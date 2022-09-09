ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weed, CA

KDRV

Incident Command: A city within a city for all things wildfires

YREKA, Cal. -- Incident Command at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds serves as a home base for firefighters. But it's also a city within a city, complete with everything crews need while they're out battling wildfires. "They set it up kind of just like a community," said Eric Hankins, a battalion...
YREKA, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Fire whirl witnessed on Northern California wildfire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Evacuation orders remain in place west of Gazelle, in Siskiyou County on Monday after a spot fire ignited in heavy brush and timber over the weekend. 'Erratic' fire behavior was described by firefighters working out on the line. A fire whirl caught on camera can be seen in a video provided by the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office late Saturday night, taken from Macks Gulch Road.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
City
Yreka, CA
City
Lincoln, CA
City
Weed, CA
KTVL

Update on evacuation orders for the Mountain Fire

GAZELLE, Calif. — The Civil Authorities have issued an Immediate Evacuation for residents southwest of Gazelle in zones SIS-5102-B and SIS-5203, beginning at 6:36 pm and ending at 11:36 pm. Mountain Fire West of Gazelle - Evacuation Order for Zones 5102-B & 5203. If you are in this area,...
GAZELLE, CA
krcrtv.com

The Asphalt Cowboys receive good turnout for BBQ fundraiser

REDDING, CA.- The Asphalt cowboys are taking to Lake Redding Park today in an effort to bring folks together with a good ol' fashioned BBQ. The Fundraiser is running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a last call at 5:30 p.m. for any food or concessions offered. Dave Tappan told KRCR that the cowboys are honored to host the event explaining that he couldn’t ask for a better team or community.
REDDING, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Car torched after weed pipe tossed into the glovebox

REDDING, Calif. - Friday afternoon firefighters responded to a vehicle fully involved at the Cinemark Movies 14 parking lot in Redding. The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. Fire Investigator Guido Concello with the Redding Fire Department said an 'improperly discarded smoking device' caused the vehicle fire. Action News Now...
REDDING, CA
KTVL

Single disabled mother of three runs from Mill Fire

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Sara J. hasn't had it easy since her ex-husband ran over her leg in February. And after the Mill Fire took her Weed home, life got even more difficult. "There were fireballs coming out of the sky and landing on houses next to mine," said...
WEED, CA
NewsBreak
Environment
shastascout.org

Tribal Picnic at Shasta Dam Triggered Federal Security Response

Many people who’ve joined the Winnemem Wintu Tribe on their annual Run4Salmon Prayer Journey have developed a profound respect for the sacred fish as they travel hundreds of miles each year from the McCloud River to the Pacific Ocean. Nadia Lucia Peralta, who has served as a medic during the journey for the past two years, is among the many supporters who say they’ve been moved by their experiences with Run4Salmon, which includes several ceremonies to pray for the salmon’s return to the Tribe’s river.
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
Food For Thought& A News Cafe

Rightwing Extremist Candidates Target Shasta County Board of Education

Our vision for all students in Shasta County: A supportive, rigorous education that results in resilient, resourceful young people who think critically, work collaboratively, embrace diversity, and maintain lifelong curiosity. —Shasta County Office of Education vision statement. Shasta County Board of Education candidate Rich Gallardo is on a mission to...
SHASTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast Northern California fire

WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread in hot and windy conditions to […]
WEED, CA
oregontoday.net

Sentenced to Federal Prison, Sept. 9

U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—On September 7, 2022, a San Diego, California man was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Southern Oregon for redistribution and sale. Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in late 2019, law enforcement learned Velasco was transporting pound quantities of methamphetamine north from California in rental cars and then selling it to local drug dealers in Southern Oregon. On at least two occasions, including the trip precipitating his arrest, Velasco traveled in a rental vehicle containing drug shipments with an associate and the associate’s girlfriend and infant child. On February 6, 2020, Velasco was stopped in Ashland, Oregon and his vehicle was searched pursuant to a state search warrant. Authorities located a duffle bag with five one-pound packages of methamphetamine. Velasco and an accomplice were arrested. A later search of his cell phone revealed evidence of Velasco’s extensive and ongoing drug trafficking, including trading methamphetamine he acquired in Southern California for marijuana grown in Southern Oregon. On March 3, 2020, Velasco was charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Later, on November 5, 2020, a federal grand jury in Medford indicted him on the latter charge. On April 11, 2022, Velasco pleaded guilty. This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) team and Oregon State Police. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marco Boccato of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
SAN DIEGO, CA

