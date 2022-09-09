ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgan County, IL

Republicans eye Illinois treasurer’s race

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Republicans have their eye on the Treasurer’s race, believing it to be one of the more vulnerable offices for the GOP to gain ground on Democrats this November. Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs considers his latest term in office a success, having started college and retirement savings programs for the state. […]
Sec of State Directs Counties to Quit Destroying Post-2019 Election Materials –

ILLINOIS (ECWd) – In a September 6, 2022, memorandum to County Clerks Offices and Election Commission, the Illinois Secretary of State sent the following:. Over the past week or so, letters have gone out to some or all of you concerning possible litigation concerning post-2019 election materials. Many of the election materials in question have retentions that have already passed or are just about ready to be met. In light of the letters, my office has been asked to provide guidance on the disposition of these records. I have already talked to many attorneys, state’s attorneys, county clerks and even archivists and records managers from other states on this issue.
Illinois eager to join Democrats' pro-crime experiment

In New York, so-called "bail reform" is having tragic consequences. More accurately called the "get out of jail no matter what" law, it has helped some of the worst predators throughout the state commit violent crimes over and over again as they repeatedly pass through the jail's revolving door. The problem is so bad that polls show Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) is in serious jeopardy of losing her election two months from now. Hochul is in denial, refusing to act to fix the problem and instead blaming her state's problem on guns.
Bailey’s suburban woes

Happy Monday, Illinois. Congrats to the folks at Misericordia for powering through the rain to pull off a successful Family Fest. Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey has been ramping up his time in the northern part of Illinois, knowing that he’s got downstate all sewn up. But some Republicans say he still needs to do more to endear himself to suburban Chicago Republicans. Why, for example, must he denigrate Chicago as a “hellhole”?"
On January 1st, 2023, Illinois jails will turn many prisoners loose

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois criminal justice reform law will do away with the cash bail system on January 1st, 2023, which means suspects charged with certain felonies — including second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and arson — will be released without bail. “Approximately 400 criminal defendants will be released back into your community,” warned […]
Winnebago County to uphold Illinois ‘SAFE-T Act’ on Jan. 1

(WIFR) - Under the new law, categories of crime will no longer be considered detainable in county jails across the state of Illinois. The announcement comes after a years-long attempt by the Illinois legislature to eliminate cash bail- the first state in the country to do so. Winnebago County leaders...
