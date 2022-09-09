(Lincoln, NE) -- A 14 year old is found with a defaced handgun in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say just after 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, Gang Unit Investigators were conducting follow-up in the 2000 block of N 28th and spotted a vehicle, known to them to have been involved in a previous shooting, pull into a nearby lot. Police say when officers went to the car, the strong odor of marijuana was detected. Investigators say two 19-year-old women, 15-year old girl and 14-year-old boy were removed from the car.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 14 HOURS AGO