Saint Clair County, MI

Living Exponentially: Hosted by Eileen Tesch with guest Pastor Corey Shackleton, President of Faith 2 Action Michigan

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living. On this episode of Living Exponentially, Eileen Tesch speaks with Pastor Corey Shackleton, President of Faith 2 Action Michigan. Corey talks...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Dementia & Alzheimer’s Resource Committee of St. Clair County – 5K Run/Walk: Find the Cure

Ernest Werth-Toward speaks with Debra Johnson, President of the Dementia & Alzheimer’s Resource Committee about the upcoming Alzheimer’s Walk/Run 5K. Debra talks about how the Dementia & Alzheimer’s Resource Committee was founded, how the (DARC) Dementia & Alzheimer’s Resource Committee website can help families with loved ones understand the signs of Dementia & Alzheimer’s, and about their “Alzheimer’s 5K Run/Walk: Find the Cure” which will take place on September 18th, registration begins at 10:30am, the 5K Run/Walk will begin at 12noon.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
MDHHS seeks to expand mobile response teams to help children experiencing emotional crisis

LANSING, Mich. – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) is seeking proposals for the newly created MI Kids Now Mobile Response Grant Program. MDHHS is providing additional funding during fiscal year 2023 to expand Intensive Crisis Stabilization Services for Children. The purpose of the program is to expand access to mobile response teams to address crisis situations for youth who are experiencing emotional symptoms, behaviors or traumatic circumstances that have compromised or impacted their ability to function within their family, living situation, school/child care setting or community.
MICHIGAN STATE
OTTISSIPPI Ch. 10, Part 2: Reserves and Indian Lands cont.

After the Treaty of 1807, selling five million acres in Southeast Michigan, the Ojibwe held four reserves in St. Clair County, Michigan, on Lake St. Clair and the St. Clair River. “We kept the right to hunt, fish, and gather on the lands sold. These lands were convenient stopping places when traveling from Canada to Michigan. The border was not recognized between the U.S. and Canada and did not restrict travel back and forth.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, frustrating some fans

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some fans are frustrated and questioning Greta Van Fleet after the band canceled two of its Michigan shows just days before the concerts. The band from Frankenmuth cited "production and logistical issues" beyond their control for the cancelations in a social media post Friday. Greta...
YPSILANTI, MI
Look Inside This Now Abandoned Michigan Mall

There is just a certain thrill you get from exploring abandoned places such as these. Something that was once thriving with life and business, now sitting with cobwebs and dust. Its something that has to be odd. To hear no echoing of shoes going down the corridors, or listening to...
MICHIGAN STATE
Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, citing 'logistical issues'

Greta Van Fleet has canceled next week’s scheduled Michigan homecoming shows, citing “production and logistical issues.”. The rock band’s concerts in Flint (Tuesday) and Saginaw (Wednesday) had originally been scheduled in March, part of a five-show Michigan run to launch the Dreams in Gold Tour. The shows were postponed at the time because of band illness.
FLINT, MI
MIGOP co-chair: Pete Buttigieg a ‘weak little girl’

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — For Michigan Republican Party co-chair Meshawn Maddock, Pete Buttigieg is a “weak little girl.” Maddock insulted the U.S. Secretary of Transportation in response to an RNC Research Twitter video in which Buttigieg expressed interest in California’s ban on new gas cars. “We’re so blessed this weak little girl moved to Michigan! […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Homework with Mitch Kuffa: The duties of a tenant.

Are you ready for some Homework? No, no, not that kind of homework. Home Inspector Mitch Kuffa is back to share his experiences with Home Inspections. Today on Homework, Mitch talks about the duties a tenant has to fulfill when renting a home. Mitch Kuffa takes us through some some...
MICHIGAN STATE
Celebrate Fall at These 10 Metro Detroit Apple Orchards

With cool fall weather comes one of the best times of year — apple orchard season! Get ready to indulge on all the cider and doughnuts you can handle, and pick some of your favorite apples right off the tree, at these 10 favorite apple orchards in southeast Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Has One of the Worst Places in America to Retire

I know of many retired people who live in Michigan, and I have to say, they love it. The winters can be harsh, but overall, Michigan offers a great state to enjoy the lakes in the summer and beautiful views in the winter. That’s not to mention some pretty cool sports teams, fall colors and more.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Flywheelers Museum's Antique Engine & Tractor Show

Today and tomorrow, you can enjoy one of Michigan's largest shows of its kind. It's the 39th annual Antique Engine and Tractor Show hosted by the Michigan Flywheelers Museum. There will be hundreds of old farm machinery, demonstrations, parades, live entertainment, plenty of kids activities and more. Entertainment includes eating...
MICHIGAN STATE
What’s In A Name? 5 Misnamed Michigan Cities

When Michigan became the 26th state in the Union January 26th, 1837 some of these towns were settlements or villages and would later become cities. These five places seem misnamed… some with very unfortunate misnaming:. COLON, MI: Near Coldwater, MI Colon has been around since 1844. The US Congress...
MICHIGAN STATE
Best Michigan Apples for Baking

Apples are hands-down Michigan’s most popular fruit when it comes to what’s being grown on family farms and commercial orchards across the state. While some farmers choose to grow row upon row of unique, heirloom varieties of apples, most orchards that sell to the public grow several more well-known varieties. Among them, you have apples that are great for fresh eating, others that are delicious when cooked down into a sauce, and still others that are seen as the best apples for baking.
MICHIGAN STATE

