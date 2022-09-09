Read full article on original website
Marna Rae Apisa, Mineral Ridge, Ohio
MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marna Rae Apisa, 83, of Mineral Ridge passed away Saturday evening, September 10, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center. Marna was born October 26, 1938, in Warren the daughter of Frank S. and Ione (Morris) Ludwick. She was a 1956 graduate of Mineral Ridge High...
Esther J. Mogg, Lowellville, Ohio
LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Esther J. Mogg, 82, of Lowellville, died peacefully Sunday evening, September 11, 2022, at Masternick Memorial in New Middletown. She was born February 23, 1940 in Youngstown, a daughter of Julius and Alberta (Westover) Lisko and had been a lifelong area resident. Esther was known...
James Earl Faison, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Earl Faison, 32, of 1769 Milton Street SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, September 2, 2022 at 10:45 a.m., while visiting Charleston, West Virginia of natural causes. He was born December 21, 1989, in Warren, Ohio, the son of James Earl Campbell and...
Louise Marie “Weezie” Stana, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Marie “Weezie” Stana, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9, 2022, with her family by her side. Louise was born on June 24, 1935, in Youngstown, to the late Michael and Mary (Hodos) Klucher. She attended St. Matthias School and Church...
Deborah Kay Phillips, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Kay “Debbie” Phillips, 53, Austintown, Ohio went to be with her Lord and her family Saturday, September 10, surrounded by family and friends. Debbie was a lifelong resident of Austintown where she graduated from Fitch High School in 1987. She held many...
Robert “Mack” McIntyre Stambaugh, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert “Mack” McIntyre Stambaugh, 92, died Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center. Robert, affectionately known as Mack, was born November 6, 1929, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of the late Glenn and Lula Mae (Sumner) Stambaugh. Mack was a 1947...
David W. Kaster, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David W. Kaster, 75, passed away Saturday, September 10, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital with the love of his family by his side. David was born April 9, 1947, in Youngstown, a son of the late David C. Kaster and Margaret Irene Webb Kaster...
Catherine Ann Towsley, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Ann Towsley, 69, of Niles, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, peacefully in her home after a long and valiant battle with cancer. Catherine was born August 31, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Marjorie Mae (Criddle) Chasser and Ernest Clifford Chasser, Jr.
Norman S. “Butch” Gollan, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman S. “Butch” Gollan, 61, passed away at his residence Wednesday evening, September 7, 2022. Butch was born August 18, 1961, in Youngstown, the son of Norman W. and DoraJeanne (Paranzine) Gollan. He worked 12 years in floral delivery for Edward’s Florist Shops....
Jorge Brea Lara, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jorge L. Brea Lara, age 23, passed away suddenly Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from injuries sustained in an auto accident. Jorge was born on September 21, 1998 in San Juan, Puerto Rico and was a son of Luis Brea and Altagracia Lara Arias. He was...
Robert J. Lambert, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Lambert, 73, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at his home. He was born April 18, 1949, in Akron, Ohio, the son of the late Odath J. and June Irene (Lambert) Carpenter. Robert was a graduate Girard High School and...
Johnny Aponte, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Johnny Aponte peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2022, in his home. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio on December 7, 1959. He graduated from East High School and continued his education at New Castle School of Trades. Johnny served in the U.S. Army,...
Carrie Ann Bobbie, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carrie Ann Bobbie of Niles passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 7:05 p.m. She was 45 years old. Carrie was born in Warren on June 29, 1977, the daughter of Jerry A. and Hattie Sparks Bobbie. She attended Niles City School System. Ms....
Roy Rodger Woods, Williamsfield, Ohio
WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A lifelong resident of Williamsfield, Ohio, Roy Rodger Woods, died on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born on June 20, 195, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, one of eight children belonging to Iva Eulalia (Newman) and John Wesley Woods, Jr. Roy was a 1972 graduate of...
Geraldine “Jerry” Evans, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine “Jerry” Evans, age 99, formerly of East Palestine, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center, Columbiana. Geraldine was born on June 22, 1923 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Howard and Margaret White...
Pearl Cutright, Sharon, Pennsylvania
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pearl Cutright, 81, of Sharon, passed away Thursday evening, September 8, 2022, in UPMC Horizon – Shenango Valley Hospital, Farrell. Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Vincent “Vince” Citino, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent “Vince” Citino, 89, of Salem, passed away August 29, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center. He was born April 11, 1933, in Leetonia, son of the late Frank and Sophia (Zaksgesky) Citino. Vince retired in 1990 from National Rubber as a machinist...
Robert A. Hoff, Sebring, Ohio
SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert A. Hoff, age 80, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9, 2022 after a prolonged battle with dementia. He was born December 9, 1941 in Zanesville, Ohio to Homer and Violet Hoff, graduating from Zanesville High School in 1960. He proudly served in the...
John Charles Thomas, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Charles Thomas, 58, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital after suffering an apparent heart attack. John was born February 2, 1964, in Youngstown, a son of the late George and Martha Rose Elchuck Thomas, and was a lifelong area...
Raymond C. Horner, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond C. Horner, 89, of Farrell, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side Wednesday morning, September 7, 2022, in his home. Mr. Horner was born December 29, 1932, in Sharon, a son of the late George and Susan (Ballas) Horner. A lifelong area...
