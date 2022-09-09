AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Kay “Debbie” Phillips, 53, Austintown, Ohio went to be with her Lord and her family Saturday, September 10, surrounded by family and friends. Debbie was a lifelong resident of Austintown where she graduated from Fitch High School in 1987. She held many...

