Elko, NV

Elko Daily Free Press

Elko woman sentenced to prison

ELKO – A woman who was arrested on felony charges five times over the past year and a half has been sentenced to prison. Bobbye L. Carlson, 27, of Elko was first arrested in March 2021 for burglary of a motor vehicle. She was arrested again in April for felony possession of a controlled substance, obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the owner’s consent, drug paraphernalia and trespassing. In May, she was arrested on another charge of burglary of a motor vehicle.
ELKO, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada State Police seeking witnesses in suspected hit and run

WELLS, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Police are seeking witnesses for a suspected hit and run that took place near Wells on Monday. Early Monday morning, troopers responded to the suspected hit and run involving a pedestrian near I-80. The victim was transported to a local hospital. Anyone with information...
WELLS, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Kyle Stuersel

ELKO—Kyle Stuersel, 30, passed away unexpectedly on September 1, 2022, in Elko, NV. Kyle was born in Bradenton, FL on October 18, 1991, to Rachel Cook and William Stuersel. He moved with his family to South Lake Tahoe, CA, and eventually found his way to Elko, NV; where he met the love of his life, Mariah. Kyle had a heart of gold and considered his friends part of his family. Kyle was selfless, hardworking, goal oriented, a precious and cherished son and wonderful father to Matthew and Lyndzie.
ELKO, NV
Spring Creek, NV
Winnemucca, NV
Elko, NV
Washington State
Nevada Crime & Safety
Elko, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Carlin awarded STEM grant

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — Navarro Research and Engineering Inc., a woman-owned small business contractor to the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Environmental Management, announced three Nevada schools have been awarded classroom funding through the company’s new Community Commitment Grants Program. The grants program, in its inaugural year,...
CARLIN, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

College briefs

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Summer 2022 President’s List: Chelsea Tewell of Elko, Sheryl Young of Spring Creek and Jennifer Moulton of Spring Creek. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and...
SPRING CREEK, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

18-year-old arrested on lewdness charge

ELKO – An 18-year-old Spring Creek woman was arrested Sunday night on charges of lewdness with an underage male. The Elko County Sheriff’s Office was told that the juvenile had been “hanging out” with Willow M. Books since Thursday, and that she agreed to drop him off at a Spring Creek residence, according to a deputy’s statement.
SPRING CREEK, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Child molestation suspect accused of attacking jail deputies

ELKO – An Elko man who was arrested Monday for child sexual assault faces additional charges after allegedly attacking deputies in the Elko County Jail. Tyler E. Vance, 35, is accused of having sexual contact with a female relative on three past occasions. He appeared before a judge Tuesday in the jail’s courtroom.
Elko Daily Free Press

Flash flood watch Tuesday and Wednesday

ELKO – A flood watch has been issued across the entire eastern half of Nevada, with showers and thunderstorms expected to begin Monday and increase in intensity Tuesday and Wednesday. “Significant subtropical moisture will bring scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms to much of central and eastern Nevada Tuesday...
NEVADA STATE
Elko Daily Free Press

County to sell water rights for meatpacking plant

ELKO – Elko County has agreed to sell 5.81 acre-feet of water to Devils Gate Ranch for $37,500 for a proposed meat packing plant rather than lease the rights for $3,750 a year, but the agreement will include a reversion clause so that the water rights return to the county if the plant isn’t developed.
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Wildfire near Wildhorse; wet weather on its way

ELKO – Firefighters responded to a new blaze Saturday southwest of Wildhorse Reservoir. The Deep Creek Fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. and burned nearly 60 acres as it was still being brought under control by nightfall. Other wildfires this month have burned 456 acres west of Tuscarora and...
ELKO, NV
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Elko Daily Free Press

Angel Park Fitness Court launch party slated this week

ELKO – A ribbon-cutting ceremony will officially open a state-of-the-art fitness court that provides outdoor workouts to the public. The launch event is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday at Angel Park. A partnership between Renown Health, the City of Elko and National Fitness Campaign, the development of the fitness...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Barrick board meets in Elko, gets update on NGM joint venture

ELKO – Barrick Gold Corp.’s board of directors met in Elko this summer, three years after the company launched its massive joint venture with Newmont to create the largest gold mining complex in the world. “Since we announced this venture we’ve produced 10.1 million ounces here in Nevada,”...
ELKO, NV
Elko Daily Free Press

Business After Hours at Lostra Inc.

ELKO — Join the Elko Area Chamber for Business After Hours on Thursday, Sept. 15, at Lostra Inc. in their new building and location at 225 Sixth St. at 5:30 p.m. With the design and construction of Lostra Inc.’s new building, they made it their mission to make sure that everything that went into it was local: all financing, building materials and vendors. They wanted to give back to the local businesses that have supported them.
ELKO, NV

