Milton, MA

NECN

Developer Drops Plan for Hotel Near Fenway Park

A South Carolina development firm is no longer planning to build an eight-story hotel a block from Fenway Park, despite receiving the Boston Planning and Development Agency’s approval to do so, according to a person familiar with the firm’s change in plans. OTO Development LLC, which has hotels...
BOSTON, MA
onthewater.com

Cape Cod Fishing Report- September 8, 2022

Fall is in the air, not so much in terms of air temperatures just yet, despite some cooler nights. I’m talking about birds. Birds are everywhere, I tell ya! If you’re down at the beach, just look up, or take a close glance at the horizon. If they aren’t airborne, you’ll likely spot a flock along the shore, waiting for the surface action to begin. To many anglers, myself included, frantic bird life is usually the initial indicator that the first wave of migratory fish has begun moving south. With excessive amounts of baitfish in the water, it’s no wonder there are so many birds up there; I’ve seen scattered clouds of just about every common baitfish species this past week, but the larger masses seem to be densely-packed schools of bay anchovies and peanut bunker.
HOBBIES
Dianna Carney

This Local Farm is Hosting a Fall Fun Event Every Weekend in September & October!

(DOVER, MA) You're invited to "bring your best flannel, friends, and family for a fantastic fall day on the farm!" Starting on September 10th the historic Powisset Farm will be hosting this festive fall event every Saturday and Sunday. To ensure a safe, enjoyable experience this is a timed ticketing event. Ticket prices for this event are $12 for children, and $20 for adults, while children under 2 can attend for free. Entrance ticket includes free parking, access to trails, Storywalk, barnyard animals, climbing haystack, hayride, scavenger hunt, and live music. Food, drinks, and local in-season produce will be available for purchase.
DOVER, MA
Milton, MA
Lifestyle
City
Milton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Milton, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Pets & Animals
State
Massachusetts State
MassLive.com

Off the Menu: Clean energy bill impacts restaurants

As they rushed to wrap up their formal sessions last month, the Massachusetts legislature passed a new clean energy bill that contained multiple provisions designed to accelerate the state’s transition from fossil fuels to cleaner forms of energy. The Act Advancing Clean Energy and Offshore Wind, which Gov. Charlie Baker signed into law on Aug. 11, contains a number of controversial provisions, one of which prohibits new natural gas hookups in 10 Eastern Massachusetts communities.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Berkeley Beacon

Cape Cod Bay will probably be polluted with radioactive waste within 10 years

It is projected that by 2027 Holtec International will have disposed of one million gallons of potentially radioactive water into Cape Cod Bay. The self-described “diverse energy company” purchased the plant in 2019 with the ultimate goal of finishing the decommissioning process in a record eight years rather than in 60, like fellow nuclear energy company Entergy estimates the decommissioning will be done.
PLYMOUTH, MA
universalhub.com

5-story MFA neighbor would become 19-story MFA neighbor under developer's plans

A f5-story apartment building that dates to 1910 at 409 Huntington Ave. in the Fenway will get 14 new floors under plans submitted to the BPDA last week. In its filing, the Slater Family's Tremont Asset Management says the way it will add 100 new apartments to what is now a 57-unit building across from the MFA "will preserve the original and historical character of the site."
BOSTON, MA
theweektoday.com

Lobster Bowl comes down in Monday demolition

WAREHAM – A piece of Wareham history is set to be demolished on Tuesday, Sept. 13. For the younger generation of Wareham residents, the building at 3013 Cranberry Highway was formerly known as “the Wareham 99,” but an older generation would know that this location was once “The Lobster Bowl.”
WAREHAM, MA
WCVB

Here's where pizza dough used by every Papa Gino's in New England is made

WALPOLE, Mass. — Every pizza produced by Papa Gino's, the restaurant that calls itself the "official pizza of New Englanders," starts at the same place. The secret but simple ingredients in Papa Gino's famous pizza dough are blended together at the New England Authentic Eats commissary plant in Walpole, Massachusetts.
WALPOLE, MA
reportertoday.com

City breaks ground on a new mixed-use, affordable housing development

East Providence, RI – NeighborWorks Blackstone River Valley, together with federal, state and local officials, broke ground today on Ivy Place, a mixed-used development that will include 10 new affordable workforce housing units located on Ivy Street and Taunton Avenue (a part of the EP Waterfront Commission’s Taunton Avenue sub-district) in East Providence.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Abandoned train goes up in flames at MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after an abandoned train car caught fire near the MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility in Somerville on Saturday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze along the commuter rail tracks in the area of 70 3rd Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found flames shooting from a graffiti-covered rail car that has been out of service for years, according to Somerville Firefighters Local 76.
SOMERVILLE, MA
thequincysun.com

Michael A. Carbonneau, 64

Michael A. Carbonneau, 64, of Weymouth formerly of Quincy, died September 7, 2022. The eldest of 6 children born to Leon Carbonneau of Quincy and the late Shirley (Johnson) Carbonneau, Michael spent most of his life in Quincy. He was a 1975 graduate of Quincy Vocational Technical High School where he excelled in his passion for cooking in the culinary arts program, a talent which he enjoyed throughout life.
WEYMOUTH, MA

