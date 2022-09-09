Read full article on original website
Mitch Edward Ziegler, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mitch Edward Ziegler, 65, of 3000 Burton Street SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Monday, September 5, 2022 at 7:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Health Center, following an extended illness. He was born July 2, 1957 in Warren, Ohio, the son of James Lee and...
Richard B. Halko, Sr., Lordstown, Ohio
LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard B. Halko, Sr. of Lordstown, passed away on Saturday, September 10, 2022, at 8:45 p.m. in Continuing Healthcare of Niles. He was 85 years old. Richard was born in Fairport Harbor, Ohio on February 27, 1937, the son of the late Michael and Jennie...
Robert J. Lambert, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert J. Lambert, 73, of Warren, Ohio passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, at his home. He was born April 18, 1949, in Akron, Ohio, the son of the late Odath J. and June Irene (Lambert) Carpenter. Robert was a graduate Girard High School and...
James Earl Faison, Warren, Ohio
WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Earl Faison, 32, of 1769 Milton Street SE, Warren, Ohio, departed this life Friday, September 2, 2022 at 10:45 a.m., while visiting Charleston, West Virginia of natural causes. He was born December 21, 1989, in Warren, Ohio, the son of James Earl Campbell and...
Norman S. “Butch” Gollan, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Norman S. “Butch” Gollan, 61, passed away at his residence Wednesday evening, September 7, 2022. Butch was born August 18, 1961, in Youngstown, the son of Norman W. and DoraJeanne (Paranzine) Gollan. He worked 12 years in floral delivery for Edward’s Florist Shops....
George Bosu, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – George Bosu passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Compassionate Care Hospice. He was born in Salem, Ohio on September 13, 1933. George served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, assigned to the 376th Bombardment Wing 1951-1955. He...
Jorge Brea Lara, Campbell, Ohio
CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jorge L. Brea Lara, age 23, passed away suddenly Tuesday, August 30, 2022 from injuries sustained in an auto accident. Jorge was born on September 21, 1998 in San Juan, Puerto Rico and was a son of Luis Brea and Altagracia Lara Arias. He was...
Doreen M. Secrest, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Doreen M. Secrest, 66, died peacefully Friday, September 9, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, surrounded by her family. Doreen was born February 9, 1956, in Youngstown, the daughter of Stanley and Georgia Farran Turek. She was a 1974 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.
Bertha Mae Siverling, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bertha Mae Siverling, 96, died peacefully Friday morning, September 9, 2022, at Woodlands Assisted Living. Bertha was born October 17, 1925, in Mayport, Pennsylvania, the daughter of John Adam and Bertha Mae Kah Young. She was a graduate of Clarion Limestone High School. Bertha worked...
Deborah Kay Phillips, Austintown, Ohio
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Deborah Kay “Debbie” Phillips, 53, Austintown, Ohio went to be with her Lord and her family Saturday, September 10, surrounded by family and friends. Debbie was a lifelong resident of Austintown where she graduated from Fitch High School in 1987. She held many...
Roy Rodger Woods, Williamsfield, Ohio
WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A lifelong resident of Williamsfield, Ohio, Roy Rodger Woods, died on Thursday, September 8, 2022. He was born on June 20, 195, in Greenville, Pennsylvania, one of eight children belonging to Iva Eulalia (Newman) and John Wesley Woods, Jr. Roy was a 1972 graduate of...
Jeffrey Wayne Lamka, Akron, Ohio
AKRON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jeffrey Wayne Lamka, age 65, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 31, 2022. He was born on December 12, 1956 in Akron, Ohio to Karl and Elisabeth (Arthur) Lamka. Jeffrey enjoyed fishing and in his spare time he would visit different area flea markets. He...
Vincent “Vince” Citino, Salem, Ohio
SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vincent “Vince” Citino, 89, of Salem, passed away August 29, 2022, at Salem Regional Medical Center. He was born April 11, 1933, in Leetonia, son of the late Frank and Sophia (Zaksgesky) Citino. Vince retired in 1990 from National Rubber as a machinist...
Glenn R. Shafer, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Glenn R. Shafer, 77, of Poland, died Saturday morning, September 10, 2022 at the Hospice House in Poland. He was born February 22, 1945 in Youngstown, a son of Ralph and Rebecca (Stiles) Shafer and had been a lifelong area resident. He was a 1963...
Pearl Cutright, Sharon, Pennsylvania
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Pearl Cutright, 81, of Sharon, passed away Thursday evening, September 8, 2022, in UPMC Horizon – Shenango Valley Hospital, Farrell. Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Louise Marie “Weezie” Stana, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Louise Marie “Weezie” Stana, 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 9, 2022, with her family by her side. Louise was born on June 24, 1935, in Youngstown, to the late Michael and Mary (Hodos) Klucher. She attended St. Matthias School and Church...
Carrie Ann Bobbie, Niles, Ohio
NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carrie Ann Bobbie of Niles passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at 7:05 p.m. She was 45 years old. Carrie was born in Warren on June 29, 1977, the daughter of Jerry A. and Hattie Sparks Bobbie. She attended Niles City School System. Ms....
Virginia Spon, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Spon, 74, of Hermitage, passed away on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh. Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.
Marian R. Vadala, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Marian R. Vadala, 73, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully Sunday morning, September 11, 2022, in The Grove at New Wilmington. Mrs. Vadala was born September 23, 1948, in New Castle, a daughter of John and Margaret (Lenhart) Lazor. A 1967 graduate of Farrell High School,...
Dario Giovanni Papi, New Castle, PA
NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dario Giovanni Papi, 89, of Oaktree Road in Neshannock Township, died Sunday, September 11, 2022 at UPMC Jameson in New Castle. He was born on November 6, 1932 in Trenton, New Jersey, a son of the late Attilio and Adele (Avaltroni) Papi. Mr. Papi...
