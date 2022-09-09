Read full article on original website
Natrona County Crime Clips: Chevelle recovered; alleged burglar busted
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are some details of recent law enforcement activities based on reports from the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office and the Casper Police Department. NCSO Public Information Officer Kiera Grogan and other sources provided this information based on officer and deputy reports. Information has also...
Natrona County Recent Arrests (9/12/22–9/13/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Emergency Response Expo will include live demos by Natrona County first responders
CASPER, Wyo. —Natrona County citizens will have the chance to meet local first responders and see live demos at the Emergency Response Expo on Saturday, September 24, according to a release by the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office. The event, hosted by NCSO and Natrona County Emergency Management, will...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (9/12/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Natrona County District Attorney’s Office. Pleas on felony charges cannot be entered...
Weekly arrest report (9/2/22–9/8/22)
CASPER, Wyo — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Casper Fire-EMS responds to 762 incidents in August; average response time faster than July
CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper Fire-EMS Department’s monthly activity report shows it responded to 762 total incidents in August. While the number of responses was down from July’s total of 864 responses, the number was up compared with the 695 total incident responses in Aug. 2021, according to the Casper Fire-EMS report.
Red Flag Warning in Natrona; haze from wildfire smoke to linger until late Tuesday in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — A Red Flag Warning will be in effect in central Wyoming from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. With unseasonably warm temperatures, humidity as low as 11% and wind gusts of up to 30 mph expected, erratic fire behavior could occur with any fire starts, the NWS in Riverton said. The Red Flag Warning will be in effect in Natrona, Johnson and Sweetwater Counties.
Here are Pictures from the Annual Casper Stair Climb Honoring the Victims of 9/11
On Sunday, over 50 firefighters from around Natrona County and people from the public came to Casper's Downtown Parking Garage to walk up and down its stairs 28 to 34 times to honor victims of 9/11 and the firefighters that died then and since. Firefighters came to the parking garage...
Casper Woman Charged With Fifth Child Endangerment
A Casper woman faced charges from Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Christiansen on Thursday, September 8th at initial appearances. Heather Ritchie, 31, was charged with felony child endangerment with methamphetamine while supervising, and a misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance--meth. Ritchie was charged for five counts of child endangerment with...
Casper’s first-ever ‘StoryWalk’ proposed for riverside trail near Crossroads Park
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper’s first-ever “StoryWalk” is being proposed for a section of the trail along the Platte River adjacent to Crossroads Park. On Tuesday, the Casper City Council will discuss a proposed agreement with the Natrona County Public Library for the installation of the StoryWalk infrastructure and maintenance of it.
Portion of Kortes Road to close this month for final paving
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County will close Kortes Road from south of Alcova dam to the intersection with Fremont Canyon Road starting Sept. 18, county officials said in a Monday press release. The closure will allow final paving on the $9.2 million project to take place. Kortes Road is...
Mills Vehicle Crash will Delay Work on the South Salt Creek Highway Bridge in Casper
According to a press release from WYDOT, a one-vehicle crash on Thrusday night will delay work on the south Salt Creek Highway bridge in Casper. According to a Mills Police Department report, at about 11:15 p.m., a driver of a Dodge pickup headed south on Salt. Creek Highway (WYO 254),...
Air Quality Alert to take effect in Casper, much of Wyoming on Monday afternoon
CASPER, Wyo. — Air Quality Alerts impacting most of Wyoming are set to go into effect at 1 p.m. Monday and last through 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. The Casper area will be under an Air Quality Alert due to smoke from Idaho and Montana...
Casper’s McKenzie Dog Park to see closure Wednesday for maintenance
CASPER, Wyo. — McKenzie Dog Park will be closed from sunrise to 2 p.m. Wednesday for maintenance, according to the City of Casper. Casper Parks staff will conduct vegetation management and weed maintenance. The park is located at 1489 Bryan Stock Trail in Casper. “The City thanks the public...
West Thumb Geyser Basin closed in Yellowstone due to smoking solar battery system
CASPER, Wyo. — West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park is closed until further notice, Yellowstone Public Affairs said on Monday afternoon. The closure is due to hazardous conditions relating to fumes from a solar battery energy storage system. Smoke was reported coming out...
Arborists invite residents to tree care workshop in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Arborists with the University of Wyoming Extension and its partners are inviting people to a tree care workshop that will be held from 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Agriculture Resources & Learning Center in Casper, 2011 Fairgrounds Road. Tree enthusiasts,...
, a jury found Anthony Rodriguez guilty of second-degree murder and domestic battery.
Anthony Rodriguez was convicted of second-degree murder in April of last year in the stabbing death of Mary Fogle, his mother-in-law. K2News covered the previous details of the case four months ago. Rodriguez was sentenced to 70 years to life behind bars in August 2020. He subsequently appealed the judgment...
What to consider before using a gun for self-defense
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - With national stories of women being abducted and killed, such as the jogger in Tennessee, many, here in Wyoming, are looking at ways to defend themselves. There are many different tools that can be used for self-defense, and some women are turning to handguns.
New tennis complex construction underway; Natrona Schools eye June 2023 completion date
CASPER, Wyo. — A project to create a new tennis complex at Highland Park in Casper is underway, Natrona County School District Trustee Clark Jensen said Monday. Dirt work is underway and work to add retaining walls is largely complete, Jensen said. Concrete and fencing work is expected to be completed in October, weather permitting.
Bar Nunn’s request for $500K grant to help build new town hall not recommended for approval
CASPER, Wyo. — The Town of Bar Nunn’s request for a $500,000 Business Ready Community grant to help build a new community center and town hall is not being recommended for approval. The Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors makes recommendations to the State Loan and Investment Board...
