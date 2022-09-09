ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coyotes release tickets for first Tempe season

The Arizona Coyotes have announced that a very limited inventory of single game tickets for the 2022-23 NHL regular season will go on sale to the public on Sept. 12 at 9:00 a.m.

“We have been overwhelmed by the demand for tickets to see the Coyotes play our games at Mullett Arena this season,” said Coyotes President & CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez in a statement. “Obviously, it was a top priority for us to take care of our loyal and passionate season ticket members first but we felt it was important to make a very limited number of single game tickets available to the general public so they can enjoy what we think will be one of the best game night experiences in the entire NHL.”

The Coyotes begin their 27th year in the Valley of the Sun on Oct.13 at PPG Paints Arena against Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Arizona will play its home opener at Mullett Arena versus Mark Scheifele, Pierre-Luc Dubois and the Winnipeg Jets on Oct. 28. The Coyotes will take on Chris Kreider, Adam Fox and the N.Y. Rangers on Oct. 30.

The Coyotes will host the NHL’s biggest stars in Tempe throughout the 2022-23 season including: Aleksander Barkov and the Florida Panthers (Nov. 1); Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins (Dec. 9); Anze Kopitar and the Los Angeles Kings (Dec. 23); Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and the 2022 Stanley Cup Champion Colorado Avalanche (Dec. 27 & Mar. 26); Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs (Dec. 29); Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins (Jan. 8); Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals (Jan. 19); Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights (Jan. 22); Ryan O’Reilly and the St. Louis Blues (Jan. 26 & Mar. 7); Kirill Kaprizov and the Minnesota Wild (Feb. 6 & Mar. 12); Steven Stamkos, Victor Hedman and the Tampa Bay Lightning (Feb. 15); Roman Josi and the Nashville Predators (Feb. 26 & Mar. 9) and Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers (Mar. 27).

For ticket information, please call 480-563-PUCK (7825) or visit www.ArizonaCoyotes.com.

