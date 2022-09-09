After the Treaty of 1807, selling five million acres in Southeast Michigan, the Ojibwe held four reserves in St. Clair County, Michigan, on Lake St. Clair and the St. Clair River. “We kept the right to hunt, fish, and gather on the lands sold. These lands were convenient stopping places when traveling from Canada to Michigan. The border was not recognized between the U.S. and Canada and did not restrict travel back and forth.

SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, MI ・ 5 HOURS AGO