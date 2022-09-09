Read full article on original website
UPMATTERS
Man in Wisconsin drives 115 mph & arrested for 6th OWI, ‘wanted to see how fast his car would go’
(WFRV) – After apparently trying to see ‘how fast his car would go’, one man in Wisconsin was arrested for his 6th OWI. The Wisconsin State Patrol posted on its Facebook page about a recent traffic stop. A vehicle was pulled over for reportedly driving 115 mph in a 70 mph zone.
wisconsinexaminer.com
Clean Wisconsin joins legal battle between DNR and Kinnard Farms
A group of Kewaunee County residents represented by Midwest Environmental Advocates (MEA) has intervened in a legal dispute between Kinnard Farms and the Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Kinnard, a giant dairy farm, has pushed back against wastewater permit requirements imposed by the DNR in March 2022. The move comes just days after Clean Wisconsin also filed a brief in support of the DNR in a lawsuit brought by Kinnard Farms.
Wisconsin Department Of Transportation Warns Of Another New Scam
Scams are nothing new but a new scam circulating around Wisconsin hits really close to home. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is warning residents of the scam and what to look out for. There is no shortage of scams these days. Recently, the Better Business Bureau warned of a new...
wtmj.com
DOT uses snow plows, pumps to clear water from I-94 amid flooding on Monday
WAUKESHA – When it rains more than seven inches in 24 hours, crews have to get creative when it comes to clearing the roads. Michael Pyritz with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation says that includes calling in the snow plows. “The drainage pipes were clogged, and so to be...
x1071.com
New Law Passed to Update Wisconsin License Plates
Many states have a mandatory replacement cycle to replace license plates, usually from four to ten years. Wisconsin used to have a program in place, but since it has ended, plates have started wearing out. Recent legislative changes are bringing that cycle back to Wisconsin. Wisconsin DOT worked with the legislature to pass a law that requires the department to replace plates that are 10 or more years old. Within the next year, Wisconsin DOT will begin the incremental process of issuing new plates by age. With their annual registration and based on the age of their license plate, drivers may get a bill for $8 for new plates if their plates are ten years old. Once a driver pays the fee, the DMV will send them new plates.
milwaukeerecord.com
Mandatory Milwaukee: Sharing something about Wisconsin having a bunch of the “drunkest cities/counties in America”
Some places come and go, while some places become icons. Mandatory Milwaukee is all about the latter. Join us as we revisit beloved and well-worn local staples with fresh eyes, and explore how they might figure in the city’s future. This week: those posts and maps that show how Wisconsin has a bunch of the “drunkest cities in America.”
WEAU-TV 13
Incidental take of rare turtle may result from Cobban Bridge Replacement Project
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is proposing to issue an authorization for the incidental taking of a rare turtle, which may result from the Cobban Bridge Replacement Project. According to a media release from the Wis. DNR incidental take refers to “the unintentional loss of...
wpr.org
Flooding in southeast Wisconsin shuts down major roads
Much of southern Wisconsin saw steady and sometimes severe rainfall over the weekend with rain totals reaching upwards of 9 inches in some areas. A flood warning for the Fox River Lower at Waukesha was in effect Monday morning as the river crested at near-record levels. Flooding covered much of Interstate 94 in the area closing the major thoroughfare in Waukesha and Pewaukee.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Chicken fingers restaurant chain Raising Cane’s planning second Wisconsin location
Louisiana-based Raising Cane’s is planning to build its second Wisconsin location at site off Highway 50 in Kenosha. (Rendering courtesy of Raising Cane’s and ADA Architects) A Louisiana-based chicken fingers chain with a cult following is planning its second Wisconsin location. Raising Canes recently applied to the city...
Ballot curing ban: What absentee voters need to know to make sure ballot counts
Absentee ballots start going out for the general election in less than two weeks. This time, it’s going to be more important than ever for voters to double-check their ballot envelopes.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement in Wisconsin
America’s Dairyland, Wisconsin, might be best known for its dairy production, beer breweries, and the Greenbay Packers. However, this culturally-rich state has so much more to offer! Especially to retirees who are looking for a scenic, yet historic, small town to settle in! Let’s talk about the best small towns Wisconsin has to offer.
Here's why you shouldn't throw away your expired COVID-19 test in Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE — Sometimes when you notice an item is past its expiration date your initial reaction is to toss it, but you will want to hold off when it comes to COVID-19 test kits. The Food and Drug Administration has extended the shelf life for multiple at-home COVID-19 tests.
spectrumnews1.com
Officials urge residents to use less water after heavy rainfall in Wisconsin
WISCONSIN — Parts of southeastern Wisconsin remain under a flood watch until 1 p.m. Monday, and officials are urging residents to use less water in the midst of heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall began Sunday night and continued into the morning, where many areas received 4 to 6 inches of...
Wisconsin DMV warning people about text message scam
Scammers are trying to impersonate the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles in a text message scheme, the Department of Transportation said Thursday.
Families swamped with flooded basements in Southeast Wisconsin
People across Southeast Wisconsin are left cleaning up after heavy, prolonged rain Saturday night into Monday morning caused power outages and flooding.
wuwm.com
Waupun prison farm and dairy continues job training, amid campaign criticism about crime and inmate
There's a lot of heated talk during this election season about crime and who should be in prison. But one reality is that 95% of Wisconsin's roughly 20,000 state prison inmates will complete their sentence and return to the community. So, the Department of Corrections continues to have some prisoners take part in work programs to boost their later chances of getting a job.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Rainfall totals for southeast Wisconsin; storm from Sept. 11-12
MILWAUKEE - Heavy rain saturated all of southeast Wisconsin on Sunday, Sept. 11 and into Monday, Sept. 12 – and the National Weather Service has been collecting data on rainfall totals. Below are the incoming reported rainfall totals (in inches) for the following communities:. Racine, 9.76. South Milwaukee, 9.03.
Wisconsin Is Home To The Top 5 Drunkest Counties In America
Many of us like a good drink from time to time, some more than others. A recent study decided to take a look at the different counties throughout America that may be a bit drunker than others. Fun Fact all the counties on this list are in the Midwest... go...
wearegreenbay.com
Two counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing high COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported 1,623,026 total positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,389 total COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalYesterday’s Total. Total positive cases1,623,0261,621,655 (+1,371) Received one dose of vaccine3,775,686 (64.7%)3,775,486 (64.7%)
Expert: Gag order in Wisconsin absentee ballot fraud case makes sense with political case
MADISON, Wis. — Harry Wait, the Racine County man who was charged with fraudulently requesting absentee ballots, can no longer talk to the media about his case due to a judge’s order. The move made sense, according to University of Wisconsin-Madison law professor John Gross, who said the...
