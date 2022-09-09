ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

Pedestrian Fatally Hit By Car In Marina District Identified

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) A man who died after being struck by a car in San Francisco's Marina District last week has been identified as 52-year-old Timothy Carpenter, according to the San Francisco medical examiner's office. The collision was reported about 5:20 a.m. Sept. 8 in the area of Lombard and...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oakland, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Oakland, CA
SFGate

Longtime College District Trustee Dies From Sudden Illness

San Joaquin Delta College trustee Teresa Brown has died, according an announcement Monday from college officials. Brown, of Tracy, died on Sunday from a sudden illness, according to the announcement. She had served nearly 14 years on the college district's board representing the college district's Area 6, which includes Tracy and Mountain House, and was first elected to her position in 2008.
TRACY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Libby Schaaf
SFGate

Opera In The Park Celebrates 100 Years Of San Francisco Opera With Free Concert Sunday Afternoon

Thousands of attendees are expected to turn out today to enjoy free opera in Golden Gate Park to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of San Francisco Opera. The Opera in the Park event is open to the public and will be held in Robin Williams Meadow. Organizers with San Francisco Opera recommend picnickers arrive at 12:30 p.m., and the concert is scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Vice Mayor Laura Hoffmeister Sentenced For May Dui In Clayton

Concord Vice Mayor Laura Hoffmeister on Monday was sentenced to three years of DUI court probation following her arrest in May on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, prosecutors said. Hoffmeister, who pleaded no contest, was also sentenced to two days of SWAP (Sheriff's Work Alternative Probation) and...
CONCORD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay City#Indigenous People#Stewardship#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#Bcn#The Oakland City Council#Sogorea Te Land Trust#The City Council#Ohlone#Europeans
SFGate

Motorcycle Wreck Claims Life Of San Jose Man

A fatal motorcycle collision claimed the life of 51-year-old San Jose man in San Jose last Thursday. The collision occurred Sept. 8 at 4:10 p.m. on the northbound off-ramp from Interstate 880 to South Bascom Avenue, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol. The motorcycle ran off...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Woman whose rape DNA led to her arrest sues San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A rape victim whose DNA from her sexual assault case was used by San Francisco police to arrest her in an unrelated property crime on Monday filed a lawsuit against the city. During a search of a San Francisco Police Department crime lab database, the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
SFGate

SF police arrest 2 women suspected in at least 13 armed robberies

Two women accused of a series of armed robberies in San Francisco have been arrested by San Francisco police. The pair are suspected of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint in at least 13 holdups, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The robberies occurred between Aug. 6 and Aug....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

Saturday Shootings Leave One Dead, Two Injured

One man was found fatally shot inside a Stockton motel room Saturday while two other separate shootings left a man and woman injured the same day, police said. Officers responded to the 1300 block S. Wilson Way at 5:41 p.m. on reports of a person shot in the Park District.
STOCKTON, CA
SFGate

Three shot in gun battle between marijuana workers and burglars

Three men were shot early Sunday morning in what San Leandro police describe as a shootout between burglary suspects and people tending to an indoor marijuana site. Police were called at 4:20 a.m. about a burglary in progress on the 2000 block of Adams Ave. They found a security guard and a site manager suffering from gunshot wounds. The manager was struck several times and was listed in critical condition, the guard was listed in stable condition, according to police.
SAN LEANDRO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy