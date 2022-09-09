Tim Ryan attends event with Biden after suggesting he shouldn't run in 2024

O hio Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan appeared alongside President Joe Biden at a groundbreaking ceremony for a new semiconductor plant outside Columbus on Friday, just one day after implying the president should not seek a second term .

Youngstown's WFMJ asked the lawmaker on Thursday if Biden should run for reelection in 2024, to which Ryan said it's time for "generational change."

DEMOCRATS COURT REPUBLICANS ON SAME-SEX MARRIAGE BILL WITH RELIGIOUS LIBERTY PROTECTIONS

“Well, my hunch is that, like, we need new leadership across the board — Democrats, Republicans. I think it's time for a generational move for new leaders on both sides. I think the environment politically across the country is poisonous,” he said.

“And, you know, people, I think, want some change," he added. "I think it's time for some generational change, which of course I've been trying to do for a while now.”

Ryan, who ran against Biden in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary, said he agrees with the president on many policies, including increasing domestic production of semiconductor chips, but he feels the administration has not taken a hard enough stance on China.

When asked again Friday about the prospect of Biden running again, Ryan told reporters: “The president said from the very beginning he was going to be a bridge to the next generation, which is basically what I was saying.”

“That’s up to him,” he added.

During the TV interview, Ryan, who is in a heated battle with GOP nominee J.D. Vance for the state's open Senate seat, addressed whether he wants Biden to campaign for him.

He put distance between himself and the president and said he doesn't want anyone to stump on his behalf.

"When I agree with him, I'll agree with him. When I disagree, I'll disagree," he continued. "But I will be the messenger of this campaign."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Ryan is one of several Democrats, including Rep. Dean Phillips (D-MN), who has voiced reservations about Biden running in 2024.

Recent polling showed Ryan and Vance neck and neck, with a survey conducted by Emerson College having Vance up by 3 points but within the margin of error.