KLTV
GM’s Cruise robotaxi service to expand into Phoenix, Austin
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - General Motors’ self-driving car company has announced plans to expand a robotaxi service into new markets in Arizona and Texas before the end of this year. Cruise told invertors at a banking conference Monday that an autonomous ride-hailing service that began charging San Francisco passengers...
Houston nurse hit 130 mph before deadly Los Angeles car crash
Prosecutors called Nicole Linton's fiery collision a 'NASCAR-worthy performance.'
thekatynews.com
Comptroller Glenn Hegar Statement on Resolution of Harris County Legal Battle
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar released the following statement regarding Judge Lora Livingston’s approval of a resolution between the Comptroller’s office and Harris County:. “This court agreement promotes free speech and preserves state officials’ ability to intervene to advocate for local residents when local elected officials ignore their wishes....
KTRE
Houston company’s natural gas pipeline catches fire SE of New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Federal agencies are investigating a natural gas pipeline explosion that started a blaze that towered over a lake southeast of New Orleans and the Coast Guard said the fire was out by Friday evening. The federal Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration says preliminary information indicates...
13 Investigates: Texts show mayor's former aide working on behalf of troubled Midtown restaurant
New details in an ongoing 13 Investigates story are unveiled as texts show a city employee, who pleaded guilty to corruption, working on behalf of a troubled Midtown restaurant.
Texas Officials Celebrate Tamales Seized By Authorities
Authorities in Texas are celebrating a massive bust of contraband from last week. The Ector County Health Department went onto social media to post about the seizure last week, and posted about it...a lot. The Ector County Health Department shared it on their main Facebook page, their "Food Service" page,...
KHOU
VERIFY: Yes, gas stations can charge more for paying with a credit card
HOUSTON — The cost of gas may be falling but we’re still looking for ways to save when we fill up. A viewer in Spring reached out to our VERIFY team when he thought he caught some gas stations breaking the law and charging more for gas. Stephen...
State of Texas: ‘It’s not me,’ Beto O’Rourke taps volunteers to mobilize votes in race for governor
A poll released last week from the University of Houston and Texas Southern University shows Beto O'Rourke behind Governor Greg Abbott.
Former Louisiana Resident Indicted for Preparing Over 110 Fraudulent PPP Loan Applications Totaling Over $1.1 Million Dollars
Former Louisiana Resident Indicted for Preparing Over 110 Fraudulent PPP Loan Applications Totaling Over $1.1 Million Dollars. New Orleans, Louisiana – On September 9, 2022, United States Attorney Duane A. Evans announced the indictment of Sharnae Every (“Every”), age 27, of Houston, Texas, who was charged with one count of Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1349 and two counts of Mail Fraud in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1341.
KLTV
Fugitive from Midland added to Texas most wanted list
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland man is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List. Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, is affiliated with the West Texas Tango gang and has been wanted since February 2021, after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation. In May 2021, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for his arrest for assault by impeding breath/circulation.
fox4news.com
Texas: The Issue Is.... State senator makes urgent call for crime control
HOUSTON - The widespread concern over public safety is front and center in this week’s edition of "Texas: The Issue Is…" State Sen. John Whitmire, the longtime chairman of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee, is calling for a bipartisan sense of urgency to restore crumbling public safety across the Lone Star State.
fox26houston.com
State Senator John Whitmire's urgent call for crime control
HOUSTON - For the latest edition of "Texas-The Issue Is…" FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan spoke with John Whitmire, Dean of the Texas Senate. The longtime chairman of the Senate Criminal Justice Committee is calling for a bi-partisan sense of urgency to restore crumbling public safety across the Lone Star State.
61 years since Hurricane Carla made landfall in Texas as one of strongest storms of century
Hurricane Carla was so strong, it destroyed buildings in Galveston, which was 120 miles from where the center of the storm made landfall.
WFAA
Woman shoots, kills bull rider from Houston in Salt Lake City, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A pro bull rider from Fresno, Texas was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide. Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen, who went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider, was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City, police said in a news release. Allen, 27, was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
HPD: Don't be alarmed if you hear loud noises or see low-flying helicopters, starting Tuesday
HOUSTON — If you hear loud noises or see low-flying helicopters around Houston, police say don’t be alarmed. According to Houston police, they’re working with the Department of Defense and other federal law enforcement agencies on training exercises beginning Tuesday and lasting through Friday, September 23. The...
Click2Houston.com
Stronger Houston: Houston logging some of nation’s highest HIV diagnoses; health officials hoping for vaccine in near future
HOUSTON – The southern part of the U.S. accounts for 51% of new HIV cases each year, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Some regions throughout the south also lag in providing HIV prevention services and care. Space City, the fourth largest metro in the U.S.,...
A 'Bachelorette' Star Was Arrested In Texas With An 'Impaired' Female College Freshman
On September 10, former Bachelorette star James McCoy Taylor was arrested in College Station, TX for driving while intoxicated and unlawfully carrying a weapon. However, according to the police report obtained by KBTX, he wasn't the only one in the vehicle, as an 18-year-old "college freshman companion" was sitting in the passenger seat of his Ford F-150 truck, and she was "impaired."
fox26houston.com
Houston ranked 9th most ethnically diverse large city in the US: report
HOUSTON - Houston prides itself on being a melting pot of different cultures and a recent study by WalletHub ranked it among the top large cities for its vast diversity. The report looked at each city based on ethnicity, race, language, and birthplace. Its findings resulted in Houston ranking 27th...
Pittsburgh looks to Houston's 'housing first' policy in addressing homelessness
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Under orders from City Council to address the homeless crisis, Mayor Ed Gainey says the plan is still in the works. But this week he revealed that another city is providing a successful model in getting thousands of people into permanent housing, and he intends to implement that model here.In attempting to solve the homeless crisis, the mayor is looking to the city of Houston, Texas, which says it has taken 25,000 homeless people off the street and gotten them into safe housing in the past decade.As a first step, the mayor says he wants to see...
