Geriatric emergency departments are being added to hospitals nationwide as COVID-19 and a rapidly aging population illuminate these patients' vulnerability and distinct needs. An estimated 10,000 baby boomers turn 65 every day, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians. These patients, at a higher risk of falling and developing chronic or sudden illness, frequently visit emergency departments: The National Center for Health Statistics' most recent data on geriatric patients found that from 2014 to 2017, 43 of every 100 people older than 60 visited an emergency department. This number doubled in people 90 and older.

EDUCATION ・ 20 HOURS AGO