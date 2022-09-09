Read full article on original website
Republicans eye Illinois treasurer’s race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Republicans have their eye on the Treasurer’s race, believing it to be one of the more vulnerable offices for the GOP to gain ground on Democrats this November. Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs considers his latest term in office a success, having started college and retirement savings programs for the state. […]
starvedrock.media
Illinois attorney general candidate says Gov. Pritzker in violation of state's Gift Ban Act
(The Center Square) – The Republican candidate for Illinois attorney general says that Gov. J.B. Pritzker is violating state law by supplementing the taxpayer-funded six-figure incomes of his top administrative staff members with his own personal fortune. AG candidate and attorney Thomas Devore says that is violation of state...
Herald & Review
Illinois attorney general candidate Thomas DeVore has a record of suing critics
While running for a downstate school board seat five years ago, Republican Illinois attorney general candidate Thomas DeVore complained in a Facebook post about students who struggled to make correct change at a concession stand during a basketball game. “Lord help us with the window lickers, I mean special children,”...
'Clearly has a racial tinge to it:' Pritzker blasts conservative PAC for new ad that attacks state's handling of crime
Governor Pritzker is lashing out at the political ad aimed at the state’s criminal justice reform laws. Governor Pritzker had harsh words for an ad by the “People Who Play By The Rules” PAC, showing a white woman assaulted by apparently Black men.
edgarcountywatchdogs.com
Sec of State Directs Counties to Quit Destroying Post-2019 Election Materials –
ILLINOIS (ECWd) – In a September 6, 2022, memorandum to County Clerks Offices and Election Commission, the Illinois Secretary of State sent the following:. Over the past week or so, letters have gone out to some or all of you concerning possible litigation concerning post-2019 election materials. Many of the election materials in question have retentions that have already passed or are just about ready to be met. In light of the letters, my office has been asked to provide guidance on the disposition of these records. I have already talked to many attorneys, state’s attorneys, county clerks and even archivists and records managers from other states on this issue.
wlsam.com
Illinois Secretary of State candidate Dan Brady wants to upgrade your DMV experience
GOP candidate Dan Brady wants to bring big changes to the DMV if he wins the Secretary of State election. He and the Steve Cochran Show talk about the driver’s license expiration date being extended again, creating a technology foundation for the DMV and driver’s education reform.
muddyrivernews.com
Central Illinois man pleads guilty in connection with breach of U.S. Capitol
WASHINGTON – An Illinois man has pleaded guilty to felony charges for assaulting a law. enforcement officer and assaulting a member of the media during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on. Jan. 6, 2021. His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S....
Illinois mayor drops hammer on new state law eliminating cash bail: 'massive threat'
An Illinois mayor sounded the alarm on "how dangerous" a state law that eliminates cash bail will be, arguing communities will be left more vulnerable and victims of crimes will lose "their constitutional rights." "We must not allow this law to stand as passed," Orland Park Mayor Keith Pekau said...
wsiu.org
Leaked anti-government militia membership list includes Illinois mayor, law enforcement officials
Nearly 900 Illinoisans have signed up at one time or another with the Oath Keepers, a far-right anti-government militia group. That includes elected officials, law enforcement, and other first responders. That's according to the Anti-Defamation League's analysis of Oath Keepers membership list data leaked in September 2021. The anti-hate organization...
illinoisnewsroom.org
What action would candidates for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District take on abortion?
Editor’s note: This story was originally published in the Belleville News-Democrat. Candidates for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District on Thursday shared plans for what action they would take — and would not take — on abortion if elected in November. The newly drawn 13th Congressional District includes...
Washington Examiner
Illinois eager to join Democrats' pro-crime experiment
In New York, so-called "bail reform" is having tragic consequences. More accurately called the "get out of jail no matter what" law, it has helped some of the worst predators throughout the state commit violent crimes over and over again as they repeatedly pass through the jail's revolving door. The problem is so bad that polls show Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) is in serious jeopardy of losing her election two months from now. Hochul is in denial, refusing to act to fix the problem and instead blaming her state's problem on guns.
Chief Justice Anne Burke announces retirement from Illinois Supreme Court
In her retirement letter, Burke said the decision wasn't easy, but, "the race has been run and it's time to pass the gavel to a successor."
After more migrants bused in, Texas governor criticizes Illinois leaders for sending them to suburbs
"Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot have been complaining about a few hundred migrants being bused into self-declared sanctuary city Chicago, then turn around and dump them in the suburbs for Republican mayors to deal with," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's press secretary said.
Illinois mayor fires back at Lightfoot, Pritzker after migrants were secretly bussed to his town
A suburban Illinois mayor called out Gov. J.B, Pritzker and Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot after more than 60 migrants were bussed to his town and checked into a hotel without his knowledge. Lightfoot previously criticized the bussing of migrants around the country from Texas. On Monday, Burr Ridge Mayor Gary...
IL governor candidates to go face-to-face in Nexstar-hosted debates next month
CHICAGO — The leading candidates for Illinois Governor will meet face to face for the first time, in a set of exclusive prime-time debates hosted by Nexstar Media Inc. next month. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Republican nominee, State Sen. Darren Bailey, have both agreed to participate in two, one-hour debates covering current issues […]
POLITICO
Bailey’s suburban woes
Happy Monday, Illinois. Congrats to the folks at Misericordia for powering through the rain to pull off a successful Family Fest. Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey has been ramping up his time in the northern part of Illinois, knowing that he’s got downstate all sewn up. But some Republicans say he still needs to do more to endear himself to suburban Chicago Republicans. Why, for example, must he denigrate Chicago as a “hellhole”?"
Martin Luther King Jr. statue knocked over across from Capitol
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (NEXSTAR) — The Martin Luther King Jr. Statue across from the Capitol was “toppled over” Sunday night according to the Secretary of State’s Office. The statue sat on the corner of 2nd St. and Capitol Ave. It showed Martin Luther King Jr. stepping towards the Capitol. The Secretary of State’s Office said 24-year-old […]
On January 1st, 2023, Illinois jails will turn many prisoners loose
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois criminal justice reform law will do away with the cash bail system on January 1st, 2023, which means suspects charged with certain felonies — including second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and arson — will be released without bail. “Approximately 400 criminal defendants will be released back into your community,” warned […]
WIFR
Winnebago County to uphold Illinois ‘SAFE-T Act’ on Jan. 1
(WIFR) - Under the new law, categories of crime will no longer be considered detainable in county jails across the state of Illinois. The announcement comes after a years-long attempt by the Illinois legislature to eliminate cash bail- the first state in the country to do so. Winnebago County leaders...
Illinois mayor blasts Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's 'hypocrisy' after migrants shipped to 'Republican suburb'
The Republican mayor of a suburban Chicago town is calling out Windy City Mayor Lori Lightfoot after over 60 migrants were shipped to his town and dropped off at a local hotel. After being bussed from Texas, 147 migrants arrived in Chicago on Wednesday, according to FOX 32. Sixty-four of...
