones game coming from MachineGames, the creators of the brilliant Wolfenstein series, which has such interesting mechanics and narratives that we can't wait to see what they can do with an Indiana Jones tale. Back when it was announced in the summer of 2021, Bethesda admitted that it was in the "very, very, very" early stages of development, so it could be quite some time before we see more of this one. But like we said, we can't resist being overexcited.

And we're off! The Disney and Marvel Games Showcase is starting now on YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Twitch .

First out of the gate we've got a lovely little recap of everything that's going on in the world of Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars for the game space. Avatar, Disney Dreamlight, Lego Star Wars Skywalker Saga all feature...

Tron Identity is the first game to be revealed - coming in 2023 from Mike Bithell and co! Surprise!

Another World Premiere! this one is a cute, cartoonish game that offers four-player couch co-op where you can play as Mickey, Minnie, Donald, and Goofy. It's TBD 2023 exclusive on Switch and it's called Disney Illusion Island.

Marvel's Midnight Suns, as we kind expected has received another gameplay trailer, but it's very cinematic in nature.

However, interestingly it's got another release date - December 2 2022

That date is getting a follow up though, with a confirmation of some prequel shorts featuring characters such as Blade, Nico, Iron-Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, and Hunter.

A Marvel game we can play today, you say? Tell us more

Ah, Marvel Strike Force. That's a mobile game that's been out since 2018.

Sorry for the excitement folks...

A Marvel card game where you can finally answer those questions of who'd beat who in a fight?

Marvel Snap that is and it's coming October 18 on Android and iOS.

Super quick Aliens: Dark Descent segment there, before moving very swiftly onto almost a reminder that Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora exists...

Sad that's all we're getting for that one.

Lego Star Wars: Skywalker Saga is getting a special Galactic Edition

Return to Monkey Island gets a little shoutout where they highlight the game's scrapbook that'll recap some of the story so far.

Loving the Halloween vibes of this, which is like Disney meets Nightmare Before Christmas. Hades, Ursula and co are starring in a mobile game called Disney Mirrorverse.

It actually came out in June, but apparently this is the Halloween-themed event where you'll take on Hades

I mean, what a face

An impressive trailer for Disney Speedstorm there - Disney's take on Mario Kart. Monster Inc's Sully in a kart is brilliant though

Oh hello Disney Dreamlight Valley! That's confirmation of the Toy Story Realm coming this Fall, with a new door added to the Dream Castle.

Buzz and Woody will be new Disney Dreamlight Valley characters , and there will be new clothes to celebrate the new additions too.

I love the fact that you're toy sized in their world!

Avatar: Reckoning is a brand new mobile game too. It's all go at this showcase!

Oh heck, that was such a tease for Amy Hennig's new Marvel game. It really didn't give much away beyond a WW2 setting and the characters

King Captain Soldier Spy, the trailer teases....

Huh, not even a title reveal for that one, so that's a little underwhelming.

We spied Captain America and Black Panther, a cobra hat and, well the Eiffel Tower.

okay so that's a wrap on that!

Slightly disappointing that the majority of the major titles were relegated to the sizzle reels there... but I guess it shows just how many games Disney does have in development right now across all its partner studios.