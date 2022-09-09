Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
Man wanted in Colfax County arrested on meth charge in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A man wanted on a warrant in Colfax County was reportedly located with methamphetamine Tuesday morning in Norfolk. At 8:37 a.m. Tuesday, a Norfolk Police officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for an alleged license plate violation. According to Norfolk Police Capt. Michael Bauer, the Nebraska license plate on the car had a homemade, blue colored, renewal tag, with a hand-written number on it. In addition, Bauer said, the plate did not belong to the vehicle.
York News-Times
York man accused of strangling, assaulting, terrorizing woman
YORK – Leland Ward II, 31, of York, is accused of strangling, sexually assaulting and terrorizing a York woman. Formal charges have been filed against Ward and his arraignment hearings have been held in York County District Court. He was arrested by the York Police Department, when the cases...
York News-Times
Arrest made for attempted second degree murder in York
YORK – York Police Chief Ed Tjaden says his department arrested a man for attempted second degree murder in York on Wednesday, Sept. 14. Chief Tjaden said, “Shortly before 6 a.m., the York Police Department was notified regarding an assault with a knife. It was reported that a man was believed to be under the influence of an unknown drug or substance and had assaulted someone.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice man reaches plea deal in 2020, 2021 drug cases
BEATRICE – A 38-year-old Beatrice man will be sentenced in early November on reduced drug charges in a 2021 case and for violation of his post-release supervision from a 2020 case. James Orton is scheduled to be sentenced November 2nd for possession of a controlled substance and two counts...
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Four teens arrested, 14-year-old found with Glock
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said Gang Unit Investigators arrested four teens after identifying a vehicle allegedly connected to a shooting. LPD said around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, the GUI did a follow-up in the 2000 block of N 28th and saw a vehicle, they knew was involved in a previous shooting, pull into a nearby lot.
klkntv.com
Teens caught with gun after Lincoln Police say they found a car used in earlier shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department says Gang Unit Investigators caught a group of teens in a vehicle that was used during a previous shooting. LPD tells us they spotted the car near the 2000 block of North 28th Street Tuesday, just after 3:30 p.m. We’re told...
WOWT
Man recently arrested in fatal Omaha mall shooting appears in court
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly a year after a murder in a mall parking lot, a recently arrested man appeared before a judge. An Omaha police detective described some of the evidence in what began as a drug deal. The mall was closed because it was after 11 p.m. on...
iheart.com
14 year old boy arrested in Lincoln for having a defaced gun
(Lincoln, NE) -- A 14 year old is found with a defaced handgun in Lincoln. Lincoln Police say just after 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, Gang Unit Investigators were conducting follow-up in the 2000 block of N 28th and spotted a vehicle, known to them to have been involved in a previous shooting, pull into a nearby lot. Police say when officers went to the car, the strong odor of marijuana was detected. Investigators say two 19-year-old women, 15-year old girl and 14-year-old boy were removed from the car.
kfornow.com
Child Enticement Reported Southeast Lincoln On Tuesday
LINCOLN–(KFOR Sept. 14)–Lincoln Police are investigating a report of child enticement that happened around 3:30 Tuesday afternoon near 83rd and Yankee Woods Drive. Police say a parent reported that her two children, ages 7 and 11, were walking home from St. Michael’s School and were approached by a man, who they didn’t know, in a small car. The driver asked both kids if they wanted a ride. The children got scared, said no and ran away from the area.
klin.com
Armed Robbery Reported Near 13th & E Street.
Lincoln Police are investigating an overnight robbery near 13th & E. LPD Captain Max Hubka told KLIN News a man was walking in the area when he was approached by 3 men. One of the men raised his shirt and displayed a handgun in his waistband. The suspect then demanded money or he would ‘get this’, referring to the handgun.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Police investigating rash of vandalism incidents
BEATRICE – Beatrice Police are seeking the public’s help in solving a rash of vandalism incidents that have occurred in the past month, where a person or persons are firing a projectile from either a sling shot or BB gun to damage windows. The damage has been done...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police warn of man trying to entice children into his car
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a report of child enticement that happened Tuesday afternoon. Two children were walking home from St. Michaels School when they were approached by a male near South 83rd Street and Yankee Woods Drive. The children, ages 11 and 7,...
York News-Times
York woman to be sentenced for criminal impersonation, drugs
YORK – Irene Lira, 44, whose address has been listed in court documents as a variety of locations in York and York County, has pleaded no contest to two felonies after being wanted by local authorities, arrested and charged with nine felonies including the delivery of methamphetamine. According to...
KETV.com
Omaha woman who abandoned newborn on sidewalk sentenced to prison
OMAHA, Neb. — The Omaha woman who abandoned a newborn on the sidewalk in February will serve time in prison. Trinity Shakespeare, 28, was sentenced Tuesday in Douglas County District Court to two years in prison, followed by 18 months probation for felony child abuse. She pled no contest to the charge in July.
iheart.com
Man killed in Sarpy County crash identified
(Sarpy County, NE) -- The 28 year old man killed in a Wednesday crash in Sarpy County is identified. The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says around 11:15 Wednesday morning, deputies, along with the Papillion Fire Department, were called to Highway 50 and Capehart Road for a two vehicle crash. Investigators say a northbound Ford F-150 collided with a Chevrolet Express van, which was also northbound on Highway 50.
klin.com
North Lincoln Convenience Store Robbed Tuesday Morning
A Lincoln Police officer was at the Kwik Shop at 23rd and Cornhusker early Tuesday morning following up on an unrelated case when the clerk reported that he had been robbed an hour earlier. “The victim described an unknown male entering the store at 12:30 a.m. offering to trade marijuana...
KETV.com
Omaha homeowner catches intruder breaking-in, fights them off
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police are investigating a home break-in that ended with the burglar being attacked. The incident happened Wednesday morning near 48th and U streets. The homeowner Nicholas Beckman said a quick trip to pick up breakfast ended with him finding someone breaking into his home. "I...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police investigating multiple shootings early Monday morning
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln Police say they are investigating several shootings that happened early Monday morning. The first report of shots fired came in around 3 a.m. near 28th and Merrill Streets, just south of 27th Street and Leighton Avenue. About six minutes later, another call came in...
News Channel Nebraska
Rock thrown through window of Lincoln building
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Nebraska Republican Party Headquarters in Lincoln was reportedly vandalized on Sunday. The Lincoln Police Department said police were dispatched to the headquarters, 1600 block of N Street, at 2:00 p.m. for a report of a vandalism. Officers said they investigated the scene and determined that an...
etxview.com
Guilty pleas: La Vista man, distraught, crossed center line, killing 2 women and 2 girls
PLATTSMOUTH — The six times she’s traveled from Topeka to attend court hearings for the man who destroyed her sister’s car, destroyed her family, Tabitha Bracken has had to avert her eyes. Sometimes, she thumbs through her phone. Most of the time, she reads a book. She...
