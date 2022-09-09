Read full article on original website
Digital Trends
Apple’s Ceramic Shield may change your mind about an iPhone 14 screen protector
Just how much do you need a screen protector on your new iPhone 14? Screen protectors are like cases — we don’t always want to buy and use them but feel we should protect our investment from harm. But with that comes the expense, the awkwardness of fitting the things, and sometimes a change in the feel of the glass under our finger.
CNBC
Google spins out secret hi-speed telecom project called Aalyria, and keeps stake in startup
Aalyria, Google's latest spinout, says it "radically" improves satellite communications, Wi-Fi on planes and ships and cellular connectivity. Alphabet said it transferred almost a decade's worth of tech, IP, patents, office space and other assets to Aalyria earlier this year. The startup has secured an $8.7 million government defense contract.
Digital Trends
Squarespace Free Trial: Build and host your website for free
Long gone are the days where knowing how to make a website felt complicated and overwhelming. Services like Squarespace have simplified the process massively so that anyone can figure it out. A tempting proposition, you’re almost certainly keen to know if there’s a Squarespace free trial. That’s why we’re here to help. Read on while we guide you through all you need to know about a Squarespace free trial and any deals along the way, too.
Digital Trends
What’s the most you can spend on an iPhone 14?
Apple opened pre-orders for its new iPhone 14 handsets at the end of last week, with shipping set to start on most versions this Friday (the iPhone 14 Plus lands on October 7). So, diamond-encrusted and gold-plated iPhones aside, what’s the most cash you can splash on an iPhone 14?...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Trends
Ubisoft and Netflix partner for an Assassin’s Creed show and mobile game
During today’s Ubisoft Forward stream, Ubisoft announced that it has partnered up with Netflix to bring several projects over to the streaming platform. Valiant Hearts 2, Mighty Quest 2, and an Assassin’s Creed mobile game will be coming exclusively to Netflix. Plus, there’s a live-action Assassin’s Creed show coming to Netflix as well.
Digital Trends
The Razer Kiyo Pro webcam is 50% off today — only $100
While this may not be immediately obvious, Razer has quite a lot of streaming-related equipment in its catalog of products. That might come as a surprise for those who are more familiar with the brand’s mice, keyboards, or laptops, but Razer streaming products are pretty good, especially if you’re looking through gaming PC deals for a streaming PC setup. For example, there’s the Razer Kiyo Pro, and Razer even has it discounted down to $100 from $200, a great 50% off deal.
Digital Trends
Asus’ new 2-in-1 is powered by ARM and costs only $600
Asus has announced a very interesting new 2-in-1 in its commercial laptop line, the ExpertBook B3 Detachable. What’s so interesting about it? Well, it’s the first in the line to use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chip and is being sold for only $600. The portfolio laptop...
Digital Trends
5 exciting Nintendo Direct announcements you might have missed
The September 2022 Nintendo Direct contained lots of big announcements, including the reveal that Breath of the Wild‘s sequel is titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and will be released on May 12, 2023. Although that, and some of the other big first-party announcements, are what people will remember most about the show, quite a few cool announcements at the show may have gone under the radar.
Digital Trends
Pikmin 4 is coming in 2023 and it’ll let you play from a Pikmin’s perspective
Pikmin 4 will come to Nintendo Switch sometime in 2023, one decade after the last game in the series. This news comes by way of the September 2022 Nintendo Direct. While it’s unknown when the game will launch or what all of its new features will be, we do know the game will include a new camera perspective.
Digital Trends
Dragon Ball: The Breakers is still finding its balance ahead of launch
Dragon Ball: The Breakers would be horrifying if it weren’t a bloodless anime game. It mimics the premise of Dead by Daylight, a co-op survival game, with seven Survivors versus one Raider. These poor souls have been sucked into a pocket dimension with an all-powerful supervillain that wants to kill them. If they summon a Super Time Machine and activate it in time to escape, they win the game. Meanwhile, the Raider wins if it stops the Super Time Machine from activating or kills off the entire cast.
Digital Trends
It’s not just you: the Instagram app is playing audio even when it’s muted
Look, we all use Instagram when we probably shouldn’t. We open the app and scroll through the feed or tap through Stories spontaneously — even when we’re around other people and need to do so silently. That used to not be a problem — on the iPhone, just keep the mute switch flipped down and Instagram stays silent. Except, it doesn’t anymore.
Digital Trends
Intel Raptor Lake sets a sizzling new record for clock speeds
Intel shared some teasers about the upcoming Raptor Lake platform, and if this doesn’t get you hyped, we don’t know what will. According to Intel, the new processors will be capable of hitting 6GHz clock speeds at stock settings — but that’s not all. Intel also teased that the CPU has set an overclocking record, surpassing the 8GHz barrier. In addition, we now know the performance Intel expects to deliver with Raptor Lake, and the jump from Alder Lake looks to be quite huge.
Digital Trends
How to post on Pinterest
Pinterest is designed to provide inspiration for your next creative project, special event, or just your life in general. And it's pretty easy to get lost in browsing other people's posts (called Pins). But what if, while using Pinterest, you wanted to create your own Pins to share? You can. And doing so is pretty easy, whether you're using a PC or mobile device.
Digital Trends
Octopath Traveler 2 brings another retro-style RPG to Switch in February
Acquire and Square Enix announced Octopath Traveler 2, a sequel to the 2018 game, at the September 2022 Nintendo Direct. It will launch on February 24, 2023, for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. Eight new travelers journey through the land of Solistia, each with their own story...
Digital Trends
Want to predict the next big Nintendo Switch game? Just rewind 5 years
When it comes to the video game industry, we’re currently living in an age of speculation. Players are no longer satisfied just getting news on upcoming games by patiently waiting for announcements. Insiders and leakers have become a fundamental part of the game hype cycle in the social media age, fueling a need for unofficial scoops. When a gaming livestream gets announced, it’s usually surrounded by tons of rumors, leaks, and predictions that set some high expectations. It’s easy to get disappointed by something like Nintendo’s September Direct when leaks from high-profile insiders wind up being a bust.
Digital Trends
Roku adding Bluetooth headphone support in OS 11.5 update
Roku today announced Roku OS 11.5, which promises the addition of a number of features to the home screen and search experience that should make what already is considered to be the easiest streaming experience to be that much more helpful. Those who own one of three of the best Roku devices will now be able to listen via Bluetooth headphones.
Digital Trends
Intel accidentally leaks Raptor Lake specs, with one major surprise
Intel has just accidentally revealed the full and official specifications of its upcoming Raptor Lake processors. The leak includes three of the most popular CPUs and confirms a lot of the previous rumors. However, there is one change compared to the leaks we’ve seen so far, and that’s the performance...
Digital Trends
Elon Musk drama continues as Twitter shareholders approve the $44 billion buyout
In the latest development of Elon Musk’s prolonged Twitter acquisition, Twitter shareholders have now voted to approve Musk’s $44 billion offer to buy the company — despite Musk trying to back out of the whole deal. This is important for a couple of reasons. Although Twitter and...
Digital Trends
Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is adding a very mechanical DLC hero
A new mechanical hero is joining in the next wave of Xenoblade Chronicle 3’s DLC. This fresh party member named Ino is a part of the game’s expansion pass, which is split up into four volumes. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 launched earlier this year to a widely positive reaction,...
Digital Trends
‘Wordle’ today, September 13: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#451)
Trying to solve Wordle #451 for September 13, 2022, and need some help?. Hey there, Wordlers! It’s Tuesday again — another day, another Wordle. Today’s the perfect day to add a quick solve to your Wordle win streak (or start again if you missed Monday’s answer). Do you have what it takes to get the win today?
