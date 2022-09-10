ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paradise, NV

Cal Preview Box: Bears Hope to Go to 2-0 on Saturday Against UNLV

By Jake Curtis
CalSportsReport
CalSportsReport
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41kKC7_0hoyo6YB00

Rebels' QB Doug Brumfield had a big game in their opening win over Idaho State

Cal faces Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, next week, but the Golden Bears' immediate concern is Saturday's game against UNLV, which clobbered Idaho State 52-21 in its opener, thanks to an outstanding performance by quarterback Doug Brumfield.

Here are the facts about Saturday's contest.

CAL (1-0) vs. UNLV (1-0)

SITE: Memorial Stadium, Berkeley, Calif.

WHEN: Saturday, 1 p.m.

TV: Pac-12 Bay Area: Guy Haberman (Play-By-Play), Shane Vereen (Analyst).

RADIO: KGO 810 AM -- Joe Starkey (Play-By-Play), Mike Pawlawski (Analyst), Todd McKim (sideline reporter).

BETTING LINE: Cal is favored by 12½ points. Over/under is 48 points.

WEATHER FORECAST: Saturday afternoon will be cloudy skies with a high of about 72 degrees and high humidity of about 75%. There is a 6 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. The temperature will go down to about 62 degrees Saturday night when chance of rain increases to 9 percent.

CAL-UNLV HISTORY: The Golden Bears and UNLV have never faced each other in a football game.

CAL STORYLINES: Cal is looking to start the season 2-0 for the first time since 2019 when it began 4-0 and was ranked No. 15. The Bears began the season 3-0 or better in each of Justin Wilcox’s first three years as head coach. . . . This is the second straight year Cal has played a Mountain West Conference opponent, losing to Nevada 22-17 in last season’s opener . . . The Golden Bears need a victory in this game to get closer to the six wins it needs to become bowl-eligible . . . Cal is seeking its fifth straight home win. It won its final three games at Memorial Stadium last year (Colorado, Oregon State, USC) and its opener last week, a 34-13 victory over UC Davis, an FCS program. . . . Freshman running back Jaydn Ott was the star of the opener, rushing for 104 yards in his college debut and being named the Pa-12 freshman offensive player of the week . . . Jack Plummer will make his second start at quarterback for Cal after transferring from Purdue. He started last week 0-for-2 with an interception, but finished 23-for-35 for 268 yards, three touchdowns and one pick. He ranks sixth in the conference in passer rating . . . Eleven different receivers caught passes for the Bears last week . . . Jamieson Sheahan leads the conference in punting after the first game of the slate (49.8 avg), and he had a career-best 65-yard punt that helped turn the game around against UC Davis . . . Cal was scheduled to play UNLV in 2020 in what was to be the first game at Allegiant Stadium, but the matchup was postponed because of the pandemic. Cal is now scheduled to make the trip to Las Vegas to open the 2026 season.

Cal defensive coordinator Peter Sirmon discusses UNLV offense in the video below:

Sirmon on UNLV offense (; 2:00)

UNLV STORYLINES: UNLV is seeking its first 2-0 start since 1999, when former USC coach John Robinson was the Rebels’ head coach. . . . UNLV is 6-32 all-time against teams currently in the Pac-12, and that includes a 2-14 mark against former conference-mate Utah . . . UNLV finished 2-10 last year but played better late in the season, winning two of its final four games and pushing division champion San Diego State to the limit in its final game. . . . UNLV quarterback Doug Brumfield was named Mountain West offensive player of the week after going 21-for-25 for 356 yards, four TDs and no interceptions in a 52-21 victory over Idaho State, an FCS program, in the Rebels opener on Aug. 27. He only played one half. Brumfield's 256.42 passer rating ranks second in the country . . . The Rebels did not play last week . . . UNLV runs much of its offense out of the pistol formation . . . UNLV’s roster is loaded with junior-college transfers and four-year-school transfers. The Rebels’ top receiver, Ricky White, was at Michigan State last year, and starting running back Aiden Robbins transferred from Louisville. The Rebels had 25 transfers from four-year college and 21 transfers from junior college on their roster . . . The Rebels allowed 32.8 points last season, worst in the Mountain West Conference, and allowed 21 points to an FCS opponent in their opener this year. It remains to be seen how well UNLV defends this year . . . .UNLV tight end coach Nate Longshore was Cal’s starting quarterback in 2006, when the Golden Bears finished the season ranked 14 th and tied with USC for the Pac-10 title. It is the only time since 1975 that Cal claimed part of a conference crown.

--UNLV beat writer answers five questions about the Rebels--

Justin Wilcox talks about UNLV receiver Ricky White in the video below:

Wilcox on UNLV WR White (; 0:21)

CAL PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Jack Plummer (Purdue transfer makes his second start for Cal); RB Jaydn Ott (Pac-12 offensive freshman of the week after rushing for 104 yards in his college debut); WR Jeremiah Hunter (6 catches, 78 yards, 1 TD vs. UC Davis); S Craig Woodson (Pick-six last week); ILB Jackson Sirmon (team-high 8 tackles last week); OLB Xavier Carlton (Utah transfer had 1.5 sacks vs. UC Davis)

UNLV PLAYERS TO WATCH: QB Doug Brumfield (second nationally in passer rating); WR Ricky White (8 receptions, 182 yards, 2 TDs in opener); WR Kyle Williams (Mountain West offensive freshman of the year in 2021); RB Aiden Robbins (3 TDs in opener); LB Austin Ajiake (team’s defensive MVP last year had eight tackles and an interception in the opener); PK Daniel Gutierrez ( 16-for-18 on field goals last year, including a 53-yarder; made a 39-yard field goal in opener)

Cal offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave talks about UNLV's defense in the video below:

Musgrave on UNLV defense (; 0:49)

CAL STATISTICS: Click here

CAL NOTES, DEPTH CHART: Click here

UNLV NOTES, STATISTICS, DEPTH CHART: Click here

JAKE'S PICK: Cal 30, UNLV 17

JEFF’S PICK: Cal 28, UNLV 14

ALEX WRIGHT’S PICK (Las Vegas Review Journal): Cal 35, UNLV 24

TICKETS: Click here; StubHub: Click here

PARKING AND TRANSPORTATION: Click Here

.

Cover photo of Cal linebacker Jackson Sirmon by Darren Yamashita, USA TODAY Sports

.

Follow Cal Sports Report on Twitter: @jakecurtis53

Find Cal Sports Report on Facebook by going to https://www.facebook.com/si.calsportsreport

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
alamedasun.com

Basketball Coach Ends Long Career in Alameda

After more than 40 years of coaching in Alameda, coach Sherman Lee has decided to hang up his whistle. Lee, an Encinal High School (EHS) Class of 1982 graduate, began his coaching career months after his high school graduation. He joined the EHS basketball team coaching staff as an assistant coach. He was on the staff that coached nine-year NBA veteran Isaiah Rider. Lee has coached in several sports — he also played football and ran track in high school — but the basketball court, indoor and outdoor, is where he spent most of his time as a coach.
ALAMEDA, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada gas prices rise again after weeks of decline

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Gas prices in the state of Nevada are on the rise once again after weeks of decline. The average cost of a gallon of gas in the Silver State rose nearly three cents in the last week to $4.84 a gallon, according to a survey by GasBuddy.
NEVADA STATE
piedmontexedra.com

Base hit for A’s in environmental challenge to new waterfront ballpark

An Alameda County Superior Court judge rejected legal challenges Thursday to the Oakland A’s quest for a new stadium that had argued that the proposed ballpark at Howard Terminal would cause serious environmental harm to the surrounding port area. The lawsuits, filed in April by the East Oakland Stadium...
OAKLAND, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
Berkeley, CA
Football
Nevada State
Nevada Football
State
Nevada State
State
Indiana State
City
Berkeley, CA
Berkeley, CA
Sports
State
Colorado State
Local
California Football
Local
California College Sports
Berkeley, CA
College Sports
Local
Nevada College Sports
State
Utah State
Local
California Sports
City
Paradise, NV
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Las Vegas and All Around Nevada

Nevada, also known as the Silver State, is home to many famous landmarks and gorgeous desert landscapes. From Lake Tahoe to the vibrant nightlife of Las Vegas, Nevada is a state for those who seek natural beauty and culturally diverse fun. Although many think of Nevada as a tourist destination, make no mistake, there are some great small-town treasures within its borders, perfect for retirement! Here are some of my favorite small towns in Nevada!
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada State Treasurer files complaint against Michelle Fiore

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Nevada State Treasurer Zach Conine’s campaign has filed a complaint against Michelle Fiore over business partnership disclosures. The specific complaint was filed over a business she started with former Las Vegas City Councilmember Ricki Barlow. Conine’s campaign says that both Fiore and Barlow were listed...
NEVADA STATE
moneytalksnews.com

5 Cities Where Homeowners Are Now Losing Equity

The signs of a cooling housing market suddenly are everywhere. And as the real estate market weakens, tappable home equity is disappearing. Nationwide, tappable equity — which is defined as the amount of cash a homeowner can borrow against their home while maintaining a 20% equity stake — hit its 10th consecutive record high in the second quarter of this year, at $11.5 trillion, according to Black Knight’s latest Mortgage Monitor Report.
SAN JOSE, CA
iheart.com

Rare Hurricane Set To Bring Heavy Flooding To Southern California

As California deals with a historic heatwave and growing wildfires, residents in the southern part of the state are bracing for heavy rain and winds as Hurricane Kay churns just off the coast. While the storm is expected to stay about 250 miles off the coast, its impact will be felt well inland. The last storm to get that close to California was Hurricane Nora in 1997.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#College Football#Idaho State Cal#Notre Dame
Secret SF

This SF Arcade Has 57 Pinball Machines And Other Vintage Games

Free Gold Watch is a beloved local arcade that houses the largest selection of pinball machines in SF. Once inside you’ll find yourself lost in a seemingly endless row of classic and modern pinball machines, alongside other arcade classics like Donkeykong Jr, Tetris, and Ms. Pac-Man. All that you need to enjoy this hidden gem is a little time to kill and a pocket full of quarters. On your first visit, Free Gold Watch can be a little hard to find. It’s tucked away on a residential stretch of Waller Street in the Haight-Ashbury district with little more than a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
KOLO TV Reno

Stockton man guilty of Reno murder for spare change and some drugs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Stockton, Calif., man faces life in prison after a Washoe District Court jury found him guilty of first degree murder for what a prosecutor called spare change and a small amount of drugs. Washoe District Court Judge Scott Freeman is scheduled to sentence Ladonn Gregory Lee,...
RENO, NV
Maryland Daily Record

Kimberly Guilfoyle Net Worth 2022, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Boyfriend: Donald Trump Jr. Profession: Attorney, journalist, political analyst. Kimberly Guilfoyle was once upon a time the Assistant District Attorney for San Francisco. She was also the First Lady of the city. Kimberly Guilfoyle is primarily famous for her television appearances. She is also a political analyst and a journalist. She is mainly renowned for being a host in the show “The five,” which appears on Fox News.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Eater

There’s A Big Ass New Beer Garden Open in the East Bay

Berkeley-born beer maker Fieldwork Brewing Company rolls up the garage doors at its eighth outpost today, Friday, September 9. Find the new Fieldwork beer garden and taproom at 100 West Juana Avenue in San Leandro — a few blocks from the San Leandro BART station for those looking for a safe mode of transportation to and from the bar — and at an impressive 7,800 total square feet earns the title of the brewery’s largest location to date.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
socketsite.com

San Francisco’s Downtown Rail Extension Is Now “The Portal”

As we outlined last year, the projected $6 billion extension of Caltrain to San Francisco’s new Transit Center, which was based on 2017-era dollars and had been dubbed San Francisco’s “Downtown Rail Extension” (DTX), was in the process of being rebranded in an attempt to “raise awareness and public support” for the underfunded project, “reaffirm its benefits,” and to “better resonate with voters.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CalSportsReport

CalSportsReport

San Francisco, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
166K+
Views
ABOUT

CalSportsReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Cal athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/californa

Comments / 0

Community Policy