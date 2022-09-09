Why support WWOZ? Because of that moment. We’ve all had that moment, thousands of times. That moment, when we tune in and they play the music for us. Brass; jazz of countless stripes, from last century and since; funk; the New Orleans piano lineage; zydeco; every kind of the National Treasure that this city’s and Louisiana’s music is. The thing that makes us so happy, the thing that we tune in to experience. We tune in, the music plays, and our spirit lifts.

