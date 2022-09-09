BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2022-- ZwitterCo, Inc., the advanced membrane technology company, today announced the largest Series A funding round in history for a water technology company. The $33 million financing, led by DCVC, will expand the development and production of its revolutionary zwitterionic membrane technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220915005297/en/ ZwitterCo’s membranes regularly clean in under one hour and fully recover and restore performance even after severe fouling events. (Photo: Business Wire)

INDUSTRY ・ 18 MINUTES AGO