ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
WJCL

Earthquake reported near Georgia-South Carolina state line

An earthquake was reported Tuesday morning near the South Carolina-Georgia state line, according to the United States Geological Survey. The magnitude 2.1 quake happened about 6:30 a.m. in Reed Creek, Georgia, which is 18 miles from Clemson and about 19 miles from Anderson. A 2.5 magnitude earthquake was reported in...
GEORGIA STATE
WJCL

Did you feel it? Earthquake reported overnight in Georgia

JASPER COUNTY, Ga. — The United States Geological Survey has reported an earthquake in the Peach State. Parts of Jasper and Butts counties experienced the 2.4 magnitude earthquake around 9:15 p.m. Sunday. According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, officials did not receive any reports of damage related to...
JASPER COUNTY, GA
WJCL

Massive 13-foot alligator caught in South Carolina lake

Lake Marion, S.C. — Hunters caught a massive alligator in South Carolina over the weekend. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. The 13-foot, 625-pound...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy