MDOT: Here's a list of construction in the Metro Detroit area this weekend

(CBS DETROIT) - After a 2-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Visit Detroit rolled out the red carpet to celebrate their 26th annual Recognition of Service Excellence, or ROSE Awards.Each year, nearly 19 million people visit Detroit generating $6.6 billion for the tri-county economy.The ceremony honors employees throughout metro Detroit in the hospitality and tourism industry through peer nominations."Sometimes folks get taken for granted honestly, you know, you kind of just expect the service to happen," said Samantha Scott, marketing manager for Visit Detroit. "But all the background that goes into making that experience special is a lot, so it kind of pulls back the curtain and say no, you come to the front and be honored because this couldn't happen without you."Some of the prizes awarded include suite tickets to a show at the Fox, Tigers game tickets, and monetary prizes.A list of nominees can be found here.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO