Incident Command: A city within a city for all things wildfires
YREKA, Cal. -- Incident Command at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds serves as a home base for firefighters. But it's also a city within a city, complete with everything crews need while they're out battling wildfires. "They set it up kind of just like a community," said Eric Hankins, a battalion...
Spot fire from Mountain Fire jumps containment line; Mill Fire remains at 90% containment
SISKIYOU, Calif — The Mountain and Mill Fires continue to burn in Siskiyou County. As of Sept. 11, the Mountain Fire has burned 12,635 acres and is 60% contained. Meanwhile, the deadly Mill Fire has burned 3,935 acres and remains at 90% containment. The Cal Fire Siskiyou unit stated...
Fire whirl witnessed on Northern California wildfire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. - Evacuation orders remain in place west of Gazelle, in Siskiyou County on Monday after a spot fire ignited in heavy brush and timber over the weekend. 'Erratic' fire behavior was described by firefighters working out on the line. A fire whirl caught on camera can be seen in a video provided by the Siskiyou County Sheriff's Office late Saturday night, taken from Macks Gulch Road.
Southbound I-5 traffic returns to normal after police activity in Redding
REDDING, Calif. 11:02 A.M. UPDATE - Southbound Interstate 5 was diverted onto South Bonnyview Road due to police activity on the overpass Monday morning, according to Caltrans District 2. At about 11 a.m., traffic returned to normal. It is not clear what the police activity was for. This is a...
Update on evacuation orders for the Mountain Fire
GAZELLE, Calif. — The Civil Authorities have issued an Immediate Evacuation for residents southwest of Gazelle in zones SIS-5102-B and SIS-5203, beginning at 6:36 pm and ending at 11:36 pm. Mountain Fire West of Gazelle - Evacuation Order for Zones 5102-B & 5203. If you are in this area,...
Redding Fire crews contain a vegetation fire less than 1 acre on Friday night.
REDDING, Calif. - The Redding Fire Department says that they responded to a vegetation fire at 7:40 p.m. on Friday at 11080 Rhyolite Dr. When crews arrived they saw a fire burning around one quarter of an acre of vegetation. Redding Fire says that there was no immediate threat to structures.
Nearly 150 PG&E customers without power in Shasta Lake after car crashes into pole
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. - 141 PG&E customers are without power in the Shasta Lake area near Old Oregon Trail on Saturday, according to the PG&E outage map. The outage map says that the power went out at about 10:11 a.m., and the estimated restoration time is 2 a.m. on Sunday.
The Asphalt Cowboys receive good turnout for BBQ fundraiser
REDDING, CA.- The Asphalt cowboys are taking to Lake Redding Park today in an effort to bring folks together with a good ol' fashioned BBQ. The Fundraiser is running from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a last call at 5:30 p.m. for any food or concessions offered. Dave Tappan told KRCR that the cowboys are honored to host the event explaining that he couldn’t ask for a better team or community.
Car torched after weed pipe tossed into the glovebox
REDDING, Calif. - Friday afternoon firefighters responded to a vehicle fully involved at the Cinemark Movies 14 parking lot in Redding. The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. Fire Investigator Guido Concello with the Redding Fire Department said an 'improperly discarded smoking device' caused the vehicle fire. Action News Now...
A California golf course is in escrow. What does that mean for the course?
REDDING, California — Tucker Oaks Golf Course has been in business since 1965. At the south end of Churn Creek Bottom between Redding and Anderson, it’s one of the most popular nine-hole public courses in the North State. So, when news hit the community that the property Tucker...
Shasta County DA determines officer-involved shooting on Christmas Eve 2020 was justified
REDDING, Calif. — Nearly two years after a woman was shot and killed by police following a series of violent encounters, the Shasta County District Attorney has determined that the shooting was lawful. According to prosecutors, Tara Liubakka called 911 on December 24, 2020, around 5:30 a.m. and told...
Single disabled mother of three runs from Mill Fire
SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. — Sara J. hasn't had it easy since her ex-husband ran over her leg in February. And after the Mill Fire took her Weed home, life got even more difficult. "There were fireballs coming out of the sky and landing on houses next to mine," said...
Tribal Picnic at Shasta Dam Triggered Federal Security Response
Many people who’ve joined the Winnemem Wintu Tribe on their annual Run4Salmon Prayer Journey have developed a profound respect for the sacred fish as they travel hundreds of miles each year from the McCloud River to the Pacific Ocean. Nadia Lucia Peralta, who has served as a medic during the journey for the past two years, is among the many supporters who say they’ve been moved by their experiences with Run4Salmon, which includes several ceremonies to pray for the salmon’s return to the Tribe’s river.
Rightwing Extremist Candidates Target Shasta County Board of Education
Our vision for all students in Shasta County: A supportive, rigorous education that results in resilient, resourceful young people who think critically, work collaboratively, embrace diversity, and maintain lifelong curiosity. —Shasta County Office of Education vision statement. Shasta County Board of Education candidate Rich Gallardo is on a mission to...
Thousands told to flee 3 towns ahead of fast Northern California fire
WEED, Calif. (AP) — A fast-moving fire in Northern California threatened hundreds of homes Friday and authorities ordered at least 5,000 residents across three communities to leave immediately. Residents of the towns of Weed, Lake Shastina and Edgewood in Siskiyou County were told to evacuate after the blaze spread in hot and windy conditions to […]
Sentenced to Federal Prison, Sept. 9
U.S. Attorney’s Office – District of Oregon release – MEDFORD, Ore.—On September 7, 2022, a San Diego, California man was sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large quantities of methamphetamine from Southern California to Southern Oregon for redistribution and sale. Martin Jesus Velasco, 39, was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison and three years’ supervised release. According to court documents, in late 2019, law enforcement learned Velasco was transporting pound quantities of methamphetamine north from California in rental cars and then selling it to local drug dealers in Southern Oregon. On at least two occasions, including the trip precipitating his arrest, Velasco traveled in a rental vehicle containing drug shipments with an associate and the associate’s girlfriend and infant child. On February 6, 2020, Velasco was stopped in Ashland, Oregon and his vehicle was searched pursuant to a state search warrant. Authorities located a duffle bag with five one-pound packages of methamphetamine. Velasco and an accomplice were arrested. A later search of his cell phone revealed evidence of Velasco’s extensive and ongoing drug trafficking, including trading methamphetamine he acquired in Southern California for marijuana grown in Southern Oregon. On March 3, 2020, Velasco was charged by criminal complaint with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Later, on November 5, 2020, a federal grand jury in Medford indicted him on the latter charge. On April 11, 2022, Velasco pleaded guilty. This case was investigated by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration with assistance from the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) team and Oregon State Police. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marco Boccato of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
