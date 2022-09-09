Read full article on original website
This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!Dianna CarneyDover, MA
You're Invited! Free Family Festival Will Include Live Music, Delicious Food & Local Artisan CraftsDianna CarneyMedford, MA
Free Admission to Local Art Festival Includes Live Music, Dance Performances & More!Dianna CarneyWestborough, MA
One Day Only: 75+ Local Vendors at Boston Food FestivalDianna CarneyBoston, MA
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenBoston, MA
NECN
Developer Drops Plan for Hotel Near Fenway Park
A South Carolina development firm is no longer planning to build an eight-story hotel a block from Fenway Park, despite receiving the Boston Planning and Development Agency’s approval to do so, according to a person familiar with the firm’s change in plans. OTO Development LLC, which has hotels...
These 5 Massachusetts Cities and Towns Get the Most Snow Each Year
We're not even technically in the fall season yet but we're already talking about that devilish four-letter word in Massachusetts. Yes, snow. I figure, why not? If the stores can start promoting and selling Christmas items early, we can certainly talk about snow. Some Massachusetts Folks Love the Winter Season.
onthewater.com
Cape Cod Fishing Report- September 8, 2022
Fall is in the air, not so much in terms of air temperatures just yet, despite some cooler nights. I’m talking about birds. Birds are everywhere, I tell ya! If you’re down at the beach, just look up, or take a close glance at the horizon. If they aren’t airborne, you’ll likely spot a flock along the shore, waiting for the surface action to begin. To many anglers, myself included, frantic bird life is usually the initial indicator that the first wave of migratory fish has begun moving south. With excessive amounts of baitfish in the water, it’s no wonder there are so many birds up there; I’ve seen scattered clouds of just about every common baitfish species this past week, but the larger masses seem to be densely-packed schools of bay anchovies and peanut bunker.
This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!
(DOVER, MA) You're invited to "bring your best flannel, friends, and family for a fantastic fall day on the farm!" Starting on September 10th the historic Powisset Farm will be hosting this festive fall event every Saturday and Sunday. To ensure a safe, enjoyable experience this is a timed ticketing event. Ticket prices for this event are $12 for children, and $20 for adults, while children under 2 can attend for free. Entrance ticket includes free parking, access to trails, Storywalk, barnyard animals, climbing haystack, hayride, scavenger hunt, and live music. Food, drinks, and local in-season produce will be available for purchase.
Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants
As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
Berkeley Beacon
Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years
It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
National Ranking Says Massachusetts is (Almost) The Worst State to Drink In
Massachusetts has a reputation for a lot of things and while booze might not be the first thing that comes to mind, it does have a long history in the Bay State. Historians agree that bars in Massachusetts are about as old as the state itself. Early settlers wasted no time setting up local taverns before schoolhouses in some cases.
New Bedford Man’s Road to One Million Miles on the Dashboard
On September 2nd, the odometer on Mark Andrews of New Bedford's truck rolled over to 900,000 at 6:24 PM. Andrews uses his 2003 Chevy Avalanche daily for work, averaging around 300 miles a day, 1,500/week, and 60,000 per year. What's his secret?. "Jiffy Lube and a good mechanic," Andrews said,...
Western Massachusetts’ first Vehicle-to-Grid charging platform to launch
The installation of the first vehicle-to-grid (V2G) bidirectional charging stations in western Massachusetts by FirstLight Power, Fermata Energy, Skyview Ventures, and State Representative Susannah M. Whipps marked a clean energy milestone.
universalhub.com
5-story MFA neighbor would become 19-story MFA neighbor under developer's plans
A f5-story apartment building that dates to 1910 at 409 Huntington Ave. in the Fenway will get 14 new floors under plans submitted to the BPDA last week. In its filing, the Slater Family's Tremont Asset Management says the way it will add 100 new apartments to what is now a 57-unit building across from the MFA "will preserve the original and historical character of the site."
Person jumps from Sagamore Bridge; Police search Cape Cod Canal
Editor’s note: This article contains discussion of suicide. For those in crisis, resources can be found here. Police searched the Cape Cod Canal on Friday for a person who jumped from the Sagamore Bridge, authorities said. The Massachusetts State Police Dive Team and Air Wing, along with first responders...
theweektoday.com
Lobster Bowl comes down in Monday demolition
WAREHAM – A piece of Wareham history is set to be demolished on Tuesday, Sept. 13. For the younger generation of Wareham residents, the building at 3013 Cranberry Highway was formerly known as “the Wareham 99,” but an older generation would know that this location was once “The Lobster Bowl.”
CBS News
How one neo-Nazi group is spreading its propaganda around New England
An extremist group is being investigated for incidents from Maine to Rhode Island. WBZ-TV's Louisa Moller reports.
WCVB
Here's where pizza dough used by every Papa Gino's in New England is made
WALPOLE, Mass. — Every pizza produced by Papa Gino's, the restaurant that calls itself the "official pizza of New Englanders," starts at the same place. The secret but simple ingredients in Papa Gino's famous pizza dough are blended together at the New England Authentic Eats commissary plant in Walpole, Massachusetts.
Villa on Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be in Italy Next to George Clooney’s Lake Como Home
Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston. Welcome to 321 Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It's listed by...
fallriverreporter.com
Paving begins at Swansea Mall property as ECRs with Walmart allows “Shoppes at Swansea” to begin marketing efforts
With negotiations finalized with Walmart, plans are taking shape at the former Swansea Mall property. According to one of the owners of the property, Dick Anagnost, the group has finalized negotiations with Walmart and the ECRs have been recorded allowing “Shoppes at Swansea” to begin their marketing efforts.
reportertoday.com
City breaks ground on a new mixed-use, affordable housing development
East Providence, RI – NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley, together with federal, state and local officials, broke ground today on Ivy Place, a mixed-used development that will include 10 new affordable workforce housing units located on Ivy Street and Taunton Avenue (a part of the EP Waterfront Commission’s Taunton Avenue sub-district) in East Providence.
Abandoned train goes up in flames at MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after an abandoned train car caught fire near the MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility in Somerville on Saturday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze along the commuter rail tracks in the area of 70 3rd Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found flames shooting from a graffiti-covered rail car that has been out of service for years, according to Somerville Firefighters Local 76.
fallriverreporter.com
Local man admits to scheme that defrauded Home Depots in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and New Hampshire of $600,000
A local man has pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud, having been charged for his role in a scheme that defrauded Home Depot out of approximately $600,000 in tools and building supplies, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. According to charging documents, Luiyi Taveras-Garcia, 35, of Providence,...
thequincysun.com
Michael A. Carbonneau, 64
Michael A. Carbonneau, 64, of Weymouth formerly of Quincy, died September 7, 2022. The eldest of 6 children born to Leon Carbonneau of Quincy and the late Shirley (Johnson) Carbonneau, Michael spent most of his life in Quincy. He was a 1975 graduate of Quincy Vocational Technical High School where he excelled in his passion for cooking in the culinary arts program, a talent which he enjoyed throughout life.
