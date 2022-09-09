ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

wisconsinexaminer.com

Clean Wisconsin joins legal battle between DNR and Kinnard Farms

A group of Kewaunee County residents represented by Midwest Environmental Advocates (MEA) has intervened in a legal dispute between Kinnard Farms and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Kinnard, a giant dairy farm, has pushed back against wastewater permit requirements imposed by the DNR in March 2022. The move comes just days after Clean Wisconsin also filed a brief in support of the DNR in a lawsuit brought by Kinnard Farms.
KEWAUNEE COUNTY, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
x1071.com

New Law Passed to Update Wisconsin License Plates

Many states have a mandatory replacement cycle to replace license plates, usually from four to ten years. Wisconsin used to have a program in place, but since it has ended, plates have started wearing out. Recent legislative changes are bringing that cycle back to Wisconsin. Wisconsin DOT worked with the legislature to pass a law that requires the department to replace plates that are 10 or more years old. Within the next year, Wisconsin DOT will begin the incremental process of issuing new plates by age. With their annual registration and based on the age of their license plate, drivers may get a bill for $8 for new plates if their plates are ten years old. Once a driver pays the fee, the DMV will send them new plates.
milwaukeerecord.com

Mandatory Milwaukee: Sharing something about Wisconsin having a bunch of the “drunkest cities/counties in America”

Some places come and go, while some places become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: those posts and maps that show how Wisconsin has a bunch of the “drunkest cities in America.”
MILWAUKEE, WI
wpr.org

Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads

Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
WAUKESHA, WI
Person
Terry Walsh
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement in Wisconsin

America’s Dairyland, Wisconsin, might be best known for its dairy production, beer breweries, and the Greenbay Packers. However, this culturally-rich state has so much more to offer! Especially to retirees who are looking for a scenic, yet historic, small town to settle in! Let’s talk about the best small towns Wisconsin has to offer.
WISCONSIN STATE
wuwm.com

Waupun prison farm and dairy continues job training, amid campaign criticism about crime and inmate

There's a lot of heated talk during this election season about crime and who should be in prison. But one reality is that 95% of Wisconsin's roughly 20,000 state prison inmates will complete their sentence and return to the community. So, the Department of Corrections continues to have some prisoners take part in work programs to boost their later chances of getting a job.
WISCONSIN STATE
News Break
Politics
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storm from Sept. 11-12

MILWAUKEE - Heavy rain saturated all of southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 11 and into Monday, Sept. 12 – and the National Weather Service has been collecting data on rainfall totals. Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Racine, 9.76. South Milwaukee, 9.03.
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Two counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,623,026 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,389 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. ﻿Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,623,0261,621,655 (+1,371) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,686 (64.7%)3,775,486 (64.7%)
WISCONSIN STATE

