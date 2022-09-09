Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
Study: Smaller hospitals less likely to comply with price transparency requirements
Hospitals with fewer beds were less likely to comply with CMS price transparency requirements, a study published Sept. 9 in ClinicoEconomics and Outcomes Research found. The study, led by researchers from Northwestern University's Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, involved 6,214 hospitals in the U.S. Researchers used data from the American Hospital Association Annual Survey to identify hospital characteristics and data from Turquoise Health to gather cash prices of common procedures and reasons for visits.
beckershospitalreview.com
COVID-19 illness shrank US labor force by 500,000, study finds
Illness caused by COVID-19 has reduced the U.S. labor force participation rate by 0.2 percentage points, or by about 500,000 workers, through June 2022, according to a study released Sept. 12. The study, which has not been peer reviewed, was written by Gopi Shah Goda, PhD, with the Stanford Institute...
beckershospitalreview.com
Current medical coding system doesn't account for needs of trans patients, advocates say
Some transgender patients are denied reimubrsements for gender-affirming care by insurers because of diagnostic coding, according to a Kaiser Health News report. Healthcare providers in the U.S. use the International Classification of Diseases 10th Revision, or ICD-10, to submit diagnoses and procedures to payers. Many advocates for transgender patients say...
beckershospitalreview.com
2 deaths spur recall of nearly 400K breathing tubes
Two deaths, three injuries and 15 complaints prompted Medtronic Xomed to recall 392,289 ventilation tubes used during surgeries, according to the FDA. The recall is labeled class 1, the most serious type, because the endotracheal tubes were obstructed, which could result in oxygen deprivation, brain damage or death. Most of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
beckershospitalreview.com
Study: Time-based billing leads to more reimbursement for longer patient visits
Time-based billing led to higher reimbursement for physicians for longer patient visits, according to a study published Aug. 31 in JAMA Open Network. The study looked at the differences in reimbursement for medical decision-making billing and time-based billing. The study found that for short, 10- to 15-minute patient visits, medical decision-making billing led to higher reimbursement for physicians. For longer visits, time-based billing methods led to more reimbursement.
beckershospitalreview.com
Only 44% of adults say healthcare is handled well in US
Only 44 percent of U.S. adults say healthcare is handled well in the nation, according to a Sept. 12 poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. The survey was conducted from July 28 to Aug. 1 and featured responses from 1,505 adults. The sample was drawn from NORC's probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, designed to be representative of the U.S. population.
beckershospitalreview.com
'They need more': 3 geriatric emergency department leaders on why specialization is essential
Geriatric emergency departments are being added to hospitals nationwide as COVID-19 and a rapidly aging population illuminate these patients' vulnerability and distinct needs. An estimated 10,000 baby boomers turn 65 every day, according to the American College of Emergency Physicians. These patients, at a higher risk of falling and developing chronic or sudden illness, frequently visit emergency departments: The National Center for Health Statistics' most recent data on geriatric patients found that from 2014 to 2017, 43 of every 100 people older than 60 visited an emergency department. This number doubled in people 90 and older.
beckershospitalreview.com
Viewpoint: Rush for new boosters may dampen other COVID-19 efforts
The two-monthslong sprint among drugmakers to tweak their COVID-19 vaccines could have trampled pandemic response efforts, Céline Gounder, MD, and Elisabeth Rosenthal, MD, Kaiser Health News' public health editor and editor-in-chief, wrote in a Sept. 9 column. The U.S. has purchased $3.2 billion worth of the new omicron-targeted boosters...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospitals are hiking cancer drug costs up to 11%, report finds
On average, safety net hospitals raised prices of oncology drugs 4.9 times their 340B purchased costs — and one breast cancer drug was hiked 11.3 percent — according to a September 2022 report from the Community Oncology Alliance. The COA evaluated 49 top acute care hospitals with a...
beckershospitalreview.com
Telehealth use fell by 3.7% in June
Telehealth use fell by 3.7 percent in June 2022, according to FAIR Health's Monthly Telehealth Regional Tracker. Regionally, telehealth use saw a 4.8 percent decline in the Northeast, a 2.4 percent decline in the South, no change in the Midwest and a 2.9 percent increase in the West, according to the Sept. 12 FAIR Health news release.
beckershospitalreview.com
Steward Health Care names new flagship hospital president
Dallas-based Steward Health Care System has named Dr. Marisela Marrero, MD, president of St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, the system's flagship hospital in Boston. Dr. Marrero, an emergency room physician, most recently served as regional president for Steward's South Florida region, according to a Sept. 12 news release from the health system. Her previous roles include president of Steward's Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, Mass., and vice president of operations for the system.
beckershospitalreview.com
$145M approved for cancer, surgery center at UT Health RGV
The new University of Texas Health Rio Grande Valley Cancer and Surgery Center will receive $145 million from the University of Texas System Board of Regents, according to a Sept. 12 news release. Funding will be provided by the Permanent University Fund and Tuition Revenue Board and includes a $1...
beckershospitalreview.com
4 nurses making headlines on and off the job
Here are four nurses who have made headlines for their leadership efforts on and off the job since Aug. 30:. After a 3-month-old baby stopped breathing during a flight, Tamara Panzino, a retired nurse, jumped in and performed a sternal rub, helping the baby to breathe again, WESH reported Sept. 11.
beckershospitalreview.com
10 providers seeking RCM talent
Ten hospitals or health systems recently posted job listings seeking revenue cycle management expertise. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker sites. 1. Christus Health, based in Irving, Texas, seeks a revenue cycle auditor in San Antonio. 2. Duke Health, based in Durham, N.C.,...
JOBS・
beckershospitalreview.com
CDC alerts providers of potential rise of polio-like illness in children
The CDC in a Sept. 9 advisory alerted providers of the potential for a rise in acute flaccid myelitis among children. AFM is a rare, polio-like complication of infection with an enterovirus. In August, the agency said healthcare providers and hospitals in several regions reported increases in the number of...
KIDS・
beckershospitalreview.com
Cleveland Clinic, EmsanaRx team up to lower drug costs
Cleveland Clinic and pharmacy benefit manager EmsanaRx will collaborate to lower prescription drug costs, increase clinical programs and forge "opportunities to provide new treatments to patients." The affiliation is the first of its kind, according to a Sept. 8 news release. "Cleveland Clinic is bringing to this affiliation a patients-first...
beckershospitalreview.com
6 oncologists on the move
Six oncologists have joined new practices or received new appointments since Sept. 7. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add an oncologist move to this list, please email m.taylor@beckershealthcare.com. Richmond, Va.-based VCU Massey Cancer Center and VCU Health appointed Paula Fracasso, MD, PhD, as...
beckershospitalreview.com
In breakthrough, scientists uncover link between pollution and lung cancer
Researchers at the Francis Crick Institute in London found a link between pollution and lung cancer, and a possible solution to prevent it. Through a series of human and animal studies, the researchers found that mutated cells are not always enough to develop cancer. An external trigger, such as smoking or, as the researchers discovered, pollutant particles, is often needed to trigger cancer.
beckershospitalreview.com
15,000 Minnesota nurses set to begin strike
About 15,000 members of the Minnesota Nurses Association are set to begin a three-day strike Sept. 12 at hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports. The union, an affiliate of National Nurses United, is set to launch the strike Sept. 12 at 15 hospitals in the Twin Cities and Twin Ports. The hospitals are run by Allina Health, HealthPartners, Essentia Health, Fairview Health Services, Children's Minnesota, North Memorial Health and St. Luke's. Essentia Health-Moose Lake nurses also voted to join the strike.
beckershospitalreview.com
3 recent self-disclosed fraud settlements involving providers
Three providers settled self-reported fraud claims — worth at least $800,000 each — in July and August, according to the HHS office of the inspector general. 1. Orange, Calif.-based Children's Hospital of Orange County agreed Aug. 29 to pay $1 million after self-disclosing it submitted claims to federal healthcare services rendered by providers who were not properly enrolled in those programs.
Comments / 0