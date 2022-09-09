ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Homeless Camper Given Day To Vacate Downtown Kona Beach Park

Fifty-two year old Bull keeps his home tidy. All litter is deposited in the garbage can, and a new rake is propped against the rock wall to manicure the dirt ground as smoothly as a sand trap. Three beach umbrellas are placed systematically to block the sun and passerby glances.
KAILUA-KONA, HI
COVID Weekly Update: 158 New Cases Reported on Big Island

The state Department of Health reported 1,343 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Sept. 14, bringing the statewide total to 342,072. Ten new fatalities were reported. A total of 158 new infections were reported Wednesday on the Big Island. A map documenting new cases by district throughout all islands can be accessed at the DOH website.
HAWAII STATE
