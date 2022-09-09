Read full article on original website
Meeting Community Needs with Latin American Inspired Home-Delivered MealsZoë BroussardConcord, CA
Young Mother Tragically Murdered in San CarlosAnthony J LynchSan Carlos, CA
Z Cioccolato in SF Celebrates 20th Anniversary With Free FudgeThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Parking Spot On Sale For $90,000Cadrene HeslopSan Francisco, CA
Cool air from Gulf of Alaska blasts SF Bay Area, temperatures plummet
Temperatures in inland areas of the Bay Area are 30 to 40 degrees lower on average than they were a week ago.
How to really fix San Francisco's government
"Our system is broken - let's live up to our reputation as the City That Knows How and fix it."
From mac 'n' cheese to bulgogi, this San Francisco dumpling restaurant breaks the dumpling mold
Waiter, there's cheese in my dumplings! And it might be the best item listed on the menu.
Pedestrian Fatally Hit By Car In Marina District Identified
SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A man who died after being struck by a car in San Francisco's Marina District last week has been identified as 52-year-old Timothy Carpenter, according to the San Francisco medical examiner's office. The collision was reported about 5:20 a.m. Sept. 8 in the area of Lombard and...
Magnitude 2.9 earthquake shakes the Bay Area on Sunday night
A magnitude 2.9 earthquake gave the East Bay and San Francisco area a gently shake Sunday night.
Longtime College District Trustee Dies From Sudden Illness
San Joaquin Delta College trustee Teresa Brown has died, according an announcement Monday from college officials. Brown, of Tracy, died on Sunday from a sudden illness, according to the announcement. She had served nearly 14 years on the college district's board representing the college district's Area 6, which includes Tracy and Mountain House, and was first elected to her position in 2008.
The real ‘Mexican pizza’ is in the heart of San Francisco’s Mission District
"I discovered the 'real Mexican pizza' while drunk in the Mission 9 years ago."
San Bruno BART station temporarily closes after man found dead on platform
No foul play was suspected, officials said.
Family-run Italian deli Colombo's Delicatessen headed to San Francisco's SoMa
The family's ties to making delicious sandwiches date back more than 70 years.
Gavin Newsom goes after SF tech titan Lyft in new ad against Prop. 30
Newsom calls Prop. 30 a "trojan horse" and "one company's cynical scheme to grab a huge taxpayer-funded subsidy."
Opera In The Park Celebrates 100 Years Of San Francisco Opera With Free Concert Sunday Afternoon
Thousands of attendees are expected to turn out today to enjoy free opera in Golden Gate Park to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of San Francisco Opera. The Opera in the Park event is open to the public and will be held in Robin Williams Meadow. Organizers with San Francisco Opera recommend picnickers arrive at 12:30 p.m., and the concert is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.
Vice Mayor Laura Hoffmeister Sentenced For May Dui In Clayton
Concord Vice Mayor Laura Hoffmeister on Monday was sentenced to three years of DUI court probation following her arrest in May on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, prosecutors said. Hoffmeister, who pleaded no contest, was also sentenced to two days of SWAP (Sheriff's Work Alternative Probation) and...
Motorcycle Wreck Claims Life Of San Jose Man
A fatal motorcycle collision claimed the life of 51-year-old San Jose man in San Jose last Thursday. The collision occurred Sept. 8 at 4:10 p.m. on the northbound off-ramp from Interstate 880 to South Bascom Avenue, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol. The motorcycle ran off...
The Broken Record in San Francisco, once featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,' to close permanently
There was a selection of more than 300 whiskeys at the Broken Record.
Woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest sues San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A rape victim whose DNA from her sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime on Monday filed a lawsuit against the city. During a search of a San Francisco Police Department crime lab database, the...
Ar-15 Long Gun Used In Strong-Arm Robbery Near U.C. Berkeley Campus Early Sunday Morning
An AR-15 assault rifle was allegedly used to rob a person of their backpack and laptop early this morning near the U.C. Berkeley campus, according to U.C. Berkeley Police. The robbery occurred at 1:45 a.m. Sunday at Benvenue Avenue and Dwight Way, according to an alert that was issued at 2:21 a.m. via Twitter and the university's "Warn Me" alert system.
SF police arrest 2 women suspected in at least 13 armed robberies
Two women accused of a series of armed robberies in San Francisco have been arrested by San Francisco police. The pair are suspected of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint in at least 13 holdups, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The robberies occurred between Aug. 6 and Aug....
Saturday Shootings Leave One Dead, Two Injured
One man was found fatally shot inside a Stockton motel room Saturday while two other separate shootings left a man and woman injured the same day, police said. Officers responded to the 1300 block S. Wilson Way at 5:41 p.m. on reports of a person shot in the Park District.
Three shot in gun battle between marijuana workers and burglars
Three men were shot early Sunday morning in what San Leandro police describe as a shootout between burglary suspects and people tending to an indoor marijuana site. Police were called at 4:20 a.m. about a burglary in progress on the 2000 block of Adams Ave. They found a security guard and a site manager suffering from gunshot wounds. The manager was struck several times and was listed in critical condition, the guard was listed in stable condition, according to police.
