Intel shared some teasers about the upcoming Raptor Lake platform, and if this doesn’t get you hyped, we don’t know what will. According to Intel, the new processors will be capable of hitting 6GHz clock speeds at stock settings — but that’s not all. Intel also teased that the CPU has set an overclocking record, surpassing the 8GHz barrier. In addition, we now know the performance Intel expects to deliver with Raptor Lake, and the jump from Alder Lake looks to be quite huge.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO