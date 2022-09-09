ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

nbc15.com

MPD: Victim allegedly struck by suspect after attempting to offer help

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman allegedly struck someone who came over to her vehicle offering help, then tried to hit the victim with her vehicle, the Madison Police Department reports. Just after midnight on Saturday, MPD officers arrived at the 3000 block of Webb Ave. to investigate the disturbance.
MADISON, WI
fox47.com

Suspect sought after robbery at south Madison motel

MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are searching for two men who they said robbed a motel on the city’s south side early Monday morning. Officers were sent to a motel just off the Beltline near Fish Hatchery Road for a reported armed robbery. Police said the men entered...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police investigating homicide on far west side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A person has died following reported shooting in Madison over the weekend, the police department revealed Monday morning. In a brief update, a Madison Police Department spokesperson indicated what was initially reported as a weapons violation has now become a homicide investigation. In its first report...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

MPD: Madison homicide, Interstate death was murder-suicide

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The man suspected of killing his wife at a home on Madison’s far west side over the weekend died shortly afterwards when he stepped into traffic on two separate occasions, according to an update from the Madison Police Department. In a news conference Monday morning,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

1st suspect sentenced in Anisa Scott’s death

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first of three suspects accused in the shooting death of an 11-year-old girl more than two years ago will spend 25 years in prison for her killing, a Dane Co. judge ruled Monday. In addition to the 25-year prison sentence for the first-degree reckless homicide...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Lanes open after ‘lengthy closure’ of interstate

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An update from WisDOT around 7:15 p.m. said the crash was cleared and all lanes of traffic are back open. All northbound lanes of traffic on I-39 were closed at a section on Madison’s east side after a crash Sunday afternoon, according to Wisconsin State Patrol.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison announces road closures for Willy Street Fair

MADISON, Wis. — The Willy Street Fair returns this weekend, meaning drivers will need to stay mindful of closures. Williamson Street will be closed between South Livingston Street and South Ingersoll Street during the fair. The 300 blocks of South Paterson Street and South Brearly Street will also be closed. The closures will last from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Middleton man arrested for alleged fourth felony OWI

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 31-year-old Middleton man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly obstructed an officer and drove a motorcycle intoxicated. A Middleton Police Department officer noticed the man pulled over on his motorcycle near University Avenue and Hickory Hollow Drive. The officer approached the man and noted his slurred speech and a strong smell of alcohol coming from his breath. The man said he drank two alcoholic beverages, officials said.
MIDDLETON, WI
fox47.com

Andre Brown sentenced to 35 years in prison for Anisa Scott killing, attempted homicide

MADISON, Wis. — Andre Brown, who was charged in connection with a 2020 shooting that killed 11-year-old Anisa Scott, was sentenced to 35 years in prison on Monday. Brown, 18, was sentenced to 25 years in prison and 15 years of extended supervision Monday in Scott’s death. He was also sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision in the attempted homicide of Christopher Carthens. The sentences will be served consecutively.
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

High-speed chase, escaped dog tied up traffic on Highway 151 in Dodge County

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WBAY) - Dodge County deputies engaged in a high-speed chase followed by a very different kind of pursuit, tying up traffic on Highway 151 Friday afternoon. According to the sheriff’s office: Just after 2 o’clock a deputy stopped a 42-year-old Columbus man for speeding on Madison Rd. in the town of Beaver Dam. The driver sped off from the traffic stop into the city of Beaver Dam. He turned north on Highway 151 at speeds up to 90 miles per hour.
DODGE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin inmate tries facilitating drug delivery, multiple arrests made

(WFRV) – Charges are being requested for three people after information was received about an inmate that was trying to bring controlled substances into a Wisconsin jail. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, three people are facing charges for trying to bring controlled substances into jail. On August 26, authorities reportedly got information about a Columbia County Jail inmate that was trying to facilitate controlled substances delivered into the jail.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Person of interest detained following explosion at Wisconsin bar

LYNDON STATION, Wis. (WFRV) – A person of interest is currently being detained by the Lyndon Station Police Department for his alleged involvement in an explosion at a Wisconsin bar. According to a release, the incident occurred on September 1, just before 1:30 a.m. when the Lyndon Station Fire...
LYNDON STATION, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Randolph man killed in Dane Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office has released the name of the Randolph man who died in a single vehicle crash on U.S. Hwy. 151 earlier this week. According to the Medical Examiner, Christopher Decker was pronounced dead at the scene and its initial examination...
RANDOLPH, WI
fox47.com

Local For You - In the Know - Oakwood Fruit Farm

FOX47's Aaron Carreno takes you to Richland Center for a look inside Oakwood Fruit Farm! Spanning five generations, Oakwood Fruit Farm is the perfect place to experience homemade treats like their apple cider donuts along with finding great gift ideas for Fall and the holidays. Aaron previews some of their...
RICHLAND CENTER, WI

