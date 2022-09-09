Read full article on original website
WJCL
Earthquake reported near Georgia-South Carolina state line
An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to the United States Geological Survey. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from Clemson and about 19 miles from Anderson. A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in...
WJCL
Did you feel it? Earthquake reported overnight in Georgia
JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in the Peach State. Parts of Jasper and Butts counties experienced the 2.4 magnitude earthquake around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, officials did not receive any reports of damage related to...
WJCL
Massive 13-foot alligator caught in South Carolina lake
Lake Marion, S.C. — Hunters caught a massive alligator in South Carolina over the weekend. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. The 13-foot, 625-pound...
WJCL
Murdaugh Murder Mystery Timeline: Dates, events surrounding investigation into South Carolina family
A son and mother found shot to death on their Lowcountry property. News of the deaths of Paul Murdaugh, 22, and Maggie Murdaugh, 52, has led to national headlines. Not only for the mystery surrounding their murders but for the ties to other death investigations in the area: Stephen Smith in 2015, Gloria Satterfield in 2018 and Mallory Beach in 2019.
