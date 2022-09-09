Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
MPD: Victim allegedly struck by suspect after attempting to offer help
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman allegedly struck someone who came over to her vehicle offering help, then tried to hit the victim with her vehicle, the Madison Police Department reports. Just after midnight on Saturday, MPD officers arrived at the 3000 block of Webb Ave. to investigate the disturbance.
fox47.com
Suspect sought after robbery at south Madison motel
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for two men who they said robbed a motel on the city’s south side early Monday morning. Officers were sent to a motel just off the Beltline near Fish Hatchery Road for a reported armed robbery. Police said the men entered...
Madison police investigate weapons violation on west side
A weapon's violation on Madison's west side brought out a large police presence Sunday.
nbc15.com
Madison police investigating homicide on far west side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A person has died following reported shooting in Madison over the weekend, the police department revealed Monday morning. In a brief update, a Madison Police Department spokesperson indicated what was initially reported as a weapons violation has now become a homicide investigation. In its first report...
nbc15.com
MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man suspected of killing his wife at a home on Madison’s far west side over the weekend died shortly afterwards when he stepped into traffic on two separate occasions, according to an update from the Madison Police Department. In a news conference Monday morning,...
nbc15.com
1st suspect sentenced in Anisa Scott’s death
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first of three suspects accused in the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl more than two years ago will spend 25 years in prison for her killing, a Dane Co. judge ruled Monday. In addition to the 25-year prison sentence for the first-degree reckless homicide...
Horicon man arrested after police chase outside Beaver Dam
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A Horicon man was arrested Saturday after leading deputies on a chase, Dodge County Sheriff’s officials said. Deputies allegedly saw the man’s vehicle driving recklessly on State Highway 33 with no lights on just before 3 a.m. The deputy tried to stop the man near Thompson Road, but he allegedly tried to flee.
nbc15.com
Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update from WisDOT around 7:15 p.m. said the crash was cleared and all lanes of traffic are back open. All northbound lanes of traffic on I-39 were closed at a section on Madison’s east side after a crash Sunday afternoon, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.
Madison announces road closures for Willy Street Fair
MADISON, Wis. — The Willy Street Fair returns this weekend, meaning drivers will need to stay mindful of closures. Williamson Street will be closed between South Livingston Street and South Ingersoll Street during the fair. The 300 blocks of South Paterson Street and South Brearly Street will also be closed. The closures will last from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
nbc15.com
Middleton man arrested for alleged fourth felony OWI
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 31-year-old Middleton man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly obstructed an officer and drove a motorcycle intoxicated. A Middleton Police Department officer noticed the man pulled over on his motorcycle near University Avenue and Hickory Hollow Drive. The officer approached the man and noted his slurred speech and a strong smell of alcohol coming from his breath. The man said he drank two alcoholic beverages, officials said.
Occupied business struck by gunshots near Rimrock Park
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police said that people were inside a business near Rimrock Park when it was struck by gunshots Friday night. Officers were called to the 300 block of Kent Lane just after 11:40 p.m. for multiple reports of shots fired. When police arrived, they found that the business had been hit but nobody was injured.
fox47.com
Andre Brown sentenced to 35 years in prison for Anisa Scott killing, attempted homicide
MADISON, Wis. — Andre Brown, who was charged in connection with a 2020 shooting that killed 11-year-old Anisa Scott, was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Monday. Brown, 18, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision Monday in Scott’s death. He was also sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision in the attempted homicide of Christopher Carthens. The sentences will be served consecutively.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Gunfire strikes occupied business on South Side, Madison police say | Crime
Gunfire struck a business on the South Side Friday night, Madison police said. Multiple shots rang out on the 300 block of Kent Lane by Rimrock Park just before 11:45 pm, said Sgt. Ryan Gibson. The business hit by bullets was occupied at the time but no one was injured,...
WBAY Green Bay
High-speed chase, escaped dog tied up traffic on Highway 151 in Dodge County
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County deputies engaged in a high-speed chase followed by a very different kind of pursuit, tying up traffic on Highway 151 Friday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office: Just after 2 o’clock a deputy stopped a 42-year-old Columbus man for speeding on Madison Rd. in the town of Beaver Dam. The driver sped off from the traffic stop into the city of Beaver Dam. He turned north on Highway 151 at speeds up to 90 miles per hour.
Man arrested following high-speed chase in Dodge County, sheriff’s office says
BEAVER DAM, Wis. — A 42-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said he led deputies on a high-speed chase in the Beaver Dam area. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said a deputy stopped the rural Columbus man on Madison Road...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin inmate tries facilitating drug delivery, multiple arrests made
(WFRV) – Charges are being requested for three people after information was received about an inmate that was trying to bring controlled substances into a Wisconsin jail. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, three people are facing charges for trying to bring controlled substances into jail. On August 26, authorities reportedly got information about a Columbia County Jail inmate that was trying to facilitate controlled substances delivered into the jail.
wearegreenbay.com
Person of interest detained following explosion at Wisconsin bar
LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WFRV) – A person of interest is currently being detained by the Lyndon Station Police Department for his alleged involvement in an explosion at a Wisconsin bar. According to a release, the incident occurred on September 1, just before 1:30 a.m. when the Lyndon Station Fire...
nbc15.com
Name released of Randolph man killed in Dane Co. crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the Randolph man who died in a single vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy. 151 earlier this week. According to the Medical Examiner, Christopher Decker was pronounced dead at the scene and its initial examination...
Salvatore’s, Madison area restaurants still reeling from staffing shortages brought on by pandemic
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — When Salvatore’s Tomato Pies opened 11 years ago, founder Patrick DePula and his wife Nicole would spend long nights working the front lines. After a long night at work, their infant and toddler children would watch their parents make dough for the next day.
fox47.com
Local For You - In the Know - Oakwood Fruit Farm
FOX47's Aaron Carreno takes you to Richland Center for a look inside Oakwood Fruit Farm! Spanning five generations, Oakwood Fruit Farm is the perfect place to experience homemade treats like their apple cider donuts along with finding great gift ideas for Fall and the holidays. Aaron previews some of their...
