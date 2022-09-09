BYU is climbing in the college football power rankings after beating Baylor. What about Utah and Utah State?

Brigham Young Cougars running back Lopini Katoa (4) celebrates a touchdown in overtime as BYU and Baylor play at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. BYU won 26-20. | Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Editor’s note: Each week during the 2022 college football season, the Deseret News will update the latest rankings for BYU, Utah and Utah State from a variety of national publications and metrics to track their progression throughout the year.

WEEK 2

After a hard-fought double-overtime win over future Big 12 rival Baylor, BYU shot up the latest college football power rankings this week.

Here’s how BYU, Utah and Utah State stacked up in a variety of national rankings and advanced metrics following Week 2, when the Cougars beat the Bears 26-20 , Utah blew past Southern Utah 73-7 and Utah State lost big to Weber State, 35-7 .

Top 25 power rankings

ESPN

BYU, No. 11 (climbed 11 spots)

Utah, No. 16 (no change)

Paolo Uggetti on BYU: “The defense was able to hold Baylor under 300 total yards of offense and seal the deal in overtime. BYU is now 2-0 with plenty of tough matchups ahead but also plenty of intrigue as a dark horse contender the rest of the season should it continue to win.”

“The defense was able to hold Baylor under 300 total yards of offense and seal the deal in overtime. BYU is now 2-0 with plenty of tough matchups ahead but also plenty of intrigue as a dark horse contender the rest of the season should it continue to win.” Kyle Bonagura on Utah: “After a deflating opening-week loss to Florida, the Utes took out their frustration on hapless Southern Utah . It didn’t start as well as they would have hoped — the game was tied at 7 after the first quarter — but a 38-point second quarter turned it ugly fast.”

CBS Sports

Utah, No. 10 (dropped three spots)

BYU, No. 11 (climbed nine spots)

Dennis Dodd on Utah: “They’re called Southern Utah. I don’t know where they’re located. Somewhere in Utah, I’ll bet. Anyway, Utah somehow rebounded from the Florida loss to beat the Thunderbirds, 73-7. Moving on.”

“They’re called Southern Utah. I don’t know where they’re located. Somewhere in Utah, I’ll bet. Anyway, Utah somehow rebounded from the Florida loss to beat the Thunderbirds, 73-7. Moving on.” Dennis Dodd on BYU: “In a late-night thriller, the Cougars used double OT to beat their first top 10 team at home in 32 years (Baylor). Jaren Hall entered the national conversation (261 yards passing, one TD catch) despite missing his top two receivers. In this preview of a future Big 12 title game, we say, ‘Yes, more please.’”

Athlon Sports

BYU, No. 9 (climbed seven spots)

Utah, No. 13 (no change)

Steve Lassan on BYU: “The Cougars vault into the top 10 after winning a physical 26-20 battle against Baylor in overtime. Quarterback Jaren Hall (23 of 39 for 261 yards and a score) was the difference in the game, while BYU’s defense limited the Bears to just 2.9 yards per carry.”

“The Cougars vault into the top 10 after winning a physical 26-20 battle against Baylor in overtime. Quarterback Jaren Hall (23 of 39 for 261 yards and a score) was the difference in the game, while BYU’s defense limited the Bears to just 2.9 yards per carry.” Steve Lassan on Utah: “The Utes took out their frustration from the Week 1 loss with a 73-7 rout of Southern Utah.”

Advanced metrics

USA Today Jeff Sagarin ratings

Utah, No. 9 (climbed four spots)

BYU, No. 28 (climbed eight spots)

Utah State, No. 108 (dropped 14 spots)

ESPN Football Power Index

Utah, No. 10 (climbed nine spots)

BYU, No. 24 (climbed four spots)

Utah State, No. 115 (dropped 13 spots)

All 131 FBS teams re-rankings

USA Today

BYU, No. 9 (climbed 12 spots)

Utah, No. 17 (no change)

Utah State, No. 106 (dropped 21 spots)

CBS Sports

BYU, No. 8 (climbed 13 spots)

Utah, No. 17 (dropped four spots)

Utah State, No. 117 (dropped 47 spots)

Chip Patterson on BYU: “Down its top two receivers, BYU quarterback Jaren Hall found a way to make enough plays to lead the Cougars to a 26-20 win in double-overtime against Baylor. Up next is a great challenge for BYU’s newly minted status as one of the top teams in the country, traveling to Eugene for a road test against Oregon.”

The Athletic

BYU, No. 11 (climbed 10 spots)

Utah, No. 16 (dropped five spots)

Utah State, No. 90 (dropped 25 spots)

Chris Vannini on BYU: “BYU’s overtime win against Baylor vaults the Cougars up, and it’s not unreasonable to start talking about them as a College Football Playoff contender with a few more wins.”

WEEK 1

Utah and BYU remain in the public conversation following the first full week of the 2022 college football season.

Here’s how Utah, BYU and Utah State stacked up in a variety of national rankings and advanced metrics following Week 1, when Utah lost 29-26 to Florida , BYU beat South Florida 50-21 and Utah State lost to No. 1 Alabama, 55-0 .

Top 25 power rankings

ESPN

Utah, No. 16

BYU, No. 22

Andrea Adelson on Utah: “The Utes played the type of game they wanted to against Florida but have to be lamenting the missed opportunities after a 29-26 loss.”

“The Utes played the type of game they wanted to against Florida but have to be lamenting the missed opportunities after a 29-26 loss.” Kyle Bonagura on BYU: “No slow start here. Before the first quarter had even concluded, BYU had its opener against South Florida all sewn up, and went on to score the game’s first 38 points before halftime.”

CBS Sports

Utah, No. 7

BYU, No. 20

Dennis Dodd on Utah: “You could hear the groan from here to Salt Lake City when Cam Rising threw that interception at Florida with 17 seconds left. How do the Utes recover?”

“You could hear the groan from here to Salt Lake City when Cam Rising threw that interception at Florida with 17 seconds left. How do the Utes recover?” Dennis Dodd on BYU: “For those of you wondering who the new dominant team is going to be in the future Big 12, behold the Cougars. They scored 38 unanswered at one point, throttling South Florida 50-21. Alabama is 24-2 in its last 26. BYU is 22-4.”

Athlon Sports

Utah, No. 13

BYU, No. 16

Steve Lassan on Utah: “Two missed scoring opportunities inside of the six-yard line — including an interception in the end zone with less than 20 seconds left — will haunt the Utes in a 29-26 loss at Florida.”

“Two missed scoring opportunities inside of the six-yard line — including an interception in the end zone with less than 20 seconds left — will haunt the Utes in a 29-26 loss at Florida.” Steve Lassan on BYU: “Dominant. That’s the easiest way to sum up BYU’s 50-21 victory over USF on Saturday.”

Advanced metrics

USA Today Jeff Sagarin ratings

Utah, No. 13

BYU, No. 36

Utah State, No. 94

ESPN Football Power Index

Utah, No. 19

BYU, No. 28

Utah State, No. 102

All 131 FBS teams re-rankings

USA Today

Utah, No. 17 (dropped 10 spots)

BYU, No. 21 (dropped one spot)

Utah State, No. 85 (dropped 19 spots)

CBS Sports

Utah, No. 13 (dropped nine spots)

BYU, No. 21 (climbed five spots)

Utah State, No. 70 (dropped seven spots)

